Genuine Defence In Debt Recovery

Article Summary

A defence in debt recovery is not simply a statement that the debtor disagrees with an invoice or cannot afford to pay it. A viable defence identifies why the creditor has no legal entitlement to all or part of the amount claimed and pleads the material facts supporting that position.

Depending on the evidence, the defence may be that no contract was made, the creditor did not perform its bargain, the amount was calculated incorrectly, payment or release has occurred, the claim is outside the limitation period, the wrong defendant has been sued, or the debtor has a set-off or counterclaim.

In a Queensland court proceeding started by claim, the defendant ordinarily has 28 days after service to file a notice of intention to defend with a defence attached. Failure to respond can lead to default judgment. Filing a document called a defence is not enough: an unsupported pleading may be struck out or disposed of by summary judgment.

The practical task is to work backwards from the creditor’s pleaded cause of action. Identify every element the creditor must prove, test it against the contract and contemporaneous records, calculate the amount independently, and distinguish a true defence from a complaint that only supports a separate damages claim. A Defence in Debt Recovery should be settled only after that analysis.

In this article, our experienced debt recovery lawyers explain in more detail.

What is a Defence in Debt Recovery?

A defence in debt recovery: A debt claim usually alleges a legal obligation to pay a fixed or ascertainable sum. The obligation may arise under a loan, a contract for goods or services, a guarantee, an account stated, a statute or, in some cases, restitution. Stonegate Legal’s guide to legal proceedings for debt recovery explains the broader path from demand to judgment and enforcement.

A defence in debt recovery answers the particular legal case advanced. It should say which allegations are admitted, denied or not admitted, give a direct explanation for each denial or non-admission, and plead the positive facts on which the defendant relies. Under r 166(1) of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), an allegation may be taken to be admitted unless it is denied or stated not to be admitted. Under r 166(4), a denial or non-admission must be accompanied by a direct explanation; non-compliance can result in the allegation being taken as admitted under r 166(5).

That is why a pleading such as “the defendant denies owing the money” is rarely adequate. It does not disclose whether the dispute concerns formation, performance, calculation, payment, limitation or some other issue. A proper defence in debt recovery narrows the controversy so the other party and the court know the case that must be met.

A defence is different from hardship or a payment proposal

An inability to pay does not ordinarily answer liability. It may justify a negotiated installment arrangement, a stay of enforcement in an appropriate case, or insolvency advice, but it does not prove that the debt is not owed. The same distinction applies to complaints about aggressive collection conduct: that conduct may have legal consequences, yet it does not automatically extinguish the underlying debt.

A defence is different from a set-off or counterclaim

A defence defeats or reduces the creditor’s claim because an element is absent or an affirmative answer applies. A set-off applies a cross-demand against the plaintiff’s demand. A counterclaim asks the court to grant the defendant affirmative relief. The concepts can overlap, but they are not interchangeable.

Under r 173(1) of the UCPR, a defendant may rely on a set-off, whether or not the amount is ascertained, against all or part of the plaintiff’s claim and may also include it as a counterclaim. If the set-off exceeds the plaintiff’s claim, r 173(2) permits the excess to be treated as a counterclaim. Rule 177 allows a defendant to counterclaim against the plaintiff instead of commencing a separate proceeding.

First response to a Queensland debt claim

For a proceeding started by claim, r 137(1) of the UCPR ordinarily requires the notice of intention to defend to be filed within 28 days after service. The defence must be attached to the notice under r 139(1)(b), and a sealed copy must be served at the plaintiff’s address for service under r 142.

The date of service matters. So does the identity of the person served and the method used. A defendant who proposes to challenge jurisdiction or assert an irregularity must use a conditional notice of intention to defend under r 144(2) and apply under r 16 within 14 days after filing it: r 144(4). Filing an unconditional notice may send the matter down a different procedural path, so identify jurisdiction and service questions immediately.

Although r 138 permits a late notice to be filed before judgment, that is not a safe extension. Once default judgment has been entered, the defendant generally needs an order setting it aside under r 290. The considerations and evidence relevant to that application are addressed separately in default judgment where no defence has been filed.

