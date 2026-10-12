Defamation pleadings in Queensland require precise identification of the publication, the defamatory meaning conveyed, the audience, and the serious reputational harm alleged. The defence must respond directly to each element and plead substantive answers—such as truth or privilege—with supporting facts. Imprecise pleadings can trigger requests for particulars, amendment applications, or early strike-out motions under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules and Defamation Act 2005 (Qld).

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Article Summary

Defamation pleadings in Queensland must identify the publication, the defendant’s role in communicating it, the plaintiff, the defamatory meanings alleged and the facts supporting serious reputational harm.

A plaintiff must first give a compliant concerns notice. The statement of claim should then plead the material facts and necessary particulars, while the defence must answer the allegations directly and set out the factual basis for any statutory defence.

Bare assertions of serious harm, unexplained denials and imprecise imputations can prompt requests for particulars, amendment, strike-out proceedings or an early serious-harm determination.

In this article, our defamation lawyers include two case examples, two practical examples and two tables. I reviewed Stonegate Legal’s post sitemap and checked that all seven contextual internal links resolve to their intended articles without duplication.

Defamation pleadings identify the publication, the meaning said to be conveyed, the people to whom it was communicated, and the serious reputational harm alleged. The defence must answer those facts directly and plead each substantive answer, including truth or privilege, with its factual basis. In Queensland, an imprecise pleading can lead to requests for particulars, amendment, a strike-out application or an early determination that serious harm has not been established. Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), rr 149, 157, 166 and 171Defamation Act 2005 (Qld), s 10A

In this article, our defamation lawyers discuss civil publications governed by the current Queensland Act. Defamation pleadings must be settled against the applicable publication date: the serious harm and concerns notice reforms commenced on 1 July 2021, and later digital intermediary provisions have their own commencement and transitional questions. Check the applicable version of the Act before settling an older claim. Defamation Act 2005 (Qld), current text and transitional provisions

What defamation pleadings must accomplish

Defamation pleadings are the map of the case, not a witness statement. Rule 149 requires a brief statement of material facts, without the evidence used to prove them, and identification of a specific statutory provision relied on. Rule 157 requires particulars sufficient to define the issues, prevent surprise and permit the other side to plead. These rules become demanding when a single social media thread contains a post, attached image, comments and later edits: each alleged publication must be identifiable. UCPR rr 149(1)(a)–(e) and 157Stonegate Legal guide to pleadings and particulars in Queensland

Question What the pleading should identify What was published? The words, image, video or composite matter complained of, with sufficient context to assess meaning. Who published it, and to whom? The defendant’s alleged participation, publication occasion, date or period, medium and recipients or audience as far as reasonably known. What does it mean? Each distinct defamatory imputation said to be conveyed and, where needed, extrinsic facts supporting an innuendo. Why is there a viable claim? Identification of the plaintiff, serious harm facts, any corporate eligibility and the relief claimed.

Starting defamation pleadings after a concerns notice

Before commencing proceedings, the proposed plaintiff must give each proposed defendant a concerns notice identifying the matter and the imputations relied on, and allow the applicable offer-to-make-amends period to elapse unless leave is obtained on the statutory grounds. A pleaded imputation may be a subset of, or substantially the same as, one particularised in the notice; a materially new sting raises a compliance problem. A filing document cannot itself serve as the concerns notice. Defamation Act, ss 12A(1)–(2) and 12B(1)–(3)Stonegate Legal guide to concerns notices

Keep the notice, the pleaded publication and the pleaded imputations side by side when drafting. An evolving complaint can otherwise become three different cases. The publication date also controls limitation questions; do not assume that continued online accessibility starts time afresh for every view. Defamation Act, s 10B

Drafting the statement of claim

Publication, identification and the matter complained of

Defamation pleadings should say what the defendant did to communicate the matter to someone other than the plaintiff. Identify the relevant URL or account, date, format and recipients where possible; attach or precisely identify a stable copy where the exact words, image or layout matter. Rule 152 allows the effect of words or a document to be stated briefly unless their precise terms are material. In a meaning dispute, precise terms usually are material. A screenshot alone does not explain who saw it or why a defendant is responsible for its publication. UCPR r 152Stonegate Legal guide to publication and liability

Real-world example: a neighbourhood Facebook group post says “the treasurer has been taking money”, and an administrator later pins it. A claim against the original author and one against the administrator need separate allegations about each person’s conduct, timing and audience. Treating “the Facebook page” as a single act obscures the liability issue.

Defamation pleadings and the pleaded imputations

In defamation pleadings, an imputation states the defamatory meaning, not a paraphrase of every sentence. Plead it in plain terms at the level of seriousness the matter can reasonably bear. “The accountant stole client funds” is materially different from “the accountant was suspected of mishandling funds”. Pleading the stronger accusation without a basis in the publication invites an avoidable meaning fight. An innuendo that depends on facts known to a limited audience requires those facts and the relevant audience to be identified. The Act treats multiple imputations carried by one publication as a single cause of action, though each pleaded meaning still matters to the contest. Defamation Act, s 8Stonegate Legal guide to innuendo in defamation

Case example — Trkulja v Google LLC [2018] HCA 25 concerned search results and autocomplete material said to associate the plaintiff with Melbourne criminal figures. The High Court rejected summary dismissal on the premise that the material was incapable of conveying the pleaded defamatory meanings. It did not decide that those meanings were proved. For pleading purposes, the lesson is to identify the particular results and their context, then plead a meaning the ordinary reasonable recipient could draw. High Court judgment, Trkulja v Google LLC [2018] HCA 25

