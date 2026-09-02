Hong Kong Courts Order Substantial Security For Awards Pending Challenges

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Simon Chapman KC’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

The Hong Kong Court of First Instance has handed down three separate decisions granting substantial security as a condition of delaying the enforcement of awards pending a challenge to enforcement in Hong Kong (COB v. FCD [2026] HKCFI 4162) and set-aside applications at the seat (MB v. HB [2026] HKCFI 4437 and TC v. LC [2026] HKCFI 4304).

The decisions were all handed down within a period of just over two weeks by the Honourable Madam Justice Mimmie Chan, who has been the judge in charge of the Construction and Arbitration List of the Hong Kong Court of First Instance since 2013. In two decisions, allegations that arbitrators lacked independence or impartiality were rejected in strong terms based on a preliminary consideration of their merits.

The security ordered represented a significant proportion of the value of the awards, ranging between 70% of the principal amount awarded in one case, 50% of a US$70 million damages award in another case, and an upfront payment equivalent to approximately 20% of the award amount, followed by monthly payments equivalent to approximately 2.5%, in a third case.

Key factors included the merits of the underlying challenge to the award, deference to the supervisory court where a set-aside application was pending at a foreign seat, the degree of prejudice to the award creditor which would arise from a delay to enforcement, and the extent of any delay by the award creditor in applying for security.

Taken together, the decisions indicate the readiness of the Hong Kong courts to order substantial security for awards in appropriate circumstances where enforcement is delayed by applications to set aside the award at the seat or to challenge enforcement in Hong Kong.

Read on for an explanation of the relevant legal framework, summaries of the recent decisions, and commentary on key takeaways.

Legal framework for security for awards in Hong Kong enforcement proceedings Security for an arbitral award may be granted in Hong Kong enforcement proceedings under Part 10 of the Hong Kong Arbitration Ordinance (Cap. 609) (which sets out the statutory regime for recognition and enforcement of awards by the Hong Kong courts) and/or Order 73 of the Rules of the High Court (which sets out rules of procedure in relation to arbitration-related proceedings before the Court of First Instance under the Arbitration Ordinance), depending on the circumstances.

Arbitration Ordinance : where an application to set aside an award (other than a Mainland PRC award) is pending at the seat of arbitration, the Hong Kong court before which enforcement is sought may (i) adjourn the proceedings "if it thinks fit", and (ii) on the application of the award creditor, order the award debtor to give security (Hong Kong Arbitration Ordinance, sections 86(4), 89(5) and 98D(5)).

: where an application to set aside an award (other than a Mainland PRC award) is pending at the seat of arbitration, the Hong Kong court before which enforcement is sought may (i) adjourn the proceedings "if it thinks fit", and (ii) on the application of the award creditor, order the award debtor to give security (Hong Kong Arbitration Ordinance, sections 86(4), 89(5) and 98D(5)). Order 73 : where the award debtor has challenged enforcement of the award in Hong Kong (by applying to set aside an order for enforcement), the court may, either of its own motion or on an application by the award creditor, impose such terms as it thinks fit as to security or otherwise, as a condition for the enforcement challenge to proceed (Rules of the High Court, Order 73 Rule 10A).

: where the award debtor has challenged enforcement of the award in Hong Kong (by applying to set aside an order for enforcement), the court may, either of its own motion or on an application by the award creditor, impose such terms as it thinks fit as to security or otherwise, as a condition for the enforcement challenge to proceed (Rules of the High Court, Order 73 Rule 10A). In each case, the Hong Kong courts will consider two key factors when determining whether to adjourn the enforcement proceedings and/or grant security, applying the criteria set out in the English case of Soleh Boneh International Ltd v. Government of the Republic of Uganda [1993] 2 Lloyd's Rep 208 (previously discussed here, here and here) on a "sliding scale" (IPCO (Nigeria) Ltd v Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation [2005] 2 Lloyd's Rep 326).

First, the strength of the argument that the award is invalid, based on a brief consideration by the court. If the award is "manifestly valid", there should either be an order for immediate enforcement, or else an order for substantial security. If the award is "manifestly invalid", there should be an adjournment of the enforcement proceedings and no order for security. In between, there will be various degrees of plausibility in the argument for invalidity, and the judge must be guided by their preliminary conclusion on the point.