Immediate task Why it matters Documents to locate Record when and how the claim was served The ordinary 28-day period runs from service, and defective service may affect default judgment Claim, statement of claim, envelope, email, service notes Confirm the correct defendant Trading names, companies, trusts and directors are not interchangeable legal persons ASIC extract, contract, purchase order, guarantee, trust records Reconstruct the transaction A Defence in Debt Recovery must answer the actual contractual or statutory case Signed agreement, terms, quotes, variations, delivery records Reconcile the amount Principal, credits, interest and costs may contain different issues Invoices, ledger, bank statements, credit notes, calculation Preserve communications Contemporaneous admissions and complaints often decide interlocutory applications Emails, messages, demand letters, meeting notes Identify any cross-claim A complaint about loss may need to be pleaded as set-off or counterclaim Rectification costs, expert reports, replacement invoices

Common grounds for a Defence in Debt Recovery

No checklist decides a case. The available defence depends on the cause of action pleaded, the contract, the surrounding facts and the relief sought. The following grounds recur in commercial debt disputes.

No contract or no binding obligation to pay

The plaintiff must establish the source of the obligation. A real dispute may exist about offer and acceptance, certainty, consideration, authority, a condition precedent, or whether negotiations ever reached agreement. An unsigned document is not automatically unenforceable, and an oral contract is not automatically invalid. Conduct, emails, purchase orders and part performance may prove an agreement. The correct question is whether the elements of a binding bargain are established; see the detailed guide to the essential elements of a contract.

A defendant should be careful before alleging there was “no written contract”. That proposition may be true but legally beside the point. The creditor may rely on an oral agreement, an agreement inferred from conduct, restitution for a benefit accepted, or another cause of action. A defence in debt recovery should meet each pleaded basis rather than assume the missing signature ends the dispute.

The creditor did not perform or the payment obligation never matured

Some debts become payable only after performance, delivery, certification, completion of a milestone or a valid demand. If the creditor did not satisfy a condition precedent, supplied materially defective work, delivered the wrong quantity or claimed before the contractual due date, the amount may not yet be recoverable.

The legal effect depends on the contract. A minor breach does not necessarily entitle the customer to withhold the full price. It may instead support damages, an abatement, a set-off or a counterclaim. A serious failure may have wider consequences, particularly if it justified termination. The pleading must identify the term, the required performance, what actually occurred and how that affects the payment obligation.

Real-world example: A software provider claims $90,000 for the final implementation milestone. The contract makes payment conditional upon successful acceptance testing. The customer’s records show that the critical reporting module repeatedly failed the agreed tests and no acceptance certificate was issued. The useful defence is not “the software was poor”. It is that the contractual event triggering the final milestone payment did not occur, supported by the acceptance clause, test results, and correspondence.

The amount claimed is wrong

A debtor may admit a core liability while disputing the quantum. Common issues include duplicate invoices, uncredited returns, payments allocated to the wrong account, work outside an agreed scope, unauthorised variations, incorrect rates, compound interest without contractual authority, or recovery of collection costs that the contract does not permit.

This kind of defence in debt recovery should include a competing calculation. A bare assertion that the invoice is “excessive” leaves the court without a workable issue. A schedule showing each invoice, payment, credit and disputed item is usually much more persuasive.

Payment, accord and satisfaction, release or waiver

Payment is an affirmative matter and must be specifically pleaded under r 150(1)(m) of the UCPR. Release and waiver must also be specifically pleaded under r 150(1)(p) and (s).

The evidence may be a bank transfer, receipt, deed of release, settlement correspondence or a concluded compromise. Care is required with “full and final settlement” arguments. Payment of part of an undisputed debt does not, without more, necessarily discharge the balance. The terms of the compromise, consideration, any deed and the parties’ objective conduct must be examined.

Limitation period

Under s 10(1)(a) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld), an action founded on simple contract or quasi-contract generally cannot be brought more than six years after the cause of action arose. The accrual date is not invariably the invoice date. It depends on the obligation: for example, when payment became due, when a valid demand was required and made, or when the relevant breach occurred.

An acknowledgment or part payment can change the analysis. For a debt or other liquidated pecuniary claim, s 35(3) provides for fresh accrual from the acknowledgment or last payment. An acknowledgment must be in writing and signed under s 36(1). Because limitation is expressly required to be pleaded by r 150(1)(c) of the UCPR, it should not be left as an unspoken point for trial. Stonegate Legal’s guide to statute-barred debts considers this issue in more detail.

Wrong party, no authority or no guarantee liability

An invoice addressed to a trading name can conceal the real contracting party. A company is distinct from its directors and shareholders. A trust is ordinarily not itself a legal person. A person who negotiated a transaction as agent may not be personally liable. A guarantee may not cover the particular debt, may be subject to formal requirements, or may have been discharged by a material variation to the underlying arrangement.

A defence in debt recovery based on identity should do more than deny the plaintiff’s label. It should identify the contracting entity, the capacity in which the defendant acted, and the documents supporting that position. ASIC records alone do not answer who made the contract, but they often expose an initial pleading error.

