Procurement Act 2023: Updated Thresholds From 1 January 2026

The Procurement Act 2023, which came into force to update and streamline public procurement processes, sets out clear rules on when contracts must follow their full scope. A key element of this framework is the financial thresholds that trigger these obligations. The thresholds have changed with effect from 1 January 2026. The changes apply to all procurements which commence on or after 1 January 2026.

The recent revision has resulted in the thresholds being decreased for most contract types. A summary of both the old and new thresholds are set out in the table below. It should be borne in mind when reviewing the below table that the thresholds are inclusive of VAT.

Contract type Old Threshold (prior to 1 January 2026) New Threshold (after 1 January 2026) Change Works contract £5,372,609 £5,193,000 Reduction by £179,609 Defence & security works £5,372,609 £5,193,000 Reduction by £179,609 Defence & security (other than works, light touch or concession) £429,809 £415,440 Reduction by £14,369 Utilities works £5,372,609 £5,193,000 Reduction by £179,609 Utilities light-touch £884,720 £884,720 Unchanged Utilities (other than works or light-touch), including goods & services £429,809 £415,440 Reduction by £14,369 Light-touch concession £5,372,609 £5,372,609 Unchanged Light-touch (other than concession or utilities) £663,540 £663,540 Unchanged Concession contracts £5,372,609 £5,193,000 Reduction by £179,609 Central government goods / services £139,688 £135,018 Reduction by £4,670 Sub-central government goods / services £214,904 £207,720 Reduction by £7,184

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.