Second, the ease or difficulty of enforcement of the award, and whether it will be rendered more difficult if enforcement is delayed, for example, by movement of assets or improvident trading. Importantly, the purpose of security is not to improve the position of the creditor under the award. The focus is on the risk of deterioration of the award creditor’s position if enforcement is delayed. Where there are and always will be either sufficient or insufficient assets in Hong Kong, enforcement will not be rendered more difficult by delay, and the case for security is likely to be diminished. Where there is only a short period between the hearing of the application for security and the substantive hearing of the enforcement challenge, for example due to delay on the part of the award creditor in applying for security, this may also militate against an order for security (G v. N [2023] HKCFI 2437).

1. Security for 70% of "manifestly valid" HKIAC award granted as condition of pursuing enforcement challenge on bias grounds

In the first decision (made under Order 73 Rule 10A of the Rules of the High Court), the court granted security for 70% of the principal amount awarded in an HKIAC award rendered in a Hong Kong-seated arbitration, as a condition for the continuation of the award debtor's enforcement challenge (COB v. FCD [2026] HKCFI 4162).

The challenge to enforcement was advanced on due process and public policy grounds, centred on allegations of actual or apparent bias arising from the sole arbitrator's treatment of the award debtor's quantum expert. In particular, it was alleged that the arbitrator had "launched a scathing and unwarranted attack" on the expert's report on the first day of the arbitration, developed a "grudge and/or bias" against the expert (influenced by the cross-examination of the expert conducted by the award creditor's counsel), conducted his own research on an issue during the expert's cross-examination and taken the expert by surprise with questions about it, and subjected the expert to "grossly unfair and unequal treatment".

The court considered the enforcement challenge to be "clearly without merit" and the award to be "manifestly valid". The judge failed to see how and why the arbitrator should have any personal grudge against the expert as a result of his cross-examination or evidence. Experienced arbitrators were accustomed to robust cross-examination and would not easily form biases or grudges as a result of it (see the judge's full comment in this regard below). The arbitrator was entitled to ask questions, and those he had asked were reasonably raised and not oppressive, harsh, scathing or unfair. Even the arbitrator's own research on a matter of expert evidence, and his questions put to the expert on it, were not unreasonable or unwarranted. The arbitrator had not been unreasonable, unfair, unduly harsh or oppressive in his treatment of the expert.

Although this assessment was made on a summary and preliminary basis, the court noted that all the evidence in the enforcement challenge had already been filed, and that it would not be appropriate to delay an order for enforcement simply because of an unmeritorious challenge to enforcement. Applying Soleh Boneh, there should therefore be an order for immediate enforcement or substantial security.

The court acknowledged arguments by the award debtor that it had sufficient assets in Hong Kong to meet the award and that there was no evidence of risk of dissipation of those assets, and a reference by the award creditor to legal proceedings that it alleged shed doubt on the award debtor's ability and/or willingness to pay. The court also alluded to the fact that there was a limited period of less than one month between the hearing of the security application and that of the set-aside application. Ultimately, however, these factors do not appear to have weighed heavily in the court's decision, and its view that the award was "manifestly valid" was determinative.

The court ordered the security to be provided within nine days of its decision, failing which the award debtor's enforcement challenge would be dismissed. Costs were awarded against the award debtor on an indemnity basis.

"[P]arties and their legal representatives and experts should be attuned and accustomed to the adversarial features of litigation and dispute resolution by arbitration. Parties engage in arbitration or litigation to win. The legal advisers present their cases to the best of their ability, and this pursuit may include making vigorous attacks on the witnesses in cross-examination, even making technical objections or challenges in order to increase their chances of succeeding in their claims. Trained adjudicators and experienced arbitrators are accustomed to such cross-examination and would not be easily led to form bias, or “grudges” as suggested in this case, to the extent that his/her judgment would be clouded by such bias or prejudice, to reach a conclusion without any factual basis or evidential foundation." The Honourable Madam Justice Mimmie Chan, COB v. FCD [2026] HKCFI 4162

2. US$35 million security for ICC award granted as condition of adjourning enforcement pending Paris set-aside proceedings

In the most recent decision, the court ordered the award debtor to provide security of 50% of the damages awarded under a US$70 million ICC award as a condition of adjourning Hong Kong enforcement proceedings, pending the determination of an application to the courts of the seat in Paris to set aside the award (MB v. HB [2026] HKCFI 4437). The decision was made under section 89(5) of the Arbitration Ordinance, which applies to New York Convention awards.

