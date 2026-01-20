Spring 2026 Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown

Bill Purpose Status

Personal Insolvency (Amendment) Bill To update aspects of personal insolvency legislation, following a statutory review of the Personal Insolvency Acts. Work is ongoing.

Co-operative Societies Bill To place the co-operative model on a more favourable and clearer legal basis, thereby creating a level playing field with companies and encouraging the consideration of the cooperative model as an attractive formation option for entrepreneurs. See our briefing here. Work is ongoing. (Priority Drafting)

Miscellaneous Provisions (Registration of Limited Partnerships and Business Names) Bill This bill will reform the Limited Partnership Act 1907 and the Registration of Business Names Act 1963, strengthening Ireland's regulatory framework and responding to concerns raised in relation to the transparency of Limited Partnerships. See our briefing here. Heads of bill approved in July 2024.

Credit Review Bill 2024 To put SI 127/2010 that established the Credit Review Office on a statutory footing. At Second Stage. (Seanad)

Microenterprise Loan Fund (Amendment) Bill 2024 This new legislation is to provide for ownership of Microfinance Ireland (MFI) to pass from its current parentage, the Social Finance Foundation to the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment and to put in place the related governance structures. It will give greater oversight to a body which is responsible for an increased amount of state sponsored lending than its original mandate. Furthermore, it will create a more established and regular relationship between the funding Department and the body delivering the funding directly to recipient businesses. This will assist the start-ups, micro businesses, and the body itself in giving certainty to the continued existence and development of MFI. At Second Stage. (Seanad)

Conclusion of IBRC Special Liquidation and Dissolution of NAMA Bill To effect the conclusion of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) Special Liquidation and the dissolution of the National Asset Management Agency by the end of 2025. To implement appropriate arrangements to manage any remaining residual activity of both entities following the respective conclusion of their work mandates, including through the creation of a new Resolution Unit within the National Treasury Management Agency to manage any remaining residual activity from 2026 onwards. Heads of bill approved in July 2024. Work is ongoing. (Priority Publication)

UN Restrictive Measures Bill To create a mechanism by which persons would be obliged to adhere to the asset freezing requirements of certain UN Security Council Resolutions in the period prior to their incorporation in an EU legislative act, i.e. a 'bridging measure', in order to meet Ireland's international obligations and prevent sanctions evasion. Work is ongoing.

Violation of Restrictive Measures Bill Bill to transpose EU Directive 2024/1226 on the definition of criminal offences and penalties for the violation of Union restrictive measures. Heads of bill approved in March 2025. (Priority Drafting)

Central Bank (Amendment) Bill 2025 To transpose certain elements of Directive (EU) 2024/1640 (the Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive) of relevance to the Central Bank of Ireland, through amendment to the Central Bank Reform Act 2011 and /or the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013. Work is ongoing.