Serious harm needs facts

Defamation pleadings should give a factual basis for actual or likely serious reputational harm: for example, the scale and character of the audience, its connection to the plaintiff’s work, sustained circulation, inquiries from clients or identifiable consequences. A bare allegation that the publication “caused serious harm” repeats the statutory test. Under s 10A(7), the judicial officer may decide that serious harm is not established on insufficient pleaded particulars without receiving further evidence; on a party’s application the question is ordinarily decided as soon as practicable before trial unless special circumstances justify postponement. Defamation Act, ss 10A(1), (3)–(7)Stonegate Legal guide to the serious harm threshold

Real-world example: a defamatory message sent to three colleagues is not automatically trivial. If those colleagues make hiring decisions, the audience’s relationship to the plaintiff may matter more than its size. The pleading should explain that relationship and the harm said to follow. Conversely, thousands of impressions do not, by themselves, establish serious harm.

If the plaintiff is a company, first plead facts showing it was an “excluded corporation” when publication occurred. Section 9 restricts corporate claims. Section 10A(2) then requires serious financial loss caused or likely to be caused by the publication; general distress or embarrassment cannot do that work for a corporate plaintiff. Defamation Act, ss 9(1)–(3) and 10A(2)

Damages and relief in defamation pleadings

Rule 150(1)(b) requires each type of damage to be specifically pleaded. Rule 155 asks for the nature and amount claimed and particulars of general damages; r 158(2) requires particulars of matters supporting aggravated damages. Plead a lost contract as an identifiable financial consequence with the available figures and causal facts, rather than folding it into an assertion of damaged reputation. Section 35 governs the statutory limit on non-economic loss, while aggravated damages are addressed separately. Exemplary damages are unavailable under s 37. UCPR rr 150(1)(b), 155 and 158(2)Defamation Act, ss 35 and 37Stonegate Legal guide to defamation damages

Defending defamation pleadings

Defamation pleadings on the defence side should engage with each pleaded publication, identification allegation, imputation and harm allegation. Rule 166 does not permit a ritual “denied” or “not admitted”: a denial or non-admission needs a direct explanation, and an unexplained response is taken to admit the allegation. Non-admission is available only after reasonable inquiries leave genuine uncertainty; inquiries must continue where appropriate. The statutory defence must be identified and its material factual basis pleaded. UCPR rr 149(1)(e), 165(2) and 166(1)–(6)

Issue Pleading consequence Justification — s 25 Identify which complained-of imputations are said to be substantially true and the material facts supporting truth. Contextual truth — s 26 Identify the substantially true contextual imputations and why the remaining complained-of imputations do no further reputational harm. Qualified privilege — s 30 Identify the recipients’ interest, the relevant subject, the publication and facts bearing on reasonableness. Honest opinion — s 31 Identify the opinion, its proper material and the basis on which the defendant relies on the statutory defence. Public interest — s 29A Identify facts bearing on the public-interest subject and the reasonableness of the belief that publication was in the public interest.

Truth is an evidentiary undertaking. If a defendant pleads that a person stole client money, it needs facts capable of establishing that substantial sting, not merely proof that somebody raised a complaint. Contextual truth asks a different question under s 26: whether substantially true contextual imputations leave no further reputational harm from any complained-of imputation that is not itself contextual. The distinction can alter the entire disclosure and witness plan. Defamation Act, ss 25 and 26(1)–(2)Stonegate Legal guide to evidence for a truth defence

Case example — Fairfax Media Publications Pty Ltd v Voller [2021] HCA 27 held, on its facts, that media companies operating Facebook pages were publishers of third-party comments posted in response to their content. The decision addressed publication, not whether the comments were defamatory or whether a defence succeeded. A defence for a page operator therefore needs to address its own role in the communication and any applicable statutory intermediary protections; naming the original commenter does not end the inquiry. High Court judgment, Fairfax Media Publications Pty Ltd v Voller [2021] HCA 27Defamation Act, ss 10C–10E and 31A

If you need assistance commencing or defending proceedings, our Sunshine Coast defamation solicitors can review the publication, pleadings and supporting evidence.

Replies, particulars and changing defamation pleadings

If a plaintiff alleges that publication was driven by ill will or another improper motive, r 174 requires a reply alleging the facts from which that motive is inferred. Rule 150 also requires malice, intention and facts supporting those inferences to be specifically pleaded. A plaintiff should answer a privilege defence with the actual conduct said to show malice, not a bare label. A reply is generally due within 14 days after service of the defence unless the court orders otherwise. UCPR rr 150(1)(i)–(k), (2), 164(2) and 174

A party examining defamation pleadings faced with a vague imputation, an unidentified publication or unexplained harm can seek further and better particulars under r 161. Particulars clarify the existing case; a new publication or materially different meaning may require an amendment. Rule 171 permits striking out pleadings that disclose no reasonable cause of action or defence or fall within its other grounds, with potential indemnity costs. Amendment should be considered before the defect becomes a hearing about costs rather than merits. UCPR rr 161 and 171(1)–(3)

The final check of defamation pleadings is practical: compare each pleaded imputation with the concerns notice, each publication allegation with the preserved material, each defence with the available proof, and every pleaded head of harm with the relief sought. That exercise often reveals the real dispute sooner than another page of adjectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.