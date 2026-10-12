Amending Pleadings In Queensland Civil Proceedings

Article Summary

Amending Pleadings changes the formal case a party must meet. In Queensland, a pleading may generally be amended before a request for trial date without leave, but an originating process requires leave.

After a relevant limitation period expires, a proposed new cause of action must satisfy the conditions in r 376, including the requirement that it arise from the same or substantially the same facts as a claim already made.

Withdrawing an admission also requires leave. Once a request for trial date has been filed, r 470 restricts further amendments. Courts assess late changes by considering the explanation for delay, prejudice, costs and disruption to the trial.

Table of Contents

Amending Pleadings changes the case a party has formally put in issue. In Queensland, a party can generally amend a pleading before a request for trial date without leave, but that freedom is qualified.

An originating process requires leave; an amendment after an expired limitation period can face the restrictions in r 376; an admission cannot simply be erased; and after a request for trial date the court controls further amendments. The later the change, the more closely the court will examine the reason for it and the disruption it causes.

When Amending Pleadings is necessary

A pleading sets out the material facts that support a claim or defence, not the evidence by which those facts will be proved. Rule 149(1) requires brevity, material facts, matters that might otherwise cause surprise, the relief claimed and identification of any statutory provision relied on. When Amending Pleadings, a party who discovers that a necessary allegation is missing ordinarily needs to amend the pleading; a witness statement, an affidavit or a list of documents does not itself enlarge the pleaded case. Stonegate Legal’s guide to pleadings and particulars in Queensland explains that distinction in detail.

The need often becomes apparent after a defence exposes an issue, or after documents reveal a different factual basis for liability. Amending Pleadings should answer a concrete question: what fact, defence or remedy is missing from the live document, and what will the other side have to investigate or plead because it is added? Rule 150(1) also identifies matters that must be specifically pleaded. The separate guide to matters that must be specifically pleaded in Queensland is particularly useful when a proposed change alleges fraud, a limitation defence or a distinct loss.

The rules governing Amending Pleadings

The starting point is the court’s general power under r 375, read with the purpose in r 5: resolving the real issues justly and expeditiously at minimum expense. That power does not turn every proposed change into an entitlement. The document, timing and content of the amendment determine which additional rule applies.

Situation Practical position Principal rule Ordinary pleading before request for trial date May generally be amended as often as necessary without leave, subject to exceptions and the court’s power to disallow. r 378; r 379 Claim or other originating process Leave is required; limited registrar power applies to technical matters or before service. r 377 New claim or party issue after limitation expires Examine the precise gateway and same or substantially same facts test. r 376; for joinder, r 69 After request for trial date Leave and the trial-setting restrictions must be addressed. r 470

Amending Pleadings before a trial date is requested

Under r 378, before filing a request for trial date a party may, as often as necessary, make an amendment for which the court’s leave is not required. That is a useful drafting latitude, particularly when disclosure sharpens the issues. It does not authorise an amendment requiring leave under another rule. Nor does it immunise the change: r 379 permits the court to disallow an amendment made without leave.

Consider a construction claim initially alleging that a contractor used the wrong specification. Later project emails show the same works were also performed after a written instruction that the plaintiff says was unauthorised. Adding the date and substance of that instruction may be a sensible amendment of material facts. It is different from appending every email to the statement of claim. The documents and their direct relevance are dealt with through disclosure of evidence in Queensland; the pleading identifies the issue they bear upon.

Amending an originating process

A claim is an originating process, distinct from its accompanying statement of claim. Rule 377(1) restricts amendment of an originating process without leave. It is therefore unsafe to assume that permission to amend the statement of claim also permits changing the claim form, the parties or the relief endorsed on it. Check each document against the order sought and prepare a form of proposed amendment that deals with both where necessary.

After a request for trial date

The filing of a request for trial date changes the procedural position. Rule 470 restricts steps including amendment of pleadings without the court’s leave. Older explanations sometimes cite r 380 for this stage; that rule was omitted in 2021. A solicitor should identify the precise late amendment, why it emerged when it did, whether existing directions and expert evidence must change, and whether the trial can remain fair and workable.