Misrepresentation, misleading conduct, duress, undue influence, estoppel or illegality

These are fact-sensitive grounds, not labels to be added for leverage. Rule 150(1) of the UCPR requires matters including duress, estoppel, fraud, illegality, misrepresentation and undue influence to be specifically pleaded. Rule 150(2) also requires pleading the facts from which the matter is said to be inferred.

Where misleading conduct induced a transaction, the defendant may need affirmative relief or damages, not merely a denial of the invoice. The pleading must address what was represented, by whom, when and in what circumstances; reliance; causation; and the relief that affects the debt claim. Allegations of fraud require particular care and a proper evidentiary basis.

Set-off and counterclaim for defective work or other loss

Suppose a contractor claims $120,000 in unpaid progress invoices. The principal alleges that defective waterproofing caused $70,000 in reasonable rectification costs. If liability for the invoices is otherwise established, the defects do not eliminate the invoices. The principal may need to plead breach, loss and causation as a set-off and counterclaim. If $50,000 remains after a successful set-off, the court may still enter judgment for that balance.

This distinction affects settlement and costs. A defendant who says “I owe nothing because I have a larger claim” must prove the cross-claim and establish why it is available as a set-off. Rule 173(3) also gives the court power to separate or disallow a set-off in the circumstances stated there.

Possible ground What must be investigated Typical evidence Likely legal effect if proved No binding agreement Formation, authority, certainty, conditions Drafts, emails, signatures, conduct Claim may fail, subject to any alternative cause of action Non-performance or premature claim Contractual trigger for payment and creditor’s performance Contract, certificates, delivery and test records Debt may be reduced, not yet due, or answered by damages Incorrect calculation Every debit, credit, rate and interest entry Ledger, invoices, bank records, credit notes Judgment limited to the amount actually proved Payment or release Whether the obligation was discharged Receipts, transfers, settlement deed All or part of claim defeated Limitation Accrual, commencement, acknowledgments and part payments Contract, demands, dates, signed acknowledgments Remedy may be statute-barred Wrong defendant Contracting entity, agency and any guarantee Contract, ASIC extract, guarantee, correspondence Claim against that defendant may fail Set-off or counterclaim Breach, loss, causation and connection with claim Expert report, rectification invoices, notices Claim reduced; defendant may obtain net judgment

How to plead a Defence in Debt Recovery

Pleadings are not witness statements and should not contain every item of evidence. They allege the material facts that establish the defence. Rule 149(1) of the UCPR requires a pleading to state all material facts on which the party relies, but not the evidence by which those facts are to be proved. A legal conclusion may be pleaded only with the supporting material facts: r 149(2).

The pleading should respond to the statement of claim in order. Admissions should be made where appropriate. A defendant gains little by denying its correct company name, a signed contract or a payment it plainly received. Unreasonable denials may attract additional costs under r 167.

Positive defences then need their own factual allegations. Rule 150(4) requires a defendant to specifically plead a matter that makes the claim not maintainable, shows a transaction is void or voidable, takes the other party by surprise if omitted, or raises a fact not arising from the earlier pleading. Particulars must define the issues, prevent surprise, enable the opposite party to plead and support matters required to be specifically pleaded: r 157.

Case example one: a signature cannot simply be ignored

In *Toll (FGCT) Pty Ltd v Alphapharm Pty Ltd* (2004) 219 CLR 165; [2004] HCA 52, the High Court considered a signed contractual document and rejected an approach that treated the signatory’s lack of awareness of its terms as sufficient to avoid them. The orthodox principle is that a person who signs a document known to contain contractual terms is ordinarily bound, absent some recognised basis for avoiding that result.

For a defence in debt recovery, “I did not read the terms” is therefore not a complete analysis. The solicitor must investigate whether the document was contractual, whether the signature was authorised, whether there was misrepresentation or another vitiating factor, and which term creates the payment obligation. The case is not authority that every signature defeats every defence; it shows why the defence must engage with the legal effect of the signed document.

Evidence supporting a Defence in Debt Recovery

The best pleading can fail if the facts cannot be proved. Build the evidence file at the start, not after an application has been listed. Preserve native emails and attachments, accounting exports, contract versions, delivery records, photographs, messages, and bank records. Identify the people with first-hand knowledge and record what each can prove.

Contemporaneous documents usually deserve more weight in the early assessment than a reconstruction made after proceedings begin. They may also reveal damaging admissions. A response such as “we will pay the balance next month” can sit awkwardly with a later position that no contract existed. Context may explain the statement, but it cannot safely be ignored.