The set-aside proceedings in Paris were advanced on two grounds. The first was the non-disclosure of alleged links between the presiding arbitrator and the arbitrator nominated by the award creditor, including the fact that they had sat together in a number of previous arbitrations, their prior membership of the same chambers (which had ceased before the arbitration), the fact they had authored books together, and their personal friendship. The second was an alleged failure by the tribunal to consider a key document.

On a preliminary consideration of the merits, the court was highly sceptical of the award debtor's grounds for challenging the award.

First, the court expressed "grave reservations" about the award debtor's case on the links between the presiding arbitrator and the award creditor's nominee. The judge considered that (i) the alleged links between the arbitrators did not fall within the "Orange List" under the IBA Guidelines on Conflicts of Interest in International Arbitration, (ii) no duty of disclosure arose in relation to them, and (iii) an objective and fair-minded observer would not conclude that there was any real possibility that the arbitrators lacked independence or impartiality.

Second, the court was "certainly not persuaded" that the award was manifestly invalid due to the alleged failure to consider a key document. The judge considered that the award debtor had only itself to blame for only seeking to produce the document on the eve of the service of post-hearing briefs, and even if there had been a procedural irregularity in this regard, the result of the arbitration would not have been different.

However, the court acknowledged the possibility that there could be a different view based on French law in the Paris set-aside proceedings, and noted that the enforcement court had to give "due weight" to the decision of the supervisory court on the validity of the award. Accordingly, it decided to adjourn the enforcement proceedings pending the result of the Paris set-aside application, in order to avoid inconsistent results.

The court then considered whether an adjournment without security would cause prejudice to the award creditor, compared with the position it would be in if permitted to enforce immediately. The court concluded that it would, given the delay of almost a year which would arise from the adjournment, the substantial size of the award (the courts having recognised that, where there is a large award, delay without security is inherently likely to prejudice the award creditor), the heavy burden on the award creditor's finances that would accordingly arise from a delay in enforcement, and doubts as to the reliability and credibility of the award debtor, which were relevant to the court's consideration of whether the award would be honoured.

The court therefore ordered the award debtor to provide security of 50% of the damages awarded (approximately US$35 million) within 21 days as a condition of the adjournment, failing which the award creditor would be granted leave to enforce the award. Costs were awarded against the award debtor on an indemnity basis.

3. Security granted on terms of offer by Hong Kong award debtor pending Singapore set-aside proceedings

In another decision handed down one week earlier (also under section 89(5) of the Arbitration Ordinance), the court adjourned proceedings for the enforcement of a Singapore award for the equivalent of approximately US$2 million pending the determination of an application to the Singapore courts to set aside the award, and ordered security on the terms of an offer made by the award debtor (TC v. LC [2026] HKCFI 4304).

The application to set aside the award in Singapore had been made on the grounds that (i) there was no valid arbitration agreement due to a lack of certainty as to its essential and material terms, and because the award debtor was acting solely as an agent, and (ii) the tribunal had failed to determine the applicable arbitral rules.

On the adjournment, the court held that "the Singapore court is obviously in the best position, as the supervisory court, to decide on matters of Singapore law which governs the underlying contracts between the parties as well as the procedure and governing rules of the Arbitration."

On security for the award, the court first considered the merits of the challenge to the award and determined that, while the award could not be said to be "manifestly invalid", the issues raised by the award debtor were not unarguable and were best decided by the supervisory court applying Singapore law.

The court then considered the relative ease or difficulty of enforcement if enforcement was delayed, taking into account the principle that it is not the purpose of security to improve the position of the creditor under the award. In this regard: the award debtor's only asset in Hong Kong was real property which had been the subject of a legal charge since before the contract between the parties; the charge secured a loan facility for more than the value of the property; and there was no evidence of dissipation of assets or improvident trading on the part of the award debtor.

