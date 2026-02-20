Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction February 2026 - Digital Infrastructure

EU

PROPOSAL FOR A REGULATION FOR THE DIGITAL NETWORKS ACT

The European Commission is proposing a Regulation for the Digital Networks Act to introduce a single, harmonised regulatory framework to replace the existing European Electronic Communications Code, the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications Regulation, the Radio Spectrum Policy Programme and key elements of the Open Internet Regulation. It seeks to simplify telecoms regulation through a European‑wide authorisation system for communications providers, centralised satellite spectrum management and a new governance structure.

COMREG

PMR AND WBB LMP LICENSING FRAMEWORK

ComReg published two documents relating to its proposed Private Mobile Radio ("PMR") and Wireless Broadband Low/Medium Power ("WBB LMP") licensing frameworks. The first document contains the full set of stakeholder submissions on ComReg's 2025 consultation proposing new licensing frameworks, outlining industry views on issues such as WBB LMP power limits, rollout obligations, fee structures, and application requirements. The second document contains ComReg's detailed assessment of that feedback and its resulting proposals, including revised PMR licensing structures, updated frequency arrangements, and the detailed WBB LMP licensing model for the 3.8–4.2 GHz band, supported by draft decisions and draft regulations.

ASSESSMENT OF STAKEHOLDER RESPONSES

Plum Consulting prepared a report for ComReg to analyse technical feedback on the proposed WBB LMP licensing frameworks. It summarises stakeholder views on issues such as power limits, rollout conditions, licence areas, bandwidth, and fee structures, which ComReg intends to use to refine the technical parameters of the final licensing regime. DotEcon prepared a report for ComReg outlining an economic and licensing‑design assessment of stakeholder responses to ComReg's proposals for WBB LMP licensing frameworks. The report provides a detailed, independent economic basis for finalising the WBB LMP licensing regime, ensuring that the framework is proportionate, economically sustainable and aligned with efficient spectrum management.

COMREG MARKET REVIEW OF BROADCASTING TRANSMISSION SERVICES

ComReg published its decision analysing the wholesale broadcasting transmission services markets with a view to determining whether any service provider has significant market power and, if so, imposing appropriate remedies on such service providers. ComReg found that the Irish broadcasting transmission services markets continue to meet the criteria for ex ante regulation, with identified operators holding significant market power and requiring remedies such as access, transparency, non-discrimination and price controls.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SPECTRUM TRANSFER

ComReg announced that it received a notification for the proposed transfer of 15 MHz of spectrum rights in the 3.6 GHz band from BCP IV Telecommunications OPCO Limited (formerly Imagine Communications) to Vodafone Ireland and is inviting submissions from stakeholders before evaluating the proposal.

COMREG REPORTS ON MOBILE AND BROADBAND LICENCE COMPLIANCE

ComReg's annual compliance report reviews operators' performance against licence obligations across mobile and wireless broadband services, finding varied levels of compliance with coverage, base‑station rollout, and quality‑of‑service requirements for 3G, 2.1 GHz, MBSA1, MBSA2 and 3.6 GHz band licences. It highlights operators' progress and shortfalls in meeting mandated outdoor coverage targets, rollout commitments, voice‑call quality standards, VoLTE obligations and network‑availability metrics during the reporting period from July 2024 to June 2025.

