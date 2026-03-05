The Art Of Defending – Ireland's Security In An Uncertain World

The global security landscape remains highly unstable, shaped by ongoing conflicts and intensifying geopolitical tensions. The wars in Ukraine and Gaza continue to shape the wider international defence landscape, while changes in American foreign policy have intensified pressure on the EU to expand its defence capabilities.

As global geopolitics shift rapidly, Ireland's security landscape is undergoing a period of scrutiny, and profound change. In this briefing we explore Irish defence developments over the last while ahead of Ireland assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1 July 2026.

Increase in Defence Spending

Capital funding of €1.7 billion has been allocated to Defence for the period 2026 – 2030. This includes full delivery of the Military Radar Programme by 2028, with a phased rollout beginning in 2026, and accelerated investment in counter-drone systems ahead of Ireland's 2026 EU Council Presidency.

While the Government has suggested that this level of funding represents an increase of €600 million (55%) on the previous baseline figure of €1.1 billion, others are critical that the pace of progress is not commensurate with the gravity and urgency of the geopolitical reality. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, out of 38 European countries, Ireland spent the least on defence as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024, at 0.24% (€1.29 billion) versus an average of 1.74%. The survey included three other neutral countries: Austria (0.99%, €5.1 billion), Malta (0.38%, €90 million), and Switzerland (0.69%, €6.24 billion).

Nevertheless, Ireland's increasing defence budget will provide growing opportunities for traditional defence contractors, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises and non-traditional suppliers that are recognising the dual-use potential of technologies developed in a civilian setting.

Legislative reform of "Triple Lock"

The Government has initiated reforms to Ireland's defence governance framework. The General Scheme of the Defence (Amendment) Bill 2025 (the "Bill") was published in May 2025 and has undergone pre-legislative scrutiny by the Joint Committee on Defence and National Security. The Bill has been listed for priority publication in the Spring Legislative Session.

The Bill proposes (Parts 1 to 3) to amend the Defence Act 1954 to 2015 to modify the existing arrangements under which members of the Defence Forces may be despatched and deployed for service outside of the State with an international force, the so-called "Triple Lock". In this regard, it proposes to repeal the Defence (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 1960 and the Defence (Amendment) Act 2006 and insert a new Part XIV into the Defence Act 1954.

Currently, subject to certain exceptions, the despatch of twelve or more members of the Defences Forces for service outside the State with an International United National Force requires (i) Government approval, (ii) a resolution by Dáil Éireann, and (iii) a United Nations mandate (either from the Security Council or the General Assembly). A resolution by Dáil Éireann is not required where the despatch is of fewer than twelve members of the Defence Forces but the other two requirements at (i) and (iii) above must be satisfied.

Under Head 6 of the Bill, while a contingent of under 50 members of the Defence Forces outside the State with an International Force will only require the approval of Government, a contingent of over 50 members of the Defence Forces to be deployed outside the State with an International Force will require both the approval of Government and a resolution of Dáil Éireann approving of such despatch. Therefore, the Bill proposes to remove the requirement of an UN mandate from the existing legislative framework. Further, the Government has explained that the 50-member threshold (in comparison to the current 12-member threshold) was included in the Bill as it would enable Government alone to approve the despatch of a military platoon (30 members of the Defence Forces) and support elements.

Central to the arguments in favour of the abolition of the 'Triple Lock' is the veto afforded to the five permanent members of the 15 member UN Security Council, which are the US, the UK, France, China and Russia. Therefore, currently, any of these 5 permanent members can veto any decision to mandate a mission. The other available mechanism for UN sanction of a mission is a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly and a majority of the 15-member Security Council. However, this mechanism is rarely used and represents an exceptionally high threshold to reach.

While those in favour of the 'Triple Lock' have raised concerns that its abolition will undermine military neutrality, the recently published Strategic Framework for the Transformation of the Defence Forces published, confirms that the Department of Defence intends to progress the Bill over the next 12 months.

National Maritime Security Strategy 2026 – 2030 & Armoured Fleet Programme

Tuesday, 24 February 2026, saw the publication of the first National Maritime Security Strategy 2026 – 2030 which "provides a roadmap over the next five years to safeguard Ireland's sovereign maritime interests, ensure safe and secure seas and promote and support international law in the maritime domain." The Strategy, containing six strategic objectives including the protection of Ireland's critical maritime infrastructure especially its critical undersea infrastructure, includes an action plan which identifies specific measures to be implemented under each of the six strategic objectives.

The Government has also confirmed that France has been identified as the preferred partner for Ireland's Armoured Fleet Programme (a programme to replace ageing vehicles and enhance Defence Forces capabilities) following a detailed assessment of options.

The EU's security and defence initiatives

The European Commission's ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, presented in March 2025, proposes to mobilise up to €800 billion of funds for defence expenditure over the upcoming years, through for example, establishing the Security and Action for Europe Instrument (SAFE) 1 , and activating the National Escape Clause of the Stability and Growth Pact to unlock additional flexibility for higher defence expenditure by Member States. Ireland, to date, has not opted to apply for any of the funding available.

, and activating the National Escape Clause of the Stability and Growth Pact to unlock additional flexibility for higher defence expenditure by Member States. Ireland, to date, has not opted to apply for any of the funding available. The Commission adopted a series of proposals in June 2025 seeking to simplify legal and administrative frameworks to meet the objectives of ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030. This simplification initiative is designed to identify regulatory hurdles and address defence industry challenges. These proposals are currently progressing through the EU legislative process, with certain aspects already implemented.

On 30 December 2025 a Regulation establishing the European Defence Industry Programme and a framework of measures to ensure the timely availability and supply of defence products entered into force. The instrument – with a proposed budget of €1.5 billion for the period 2025 - 2027 – is designed to boost the EU's defence readiness by strengthening the competitiveness and responsiveness of the European defence industry.

Ahead of Ireland's EU Council Presidency in July, it is likely that Ireland's defence spending and capabilities will come under increased focus, while nationally the Bill will no doubt spark debate in relation to Ireland's current model of military neutrality. The debate will rage on as to whether Ireland is doing enough, but what is clear at least is that against a backdrop of European security and defence initiatives, the Irish Government is committed to enhancing its defence capabilities and boosting its defence spending.

Footnote

1 SAFE provides up to €150 Billion in loans to Member States for urgent and large-scale investments in the European defence technological and industrial base subject to eligibility requirements. As of December 2025, SAFE has been subscribed to by 19 Member States. We understand that the European Commission is exploring the possibility of another round of funding.

