What must be pleaded

Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief in Queensland requires a party to identify the loss claimed, state its amount and calculation or estimate, plead the facts connecting that loss to the alleged wrongdoing, particularise any interest claim, and specify the orders sought. The principal provisions are rules 149, 150 and 155–159 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999. A general request for further relief does not remove those obligations.

A well-drafted statement of claim should allow the defendant to understand both why liability is alleged and what a judgment against them would involve. An allegation of breach followed by a large round figure rarely achieves that. The missing detail may be the causal connection, the calculation, the interest period or the legal basis for the remedy. Each omission creates a different problem.

This guide explains Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief in ordinary Queensland civil proceedings, including commercial disputes and debt claims. Personal injury and death proceedings have additional requirements, addressed separately below. The rules apply in the Supreme Court, District Court and Magistrates Courts under rule 3; tribunal proceedings require their own procedural analysis.

The rules governing Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief

Start with rule 149(1)(b)–(e). The pleading must contain the material facts, identify matters that might otherwise cause surprise, specify the relief claimed and identify the particular statutory provision where a statutory claim or defence is relied on. Evidence belongs elsewhere. A legal conclusion is permissible under rule 149(2), but it must be supported by material facts.

The more specific obligations then operate together. Rule 150(1)(b) requires every type of damage claimed to be specifically pleaded. Rule 150(1)(h) does the same for interest, including its rate and method of calculation. Stonegate Legal’s guide to matters that must be specifically pleaded in Queensland explains the wider operation of that rule, including the facts needed to support an inference.

For Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief, it is useful to separate the following drafting tasks rather than assume one paragraph can perform them all.

Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief starts with the loss

Under rule 155(1), a pleading claiming damages must state their nature and amount. The obligation is not confined to personal injury litigation. Nor is it satisfied merely by placing the word “damages” in the list of orders at the end.

Identify what has actually changed in the claimant’s position. Has the claimant paid to repair defective work, lost trading profit, incurred replacement costs, acquired an asset worth less than represented, or lost a commercial opportunity? Those are different allegations. They may require different facts, different calculations and different evidence.

Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief should also distinguish a debt from compensation for loss. If a supplier sues for an agreed price that became due, the claim is for payment of that debt. If the supplier seeks additional compensation for a customer’s breach, that damages claim needs its own factual and computational foundation. Giving both claims the same label obscures what must be answered.

The procedural rules do not create a substantive entitlement to damages. The cause of action determines whether a claimed head of loss is recoverable and the applicable measure. The pleading must then express that case accurately. For a broader discussion of quantification and causal allegations, see damages in commercial litigation in Queensland.

General damages still require particulars

Rule 155(2)(a)–(c) requires a party claiming general damages to identify the nature of the loss, the exact circumstances in which it was suffered, and the basis on which the amount was worked out or estimated. Rule 155(3) adds that, if practicable, each type of general damages and the nature of the damages claimed for that type must be pleaded.

The reference to an estimate matters. A party may have a genuinely evaluative claim, but must still explain the pleaded amount. “To be assessed” supplies neither an amount nor an estimation basis. Equally, a precise figure without any explanation can conceal a damages case rather than disclose it.

For Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief, distinguish uncertainty about proof from uncertainty about the allegation being made. An expert report may establish a valuation at trial. The pleading should identify the value alleged and explain how it contributes to the loss calculation. If later information changes that case, review whether the pleading needs amendment.

Expenditure and liabilities must be identified

Where damages include money paid or money the claimant is liable to pay, rule 158(1) requires particulars of the payment or liability. Suitable particulars may identify the supplier, the work or expense, the date, the amount and whether it has been paid or remains owing. The necessary detail depends on the dispute.

A loss schedule can make a substantial claim easier to answer. Under rule 160(1), required particulars may be in a separate document if including them in the pleading is inconvenient. That document must be mentioned in, and filed and served with, the pleading. An unexplained spreadsheet sent later is not the same thing.

Connecting the conduct to the damages

The words “by reason of the defendant’s breach” do not explain every causal problem. They may be adequate for a straightforward allegation, but a complex claim often needs the intermediate facts. Explain how the alleged conduct produced the particular financial consequence.

Consider separate failures by a contractor: defective waterproofing, late completion and damage to existing fittings. A single total attributed indiscriminately to all three allegations leaves the defendant guessing. The repair cost may concern waterproofing; rent paid elsewhere may concern delay; replacement costs may concern the fittings. Where losses overlap, the pleading should explain the overlap rather than invite recovery of the same expenditure twice.

This is where Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief requires judgment. Do not divide a genuinely combined loss artificially. Do explain the causal case sufficiently for the opponent to identify what is admitted, what is contested and what evidence will be needed.