The court also took account of delay (i) by the award creditor in applying for security (which it had done three months after the award debtor first challenged the enforcement of the award in Hong Kong) and (ii) by the award debtor in serving the Singapore proceedings on the award creditor in Korea, which meant it was uncertain when a decision would be available in those proceedings.

Finally, the court noted that the award debtor had offered to provide security of US$400,000 (representing approximately 20% of the value of the award) and to make additional payments of US$50,000 per month, and had undertaken not to dispose of its real property pending the determination of the enforcement challenge. The court considered this offer to have been made in good faith and to be reasonable and adequate for the purposes of security, and declined to order any further security in addition.

The court therefore ordered the award debtor to provide security on the terms of its offer within 28 days, failing which the enforcement challenge would be dismissed. Costs were awarded against the award creditor notwithstanding that security was granted, because it had failed to obtain a better result than the award debtor's offer.

Comment

The decisions provide a helpful illustration of the key legal principles on security for awards in Hong Kong enforcement proceedings, and their application by the Hong Kong courts to both foreign and Hong Kong awards.

Notably, the decisions occupy different points on the "sliding scale" of the Soleh Boneh criteria. In one case the court found that the award was "manifestly valid" and hence that there should be an order for substantial security in the absence of immediate enforcement, with minimal consideration of the ease of enforcement as a result (COB v. FCD [2026] HKCFI 4162). In another, the court clearly felt that the award was valid, but acknowledged the possibility that the supervisory court might take a different view, with the potential prejudice which might arise to the award creditor from delay playing a central role in the final decision to grant security (MB v. HB [2026] HKCFI 4437). And in the final case, the court considered the award debtor's merits arguments to be at least arguable, and clearly felt the arguments on potential prejudice to the award creditor to be more finely balanced, with the result that the security granted was limited to the terms of the award debtor's existing offer and the award creditor ultimately had to bear its own costs and those of the award debtor for the security application (TC v. LC [2026] HKCFI 4304).

The decisions also provide a helpful indication of the time within which award debtors might typically expect to be required to furnish security in enforcement proceedings. The court's orders in this regard tended to reflect the strength of its findings on the merits and the potential prejudice to the award creditor of delay, and it is possible that the amount of security granted also influenced the time mandated for payment. Timeframes in the cases above ranged from just nine days (where the award was "manifestly valid"), 21 days (in the case of security for a full 50% of the award, amounting to US$35 million), and 28 days (in the case where the application of the Soleh Boneh factors was most finely balanced).

Where the award is the subject of set-aside proceedings in the courts of a foreign seat and not "manifestly invalid", the decisions suggest that the Hong Kong courts will generally show deference to the decision of the courts of the seat and that an adjournment of Hong Kong enforcement proceedings is relatively likely to be granted (although the decision is discretionary and every case will depend on its own facts). Whether the court would then go on to grant security is a separate question which would depend upon the court's overall assessment of the merits and the potential prejudice which delay might cause to the award creditor.

Award creditors considering an application for security in Hong Kong enforcement proceedings should be mindful of the principle that security should not improve their position under the award, and should therefore consider whether the award debtor had substantial assets in Hong Kong at the time of the award. Where the answer to that question is "no", it may be more difficult to obtain an order for substantial security.

Award debtors resisting an application for security should be aware that, if they are unsuccessful, they are likely to face an order to pay the award creditor's costs in the security application on an indemnity basis, as well as the security itself. In appropriate cases, it may be prudent for award debtors facing security applications to consider making a meaningful compromise offer to the award creditor, which may reduce their ultimate exposure and protect their position in relation to costs. Award debtors should also be aware of the serious consequences that may flow from a failure to provide security once it has been ordered by the court. Depending on the circumstances, these might include (i) the denial of an adjournment pending set-aside proceedings at a foreign seat, with the Hong Kong enforcement proceedings continuing in parallel, (ii) the dismissal of any challenge to enforcement, potentially with costs against the award debtor on an indemnity basis; and (iii) an order for immediate enforcement of the award.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.