Particulars And Further And Better Particulars In Queensland

Material facts, particulars and evidence

Under r 149(1)(b), the pleading must state all material facts relied on, but not the evidence by which those facts will be proved. Material facts establish the essential elements of the claim or defence. Particulars make those allegations sufficiently specific. Evidence proves them.

The distinction matters when selecting a remedy. An allegation that identifies a contractual breach but leaves the relevant transaction unclear may need Further and Better Particulars. A pleading that omits the facts establishing the obligation or the alleged breach may require amendment. Supplying a long answer beneath the word “Particulars” does not solve a missing cause of action.

Category Function Example in a contract dispute Material fact Establishes an essential element of the case The supplier agreed to deliver specified goods by an agreed date and failed to do so. Particular Identifies the circumstances of the allegation The relevant order, delivery date and goods said to be missing. Evidence Proves the allegation The order email, delivery records and testimony of the purchasing officer. Legal argument Explains why the proved facts justify relief Submissions about the construction of the delivery obligation.

The categories can overlap at their edges. The words of a representation, for example, may be essential to defining the alleged wrong. The practical question is whether the information states the case or supplies the means of proving it. Our guide to matters that must be specifically pleaded in Queensland explains the additional pleading requirements for particular allegations.

Case example Thiess and the limits of particulars

In Thiess Pty Ltd v FFE Minerals Australia Pty Ltd [2007] QSC 209, White J considered challenges to pleadings arising from a substantial engineering project. At [34]–[36], her Honour distinguished the material facts needed to establish a complete cause of action from particulars that explain the case in sufficient detail for the opponent to meet it.

The judgment also identified a mismatch between some complaints and the application being pursued: some matters really sought further particulars rather than the relief sought in that application. At [38], White J emphasised that the opponent should not have to infer the intended case from its own knowledge of the underlying dealings.

For a solicitor considering Further and Better Particulars, the lesson is to diagnose the defect before drafting the application. Missing essential facts, inadequate detail and weak evidence are different problems. They do not all justify the same order.

When Further and Better Particulars are justified

A useful request starts with an allegation and identifies the uncertainty it creates. A claim might refer to several conversations without identifying which contained the alleged representation. A defence might allege that an obligation was waived without identifying the conduct relied on. A damages claim might state a total without explaining its components.

Further and Better Particulars can be appropriate where that uncertainty prevents a meaningful answer or leaves the trial case insufficiently defined. They should not be used to insist on needless precision where the allegation is already intelligible.

Contracts representations and serious allegations

In a contract claim, relevant detail may include whether the agreement was written, oral or formed by conduct, the parties involved, when it was made, and the obligations said to have been breached. Which details must be pleaded as material facts and which can appear as particulars depends on the case. Essential contractual terms should not be left buried in correspondence.

For an alleged representation, the pleading and particulars should allow the recipient to identify the statement or conduct relied on, its maker, its recipient and the occasion. An allegation that a company made misleading statements “during negotiations” may be too broad where negotiations involved several people and numerous exchanges.

Fraud, misrepresentation, malice and conditions of mind are among the matters that must be specifically pleaded under r 150(1). Where such a matter is alleged by inference, r 150(2) requires the facts supporting the inference to be specifically pleaded. Further and Better Particulars should clarify the factual allegation; they cannot make an unsupported accusation sufficient merely by adding detail around it.

Real-world example: an alleged oral variation

Assume a supplier sues for an unpaid invoice. The customer pleads that the parties orally varied the price but gives no further detail. This is a hypothetical example, not an account of a matter conducted by Stonegate Legal.

The supplier could seek identification of the conversation relied on, who participated, when it occurred and the substance of the agreed variation. Those answers allow it to investigate whether its representative agreed to the change and to answer the defence. A demand for every internal email discussing the transaction serves a different purpose.

The request for Further and Better Particulars should focus on the alleged variation. If the customer has not actually pleaded the facts constituting an agreement to vary, amendment may be needed as well.

Further and Better Particulars of damages and interest

A total dollar figure seldom explains a commercial loss. The pleading must state the nature and amount of damages under r 155(1). For general damages, r 155(2) requires particulars of the loss, the circumstances in which it was suffered and the basis on which the amount was calculated or estimated.