Case example one Leinenga v Logan City Council

In Leinenga v Logan City Council [2006] QSC 294, Mullins J examined claims in misfeasance in public office and negligence. At [100]–[101], her Honour identified a failure to connect particular losses to particular alleged acts and to quantify the damages properly.

One allegation concerned a three-day delay in lodging an application. The pleading did not identify specific damage resulting from that delay. Instead, the plaintiffs attributed their global damages claim to each alleged act. The statement of claim was struck out because of its extensive deficiencies; the damages defects were part of that broader problem.

The drafting lesson is concrete: a chronology of objectionable conduct is not a causal explanation of loss. Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief requires the pleader to identify which conduct is said to have caused which loss, and why.

Real world example a business interruption claim

The following is a hypothetical example, not a reported matter. A café alleges that negligently installed refrigeration equipment failed and forced it to close for five trading days. It claims $4,000 for spoiled stock, $2,000 for emergency equipment hire and $6,000 in lost trading profit.

The pleading should explain the failure, why it required closure, the affected dates and the causal connection to each amount. The stock and hire claims need particulars of the relevant expenditure or liability. The profit claim needs a disclosed estimation basis, including the trading assumptions and expenses saved by not operating. Calling five days’ expected turnover “lost profit” would leave an obvious gap in the calculation.

Documents proving those allegations may include stock records, invoices and accounts. They support the pleaded case; they do not replace it. The guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland explains the separate process for exchanging relevant documents.

Aggravated and exemplary damages need their own foundation

Rule 158(2) requires particulars of all matters relied on where aggravated or exemplary damages are claimed. Read it with rule 150(1)(b), which expressly includes exemplary damages among the types of damages requiring specific pleading.

Do not add these remedies as a standard response to conduct described as unfair or deliberate. First establish that the remedy is legally available for the particular cause of action. Then plead the supporting facts and identify which remedy those facts support. Rule 158 supplies a procedural obligation, not a right to either category of damages.

Where there are multiple claimants, check each claimant’s alleged loss and entitlement separately. Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief collectively can conceal the fact that different claimants suffered different consequences. The same discipline applies to multiple defendants: identify the factual and legal basis on which each is said to answer for the claimed loss.

Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief when interest is claimed

Interest should be drafted as a distinct part of the claim. Identify whether it is payable under a contractual term, sought under a statutory discretion, or advanced on some other legal basis. Those alternatives should not be merged into a request for “interest at the applicable rate”.

For ordinary commercial proceedings, rule 159(3)(a)–(d) requires particulars of the amounts on which interest is claimed, the rates, the commencement dates and the calculation method. Rule 159(4) permits omission of separately specified numerical rates where the claim is at rates specified in a practice direction. It does not excuse omission of the principal, dates or method.

The distinction between the sources of interest is central to Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief.

Interest basis What to identify Principal qualification Contractual interest Relevant agreement and term, principal, triggering event, dates, rate and calculation method. Pleading a term does not establish its enforceability. Pre-judgment statutory interest Civil Proceedings Act 2011, section 58, relevant amounts, period and proposed rate or practice-direction basis. Discretionary; subject to the exclusions and limits in section 58. Post-judgment interest Civil Proceedings Act 2011, section 59 and the applicable practice-direction rate. Operates from the money order, subject to court orders and the statutory exceptions.

Contractual interest and alternative statutory interest

A contractual claim should plead the relevant interest term and the facts activating it. Identify whether the rate is simple or compounded, whether it changes on default, and how payments affect the balance. A spreadsheet cannot supply an interest obligation that the pleaded agreement does not contain.

Where an increased default rate is disputed, enforceability may require separate analysis. Stonegate Legal’s guide to default interest clauses addresses that issue. For Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief, the immediate task is to expose the contractual case and any genuine alternative, not assume that every default clause will be enforced.

Section 58(2)(b) excludes money on which interest is payable as of right, whether under an agreement or otherwise. A statutory claim may therefore need to be pleaded as an alternative if the contractual entitlement is not established, rather than as an additional award over the same principal and period. Inconsistent claims must be expressed as alternatives under rule 154(1).

What section 58 allows

Under section 58(1) and (3), the court may include interest in a judgment for money, including debt or damages. It can award interest at an appropriate rate on all or part of the amount, for all or part of the period between the cause of action arising and judgment. That is a discretionary power, not an automatic entitlement to the claimant’s preferred rate from the earliest date mentioned in the dispute.

Section 58(4)(a) does not authorise interest on interest. Do not compound a statutory claim merely because a compound calculation produces a higher figure. Nor should an interest claim assume that every later expense was incurred when the original wrong occurred. Identify the actual loss and the period for which interest is sought.

