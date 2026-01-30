The Netherlands Authority For Consumers And Markets – Brick Manufacturers Permitted To Establish A Collective Deposit Refund System

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (“ACM”) published a decision permitting brick manufacturers to establish a collective return and deposit system for the reuse of pallets. The initiative aims to transition from single-use pallets to more durable, reusable alternatives and to implement a deposit mechanism that incentivizes buyers to return them. Through this approach, the goal is to reduce waste, enhance environmental sustainability, and contribute to the circular economy.

The ACM stated that it does not expect this collaboration to result in negative outcomes for brick buyers, such as price increases, reduced quality, or the restriction of competition. It is projected that carbon emissions will decrease and long-term cost savings will be achieved, as the new pallets are long-lasting, manufactured from recycled materials, and produced using eco-friendly energy. Furthermore, the ACM concluded that the cooperation complies with competition law and sustainability principles, emphasizing that participation in the system is voluntary, manufacturers remain free to use alternative pallets, procurement contracts are regularly tendered, and no competitively sensitive information is shared.

(ACM – 21.01.2026)