There are additional requirements. Where damages include money paid or a liability to pay, r 158(1) requires particulars of that payment or liability. Where exemplary or aggravated damages are claimed, r 158(2) requires particulars of all matters relied on in support.

Compliance with a pleading rule does not establish a substantive entitlement to the damages claimed. The entitlement still depends on the applicable law and facts. Our guide to damages in Queensland commercial litigation explains the underlying assessment issues.

Further and Better Particulars of interest may also be required. Subject to the exception for proceedings for damages for personal injury or death in r 159(2), r 159(3) requires the principal amounts, rates, starting dates and method of calculation. Under r 159(4), rates need not be separately specified where the claim uses the rates specified in a practice direction.

Real-world example: a claim for defective building work

Suppose an owner claims $120,000 for defective work and lost rent. The statement of claim alleges defects across the property but does not distinguish rectification costs from rental loss. This is another hypothetical example.

A focused request would seek identification of each alleged defect and its location, the work said to be required to rectify it, the amount attributed to that work, and the period and calculation of the rental loss. The complaint must also plead whether the contract imposes the alleged obligation and how the breach caused the claimed loss.

Further and Better Particulars should make the scope of the claim understandable. A request for the owner’s expert report, or every photograph on which the owner intends to rely, raises questions about evidence and disclosure rather than merely defining the pleaded defects.

Case example Reynolds and sufficient identification

In Reynolds v Aluma-Lite Products Pty Ltd [2007] QSC 97, the plaintiffs claimed damages for wrongful detention of chattels. The defendant sought to strike out part of the claim because the items were allegedly insufficiently particularised.

At [25]–[28], McMurdo J considered the defendant’s difficulty identifying and obtaining valuation evidence for the items. His Honour found that the items were described clearly and precisely. The disadvantage arose from the late claim, rather than inadequate particulars identifying the property. The application was dismissed. Other issues still required attention, including the pleaded value and the formulation of the detinue claim: [29].

The decision illustrates the limits of Further and Better Particulars. Difficulty obtaining evidence does not, by itself, establish that the pleading fails to identify the case. It also shows why a ruling that particulars are sufficient should not be mistaken for approval of every other aspect of the pleading.

How to request Further and Better Particulars

Read the whole pleading first. Definitions, schedules and particulars attached elsewhere may already answer the proposed question. Then organise the request by paragraph number and separate each uncertainty into a clear item.

For example, a request concerning a pleaded representation might ask: “In relation to paragraph 12, identify the person who made the alleged representation, the person to whom it was made, the date or approximate date, whether it was oral or written, and its substance.” This is an illustration of drafting, not a prescribed form or a request suitable for every case.

Avoid asking for “all facts, matters and circumstances” without explaining what is missing. That wording can turn a legitimate request into an open-ended demand for the opponent’s evidence. Further and Better Particulars should address the pleaded case with enough precision that a court can understand both the deficiency and the proposed answer.

If a court application is contemplated, the correspondence procedure matters. Rule 443(a) applies Chapter 11, Part 8 to an application under r 161(1). A casual request does not necessarily satisfy that procedure.

The rule 444 letter

Under r 444(1), the applicant’s letter must specify the complaint, briefly state the relevant facts, identify the relief sought, explain why it should be granted, nominate a reply time at least three business days after the date of the letter, and state that it is written under the relevant Part.

The minimum reply period is not a universal deadline for answering every request for particulars. A substantial request may justify more time. Nor does the minimum period excuse a requester from explaining why the particulars are necessary.

Rules 444(3)–(5) also address copying the letter to persons who would need to be served or notified of the application, listing them, and the specified exceptions to copying. In proceedings with several parties, this requirement is easy to overlook.

The respondent must reply within the nominated time, identifying its proposed response and, where applicable, why the relief should not be granted: r 445(1)–(2). Further correspondence can narrow what remains disputed before anyone incurs the cost of a hearing.

Responding to Further and Better Particulars

Assess a request item by item. Supply the detail that is genuinely required. If a request seeks evidence, repeats information already supplied or asks for irrelevant detail, identify that objection and explain it. A blanket refusal can obscure good objections among indefensible ones.