Real-world example: an unpaid invoice

Assume, hypothetically, that $50,000 became payable on 1 March under a contract providing for simple interest at 10% per annum from that date. Using an actual-days-over-365 calculation, interest for an expressly assumed 100-day period is $50,000 × 0.10 × 100 ÷ 365, or $1,369.86. The daily amount is approximately $13.6986 before rounding.

A useful pleading identifies the contractual term, the due date, the principal, the annual rate and that calculation convention. If interest continues, it identifies the period ending at judgment rather than leaving the reader to infer it. The assumed 10% rate is illustrative, not a statement of the current court rate.

If a $10,000 payment is made during the period, review its allocation under the agreement and recalculate the relevant balance and periods. Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief should allow the defendant to reproduce the calculation, including the effect of payments, instead of presenting an unexplained total.

Post-judgment interest is a separate regime

Section 59(1)–(3) generally provides for interest from the date of a money order, at the rate prescribed under a practice direction, except to the extent the court otherwise orders. Distinguish that regime from interest accrued before judgment.

There are specific exceptions. Under section 59(4)(a), interest on a stated amount for damages or costs is not payable if that amount is paid in full within 21 days after the order. Section 59(4)(b) deals separately with costs whose amount is ascertained later. These provisions are not a general interest-free period for every judgment debt.

Debt claims and default judgment require extra care

Where the plaintiff claims only a debt or liquidated demand, with or without interest, rule 150(3)(a)–(e) requires more than the principal and interest calculation. The statement of claim must also state the issue costs, the prescribed statement about the proceeding ending upon timely payment of the debt, interest and costs, and the additional costs of obtaining judgment in default of notice of intention to defend.

Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief has a direct consequence here. Under rule 283(9), if the interest period is not specified in the statement of claim, interest is recoverable under that default-judgment procedure only from the date the claim was issued. A missing period can therefore matter even if the creditor otherwise had a sound claim to earlier interest.

Rule 283(2) also limits the principal sought on the request to no more than the amount claimed, with the permitted interest and costs. For the wider procedural requirements, see default judgment where no defence has been filed. Draft for the judgment procedure the claim may actually require.

Specifying relief and the limits of general relief

The relief section should tell the court what orders would resolve the pleaded dispute. State the monetary remedy, identify the interest basis and seek costs as appropriate. If a declaration, injunction or other non-monetary remedy is sought, formulate the order sufficiently precisely to identify the right or obligation in issue and the conduct affected. Check that the selected court has power to grant it.

Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief also requires the operative facts to support that remedy. A request to restrain conduct cannot substitute for pleading the conduct and the legal right said to justify restraint. A declaration that an agreement is ineffective cannot supply an otherwise missing case about why it is ineffective.

Rule 156 permits general relief or relief other than that specified, whether or not such relief is expressly requested. Rule 658(1)–(2) similarly allows orders that the nature of the case requires even if the documents do not claim relief extending to the order. Neither provision should be treated as permission to leave the opponent unaware of the case they must meet.

Case example two Mark Bain Constructions v Avis

Mark Bain Constructions Pty Ltd v Avis; Mark Bain Constructions Pty Ltd v Barnscape Pty Ltd [2012] QCA 100 concerned apartment purchasers’ claims arising from representations about ocean views. The relevant procedural issue was an award calculated using a measure of loss that the purchasers had abandoned and unsuccessfully sought to reintroduce at the end of trial.

At [119], Fraser JA explained that reliance on rules 156 and 658 had failed to account for substantial prejudice to the developer, including prejudice that costs orders could not cure. The judgments could not stand on that basis, and the Court of Appeal substituted different judgments.

For Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief, the lesson is that a change in the measure of loss can change the case an opponent must investigate and answer. A court’s power to grant other relief does not displace that concern.

Personal injury and death proceedings

Rule 159(2) excludes proceedings for damages for personal injury or death from that rule’s interest particulars regime. Do not apply the commercial-interest checklist mechanically to those proceedings. The exclusion is from rule 159, not a statement that interest can never be claimed.

Those proceedings also have the separate statement of loss and damage requirements in rule 547. Subject to applicable orders and procedural provisions, rule 547(1)–(2) requires a signed statement to be served within 28 days after the close of pleadings and before a request for trial date is filed.

The statement contains detailed information specified in rule 547(3). It is a separate procedural document. The existence of that later obligation does not remove the earlier duties to plead damages under rules 150 and 155. Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief in an injury claim therefore needs to account for both stages, as well as the substantive legislation governing the particular claim.

Correcting errors in Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief

A request for particulars is sometimes the proportionate answer to an unclear calculation. It is not a substitute for identifying a missing material fact or a new cause of action. Before responding, decide whether the proposed detail explains the existing case or changes it.

Rule 161(1)–(2) allows an application for further and better particulars and consequential directions. Under rule 161(3), the application itself does not extend the time for pleading. A defendant should not assume that asking for a calculation suspends the defence deadline.

