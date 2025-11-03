New Public Procurement Thresholds

The European Commission has published updated thresholds for public procurements. The updated thresholds will apply to public procurements published after 1 January 2026. Overall, the thresholds will decrease slightly, and contracting authorities should therefore be aware of the new thresholds. Plesner has compiled print-friendly tables of the updated thresholds, which can be freely downloaded.

The European Commission has published updated thresholds for public procurements of goods, services, and works. The updated thresholds will apply to public procurements published after 1 January 2026. If a public procurement is published on or before 31 December 2025, the current thresholds will apply, even if the contract is concluded in 2026.

The European Commission amends the public procurement thresholds every two years to reflect currency fluctuations and to align them with the thresholds set under the WTO's Government Procurement Act (the GPA). As a consequence, the overall thresholds for goods, services, and works under the Danish Public Procurement Act and the Utilities Directive will be slightly lower than the current thresholds.

For example, the threshold for central government authorities' contracts for goods and services covered by the Danish Public Procurement Act will decrease by approximately DKK 20,000 to DKK 1,044,400. The corresponding threshold for regional and local authorities and bodies governed by public law will decrease by approximately DKK 30,000 to DKK 1,611,360. The threshold for works contracts will decrease by approximately DKK 900,000 to DKK 40,313,840.

It is important for contracting authorities to be aware of the lower thresholds when assessing whether contracts for goods, services and works will be subject to public procurement procedures in future.

Plesner has compiled print-friendly tables of the updated thresholds under the Danish Public Procurement Act and the Utilities Directive. The tables are available in both English and Danish and can be freely downloaded below.

List of the new thresholds affecting the Danish Procurement Act (in English)

List of the new thresholds affecting the Utilities Directive (in English)

List of the new thresholds affecting the Danish Procurement Act (in Danish)

List of the new thresholds affecting the Utilities Directive (in Danish)