Check the pleading before answering. If the answer changes the alleged transaction, introduces a different breach or supplies an essential fact that has never been pleaded, consider amendment. Our guide to amending pleadings in Queensland civil proceedings addresses that separate process.

The form of the answer also matters. Under r 160(1), particulars required by rules 157–159 must be in the pleading or, where that is inconvenient, in a separate document mentioned in, filed and served with it. Rule 160(2) permits further particulars by correspondence, but r 160(3) still requires a copy to be filed.

Giving Further and Better Particulars by letter therefore does not mean the answers can remain solely in the solicitors’ email folders. The court file should contain the further particulars. Answers should identify the relevant allegation and be readable without reconstructing a long chain of messages.

Applying for an order for Further and Better Particulars

Rule 161(1) permits an application for an order. Under r 447(1), the applicant may apply only after receiving the respondent’s reply or after the nominated reply time has passed. Rule 448(1) allows the court to hear a non-compliant application if it directs; that discretion is not a reason to disregard the correspondence requirements.

The application should identify the unresolved requests and the exact particulars sought. Draft an order that can be obeyed. An order to provide “proper particulars” may reproduce the dispute instead of resolving it.

An application in the proceeding must use the approved form under r 31(2). Under r 31(5), it must be filed and served on each respondent at least two business days before the hearing. Check any applicable court directions as well. The reply period in the rule 444 letter and the period for serving the application are separate requirements.

Stage Governing rule Practical requirement Before applying r 444 Send the required letter and nominate a compliant reply time. Response r 445 Reply within that time and explain the proposed response or objection. Filing the application r 447(2) File the letters, specified relevant correspondence and responses, and any list of affidavits relied on. Hearing r 448(2)–(3) Letters may form the basis of the decision; affidavit evidence requires a court direction. Providing ordered particulars r 161(4) Repeat the relevant part of the order so the answers are self-explanatory. Non-compliance with the order r 163 The court may make an appropriate order, including judgment.

The correspondence is substantive material for the hearing. It should clearly identify the deficiency and explain the prejudice it caused. Under r 448(3), the court may receive affidavit evidence only if it directs. Treating this as an ordinary application automatically supported by affidavits overlooks the special procedure.

Rule 161(2) permits consequential orders and directions for the proceeding. Where needed, the proposed orders should address the sequence for providing particulars and serving the responsive pleading, rather than leaving the parties to argue about deadlines afterward.

Further and Better Particulars do not stop pleading deadlines

Rule 161(3) expressly states that an application does not extend the time for pleading. Sending a request does not itself obtain an extension either.

For proceedings started by claim, the ordinary period for filing a notice of intention to defend is 28 days after service under r 137(1), subject to the exception in r 137(2). A party facing an unclear claim must therefore deal with the pleading deadline while pursuing Further and Better Particulars.

If additional time is needed, obtain an effective extension rather than assume the request has suspended time. The court’s extension power is in r 7(1). Our guide to drafting a defence and reply in Queensland explains the responsive pleading requirements. An inadequate claim does not justify ignoring the proceeding.

Particulars disclosure and documents are different procedures

Further and Better Particulars identify the case asserted. Disclosure concerns documents relevant to the issues. A party should not use a request for particulars as a substitute for the applicable document production process. Our guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland explains that separate obligation.

There is a specific connection where a document is mentioned in pleadings, particulars or affidavits. Rule 222 permits a written notice requiring its production for inspection and permission to make copies. If further particulars identify a written agreement, a request for inspection may be appropriate under that rule. Our guide to documents referred to in pleadings and affidavits under rule 222 covers the procedural details.

The distinction is practical. Asking which agreement is relied on clarifies the claim. Asking to inspect that agreement invokes a document procedure. Asking which witness will prove it ordinarily seeks information about evidence. Combining these demands indiscriminately makes a request harder to assess and enforce.

Failure to provide particulars and the risk of strike out

Ignoring a solicitor’s request and disobeying a court order have different consequences. Rule 163 applies where a party fails to comply with an order made under rule 161. It permits the court to make the order it considers appropriate, including judgment. Judgment is a possible discretionary consequence, not an automatic result of an unanswered letter.