Amending Pleadings after a limitation period expires

This is the point at which an apparently modest edit may have the largest consequence. Rule 376(1) applies to an application for leave to amend where a relevant limitation period, current when the proceeding started, has ended. The rule distinguishes changing the capacity of a party, correcting a party’s name and introducing a new cause of action. For a new cause of action, r 376(4)(a)–(b) requires the court to consider leave appropriate and the new cause to arise out of the same facts or substantially the same facts as a cause for which that applicant has already claimed relief in the proceeding. Meeting the factual condition leaves a discretion; it is not automatic leave.

In Amending Pleadings, a label does not settle whether there is a new cause of action. Compare the material facts needed to establish the existing and proposed claims, then identify what fresh evidence and investigation the opponent would need. If the amendment would bring in another person, analyse the separate joinder restriction in r 69(2) as well. Limitation is not solved merely by inserting the proposed claim into an amended document.

Case example: Brisbane Airport Corporation v Arup

In Brisbane Airport Corporation Pty Ltd v Arup Pty Ltd [2017] QSC 232, the Supreme Court considered amendments in a professional negligence dispute after limitation became relevant. The proposed allegations extended the scope of the asserted duty, so they were treated as a new cause of action rather than simply particulars of an existing one. Leave was nevertheless granted because the new case arose from substantially the same factual matrix. The useful lesson is to compare the operative facts, not just the legal labels. A proposed new duty concerning an entirely different project or transaction would call for a different analysis.

For example, a supplier sues over non-payment for invoices issued under a named 2021 contract. After the limitation period, it seeks to add a claim concerning an unrelated oral agreement made in 2019. Calling both “breach of contract” does not make the facts substantially the same. Conversely, a revised basis for liability tied to the very same invoices, delivery and communications may be arguable under r 376(4), depending on the pleaded elements and the court’s discretion.

Late Amending Pleadings and case management

Even where an amendment raises an arguable case, delay has a cost beyond the opponent’s solicitor’s bill. It can require fresh disclosure, witness work and expert reports, and displace a hearing allocated to other litigants. An applicant Amending Pleadings needs a candid explanation for when the relevant facts became known and why the change was not sought earlier. A costs order may deal with wasted work, but it may not repair a lost trial date.

Case example: Aon Risk Services v ANU

In Aon Risk Services Australia Ltd v Australian National University (2009) 239 CLR 175; [2009] HCA 27, the university sought substantial amendments against its broker after settlement with insurers at the start of a four-week trial. The High Court refused leave. Its reasoning gave real weight to the timing, the absence of an adequate explanation, disruption and the interests of other court users. Aon concerned ACT rules, not the Queensland UCPR; its case management reasoning is relevant when exercising Queensland’s amendment discretion alongside r 5, rather than a substitute for the text of rr 376, 378 or 470.

Suppose a defendant waits until two weeks before trial to allege for the first time that a director personally made a fraudulent representation. The proposed allegation may require particulars, new documents, additional witnesses and a response from the director. The application should expose that work and explain the delay. Stating only that the defendant can pay costs is unlikely to answer the real prejudice.

Amending Pleadings that contain admissions or alternative cases

An admission narrows the facts requiring proof. If a defence admitted receipt of a notice and the defendant later discovers an error, deleting the admission from a replacement defence does not by itself withdraw it. Rule 188 requires the court’s leave to withdraw an admission. The accompanying textbook commentary notes the separate need for leave notwithstanding the ordinary freedom in r 378, and the need to verify the reason for withdrawal. Rule 154(1)–(2) permits inconsistent allegations or claims as alternatives, but prevents a party from asserting a new claim inconsistent with another of its pleadings without amending that pleading.

An alternative case needs honest factual footing. A plaintiff who denies signing a guarantee might plead, conditionally on a finding that it was signed, that the signature was procured through undue influence. Such a conditional alternative case responds to the defendant’s version without asserting two incompatible personal recollections as true. It does not licence knowingly false, mutually inconsistent accounts of an event within the party’s own knowledge. A revised defence may also affect a counterclaim in Queensland civil proceedings, which must be reviewed as a distinct claim for relief.