Further particulars may be given by correspondence under rule 160(2), but rule 160(3) requires a copy to be filed. If the loss theory, material facts or relief changes, consider the amendment procedure described in amending pleadings in Queensland civil proceedings. Deal with the change when it emerges, while the opponent can still respond effectively.

Serious defects can engage rule 171(1)–(2), including where a pleading discloses no reasonable cause of action or tends to prejudice or delay a fair trial. The court may strike out all or part and order indemnity costs of the application. Failure to comply with an order for particulars can also lead to an appropriate order, including judgment, under rule 163. Stonegate Legal’s guide to striking out pleadings and particulars in Queensland explains that corrective jurisdiction.

A final drafting check

Before filing, review Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief against the following questions:

Is each type of damage identified and its amount stated?

Does the pleading explain the facts connecting the alleged conduct to each loss?

Are the calculation or estimation basis and any payments or liabilities adequately particularised?

Are matters supporting aggravated or exemplary damages identified, with entitlement checked for the particular claim?

Is interest pleaded by reference to its legal basis, principal, dates, rates and calculation method, with genuine alternatives clearly expressed?

Are the requested orders supported by the pleaded facts and within the court’s jurisdiction?

Have the additional requirements for a debt-only claim or personal injury proceeding been addressed?

Do any schedules, amendments and further particulars form a consistent, intelligible case?

The practical test is whether the defendant can understand the claim without reconstructing it from correspondence, expert reports or an unexplained spreadsheet. A pleading that passes that test gives the court a workable dispute to decide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pleading Damages, Interest and Relief

What must be included when pleading damages in Queensland?

Under rule 155 UCPR, a pleading must state the nature and amount of the damages claimed. For general damages, it must explain the loss suffered, the circumstances in which it arose and how the amount was calculated or estimated. The material facts must also connect the claimed loss to the alleged wrongdoing.

Can I simply claim damages to be assessed?

Ordinarily, that wording alone is insufficient. Rule 155(1)–(2) requires an amount and, for general damages, the calculation or estimation basis. An estimate may be appropriate where precise quantification is not yet possible, but the pleading must explain it. Promising to provide an expert report later does not itself satisfy those requirements.

Does every type of damage need to be specifically pleaded?

Yes. Rule 150(1)(b) requires every type of damage claimed to be specifically pleaded, including special and exemplary damages. Identify the distinct losses being claimed rather than combining them into an unexplained total. Under rule 155(4), assessment matters that might otherwise surprise the opponent must also be specifically pleaded.

What particulars are required for expenses and repair costs?

Where damages include money paid or money the claimant is liable to pay, rule 158(1) requires particulars of that payment or liability. Depending on the claim, these may identify the supplier, the work or expense, the date, the amount and whether it has been paid. The pleading should also explain why the defendant’s alleged conduct caused that expense.

Can a separate schedule contain the damages calculation?

Yes. Under rule 160(1), particulars required by rules 157–159 may appear in a separate document where including them in the pleading is inconvenient. The document must be mentioned in, and filed and served with, the pleading. A schedule should explain the existing allegations clearly; it should not leave essential material facts unstated.

What must I plead to claim aggravated or exemplary damages?

The claim must identify the category of damages sought and the supporting material facts. Rule 158(2) requires particulars of all matters relied on to support aggravated or exemplary damages. Their availability must also be checked against the law governing the particular cause of action. The pleading rule does not create an entitlement to either remedy.

What details are required when pleading interest?

For proceedings covered by rule 159(3), identify the amounts on which interest is claimed, the rates, the commencement dates and the calculation method. Explain the legal basis, such as a contractual term or statutory provision. Under rule 159(4), numerical rates need not be separately specified where the claim uses rates specified in a practice direction. The other particulars remain necessary.

Can I claim both contractual interest and statutory interest?

The bases must be distinguished. Section 58(2)(b) of the Civil Proceedings Act 2011 excludes money on which interest is payable as of right, including under an agreement. Statutory interest may therefore be claimed as a genuine alternative if the contractual entitlement is not established, rather than added over the same principal and period. Inconsistent claims must be pleaded as alternatives under rule 154(1).

Can the court grant relief that was not expressly claimed?

Rule 156 permits the court to grant general or other relief even if it was not expressly requested. However, the court must still observe procedural fairness. A general relief clause cannot safely substitute for pleading the material facts, damages case and intended remedies. A late change that prevents the opponent from properly answering the case may be refused.

What happens if damages or interest are pleaded incorrectly?

The response depends on the defect. The opponent may seek further and better particulars under rule 161, or a substantive change may require amendment. Serious defects can expose the pleading to strike-out under rule 171. There can also be direct financial consequences: under rule 283(9), omitting the interest period restricts interest under that default-judgment procedure to the period from issue of the claim.