Particulars themselves can be struck out under r 162(1)–(2) if they tend to prejudice or delay a fair trial, are unnecessary or scandalous, frivolous or vexatious, or otherwise abuse the court’s process. The court may order the application costs on an indemnity basis. That power does not mean every unsuccessful argument about particulars attracts indemnity costs.

Where the defect affects the pleading, r 171(1)–(2) provides the separate strike-out power. Our guide to striking out pleadings and particulars in Queensland examines that remedy.

The sensible objective is a case that can be answered and tried. Before pursuing an application for Further and Better Particulars, identify the precise allegation, the missing detail and the practical difficulty it creates. Before resisting one, ask whether a short, accurate answer would resolve the issue more economically than a hearing.

Frequently Asked Questions About Further and Better Particulars

What are Further and Better Particulars in Queensland?

Further and Better Particulars are additional details that clarify allegations in a statement of claim, defence or other pleading. They identify the case the opposing party must answer. Under rule 157 UCPR, particulars must define the issues, prevent surprise at trial, enable the opposing party to plead and support matters that must be specifically pleaded.

When can you request Further and Better Particulars?

You can request Further and Better Particulars when a pleading lacks details necessary to understand or answer an allegation, or to prepare for trial without surprise. Examples include an unidentified contractual breach, an unclear representation or an unexplained damages calculation. The request should identify the relevant paragraph and the missing information. It should not demand unnecessary detail or the opponent’s evidence.

What is the difference between material facts and particulars?

Material facts establish the essential elements of a claim or defence. Particulars explain those facts in sufficient detail for the opposing party to understand the case. Under rule 149(1)(b) UCPR, material facts must appear in the pleading. Further and Better Particulars cannot replace missing essential allegations; amendment may be required.

Can a defendant be required to provide Further and Better Particulars?

Yes. Further and Better Particulars can be requested from a defendant where its defence does not sufficiently explain the allegations relied on. For example, a defence alleging payment, waiver or contributory negligence may require further detail. Rule 161(1) UCPR allows a party to seek particulars of the opposite party’s pleading, whether that pleading is a claim or a defence.

Does requesting Further and Better Particulars extend the deadline for filing a defence?

No. Sending a request for Further and Better Particulars does not automatically extend a pleading deadline. Rule 161(3) UCPR expressly provides that even a court application does not extend the time for pleading. A party needing additional time must obtain an effective extension and should not assume that time stops while it awaits an answer.

How do you request Further and Better Particulars before applying to court?

Identify each deficient paragraph, specify the particulars sought and explain why they are necessary. Before applying to court, ordinarily send a compliant rule 444 letter. It must state the complaint, relevant facts, relief sought and reasons, identify the applicable correspondence procedure, and nominate a reply time at least three business days after the letter’s date. Copying requirements also apply.

How long does a party have to answer a request for Further and Better Particulars?

There is no universal response period for every request for Further and Better Particulars. A compliant rule 444 letter must nominate a reply time at least three business days after its date. Under rule 445 UCPR, the respondent must reply within that time, explaining its proposed response or objection. The nominated deadline is for a reply; it does not necessarily require every particular to be supplied immediately.

Must Further and Better Particulars be filed with the court?

Yes. Under rule 160(2)–(3) UCPR, further particulars may be provided by correspondence, but the party supplying them must file a copy. Particulars required with the original pleading must appear in it or, where inconvenient, in a separate document mentioned in, filed and served with it. Sending answers by email alone does not satisfy the filing requirement.

Can Further and Better Particulars be used to obtain documents or evidence?

Further and Better Particulars clarify the pleaded case; they do not create a general entitlement to documents, witness statements or expert reports. Document requests should use the applicable disclosure or inspection procedure. Where a document is mentioned in pleadings, particulars or affidavits, rule 222 UCPR permits a written notice requiring production for inspection and permission to make copies.

What happens if a party fails to provide Further and Better Particulars?

An inadequate response may lead to an application for an order under rule 161. If a party then fails to comply with that order, rule 163 UCPR permits the court to make an appropriate order, including judgment. Judgment is discretionary, not an automatic consequence of ignoring a solicitor’s letter. Defective particulars or pleadings may also attract strike-out orders under rules 162 or 171.