How to make and answer an amended pleading

Before Amending Pleadings, compare the existing and proposed paragraphs line by line. Show additions and deletions in the manner required by r 382, identify the authority for amendment on the document, and comply with the rules on filing and service in r 383 and r 384. If leave is sought, exhibit or supply a clear marked version and draft orders dealing with filing, service, responsive pleadings and any consequential timetable. The court should be able to see the change without reconstructing it from correspondence.

A party receiving Amending Pleadings should read the amended pleading immediately, even if its existing defence appears to cover some allegations. Rule 385 governs pleading to an amendment, including the short response period and the position where the existing pleading remains a sufficient answer. A party may instead seek disallowance under r 379 where applicable. The court may address costs caused by an amendment under r 386. Amending Pleadings can also alter what is disputed and therefore the scope of disclosure, particulars, witness preparation and settlement advice.

Review question Why it matters What exactly changes? Identify each new material fact, cause, defence, admission or remedy; compare a marked draft. Does another rule require leave? Check originating process, limitation, admissions and the trial-date stage separately. What work follows? Map responsive pleading, disclosure, expert work and any timetable changes. Can prejudice be cured? Address delay, wasted costs and loss of a hearing date with evidence, not assertion.

Amending Pleadings is most effective when done as soon as the real defect is known. The objective of Amending Pleadings is an accurate set of issues for trial, with enough time for the other side to meet the changed case. Where an amendment is resisted, the decisive questions are usually specific: which issue is genuinely new, when could it have been raised, and what practical work will it now cause?

Frequently asked questions about Amending Pleadings in Queensland

Can I amend a pleading without the court’s permission?

Generally, yes, if no request for trial date has been filed and the proposed amendment does not require leave under another rule. Rule 378 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 permits amendments as often as necessary at that stage. The court can still disallow an amendment made without leave under r 379.

Is amending a statement of claim the same as amending the claim?

No. The claim is an originating process; the statement of claim is the pleading setting out the material facts. An amendment to the originating process requires leave under r 377. If the proposed changes affect both documents, deal with each expressly.

Can I add a new cause of action after the limitation period has expired?

Possibly, but filing an amended pleading does not itself overcome a limitation problem. Where r 376 applies, the court may permit a new cause of action only if it considers the amendment appropriate and the new cause arises from the same or substantially the same facts as a cause of action for which that party has already claimed relief in the proceeding.

Can I add another defendant by amending the pleading?

Adding a party requires separate attention to the rules about parties, as well as any necessary amendment to the claim and statement of claim. If the relevant limitation period has expired, r 69(2) restricts when the court may include or substitute a party. Do not assume that the test for adding a cause of action also resolves the position of a proposed new defendant.

Can I amend a pleading after a request for trial date has been filed?

Only with the court’s leave. Rule 470 restricts amendment at that stage. The application should explain why the change is needed now, what further pleading or evidence it will require, and whether the trial timetable can be maintained.

Will the court allow an amendment simply because I pay the other party’s costs?

Not necessarily. Costs can compensate for some wasted work, but may not cure an adjourned trial or the loss of a fair opportunity to investigate the new case. In Aon Risk Services Australia Ltd v Australian National University [2009] HCA 27, the High Court emphasised the significance of delay, its explanation and its effect on the proceeding and other court users. That decision concerned ACT rules, but its case management reasoning is relevant to the exercise of amendment discretion.

Can I remove an admission by filing an amended defence?

No. An admission cannot simply be deleted from a replacement pleading. Rule 188 requires leave to withdraw an admission. The party seeking leave should identify the admission, explain how it arose and provide a proper basis for changing its position.

Do I need to amend if new evidence supports facts I have already pleaded?

Usually not merely because better evidence has emerged. Under r 149(1), a pleading states material facts rather than the evidence used to prove them. Amendment becomes necessary when the new material reveals a material fact, defence or basis of relief that the existing pleading does not fairly put in issue.

How must changes to a pleading be shown?

The amendments must be identifiable in the document in accordance with r 382. A marked version allows the other party and the court to see what has been added or removed. The amended document must also be dealt with under the applicable filing and service rules.

What should I do when the other party serves an amended pleading?

Compare it with the previous version immediately. Decide whether your existing pleading adequately answers the changes, whether a further response is needed under r 385, and whether there is a basis to seek disallowance under r 379. Also check whether the amendment changes the documents to be disclosed, the witnesses required or the costs of preparing the case.