Expert evidence may be needed where the defence depends on technical defects, valuation, professional standards or complex calculations. Obtain it early enough to test whether the alleged breach caused the claimed loss. A list of complaints is not a quantum case.

Real-world example: the ledger and emails tell different stories

A wholesaler sues a retailer for $145,000 based on its aged receivables report. The retailer’s bank records show two transfers totaling $40,000, while an email from the wholesaler confirms a $15,000 credit for returned stock. The wholesaler’s ledger omitted all three entries. The appropriate defence in debt recovery admits the underlying supply, pleads payment and credit, and disputes the remaining calculation with a reconciliation. That focused position is stronger than denying the entire commercial relationship.

Summary judgment and a Defence in Debt Recovery

Filing a defence does not guarantee a trial. Under r 292(2) of the UCPR, the court may give summary judgment for a plaintiff if the defendant has no real prospect of successfully defending all or part of the claim and there is no need for a trial. The converse power for a defendant appears in r 293(2).

Evidence on the application is ordinarily by affidavit under r 295(1). A document relied upon must be exhibited or its relevant provisions identified in an affidavit as required by r 295(3). The respondent’s affidavit timetable is short: under r 296(2), evidence must ordinarily be filed and served at least four business days before the hearing. A court order may set a different timetable.

Case example two: the Queensland no real prospect test

In *Deputy Commissioner of Taxation v Salcedo* [2005] QCA 227, the Queensland Court of Appeal explained that rr 292 and 293 introduced language different from the former summary judgment test. McMurdo P said at [2] that the rules should be applied using their clear language, while Atkinson J stated at [42] that the plain meaning should be applied without importing a gloss from earlier tests. The question is whether there is no real prospect of success and no need for a trial.

The practical consequence is straightforward. A defence in debt recovery supported only by assertion is vulnerable. A genuine conflict in evidence, a material question of contractual construction requiring a developed factual context, or a properly supported set-off may require a trial. A fanciful version of events, or one contradicted by incontrovertible records, will not necessarily do so. Stonegate Legal’s guide to summary judgment in debt recovery deals with the application in detail.

What can happen after a Defence in Debt Recovery is filed

The plaintiff may request particulars, seek disclosure, apply to strike out all or part of the defence, or seek summary judgment. Rule 171(1) permits a pleading to be struck out where, among other things, it discloses no reasonable defence, prejudices or delays a fair trial, is frivolous or vexatious, or is an abuse of process. Under r 171(2), the court may also order costs on the indemnity basis.

If the defence identifies a genuine issue, the matter usually proceeds through the court’s case-management process toward disclosure, evidence, mediation and trial, unless it settles. The commercial assessment should continue. A defence may be legally arguable but uneconomic to run; a strong defence may still justify a measured settlement if legal costs and enforcement risk are considered.

If judgment is ultimately entered, the dispute moves from liability to enforcement. Available mechanisms and their practical limits are explained in enforcing a judgment in Queensland.

Practical assessment of a Defence in Debt Recovery

Before pleading, ask five blunt questions:

What precise cause of action has the creditor pleaded, and what must it prove? Which material fact or legal consequence is genuinely disputed? What admissible evidence supports the defendant’s version now? Is the alleged answer a defence, a set-off, a counterclaim, or only a request for time to pay? What amount remains payable even if the defendant succeeds on the disputed issues?

That exercise often changes the character of the case. A defendant who first says “nothing is owed” may, after reconciliation, have a sound defence to interest and several invoices but no answer to the balance. Conversely, a claim that appears routine may fail because the plaintiff sued the wrong entity, commenced outside time, cannot prove contractual authority, or overlooked a substantial cross-claim.

Frequently asked questions about a Defence in Debt Recovery

How long do I have to file a Defence in Debt Recovery in Queensland

For a Queensland proceeding started by claim, a notice of intention to defend must ordinarily be filed within 28 days after the claim is served under r 137(1) of the UCPR. Different considerations can arise for interstate service, and court orders may affect the procedural timetable. Act on the document immediately rather than treating the 28 days as preparation time that cannot be lost.

Is disputing an invoice enough for a Defence in Debt Recovery

No. The defence must identify why the amount is not legally payable and plead the supporting material facts. Useful evidence may include the contract, disputed scope, delivery records, payment records, credit notes and correspondence. “Invoice disputed” is a position, not a pleaded defence.

Can defective work be a Defence in Debt Recovery

Yes, but the legal mechanism matters. Defects may show that a payment condition was not satisfied, justify an abatement, or support damages pleaded as a set-off and counterclaim. They do not invariably permit the customer to withhold the entire contract price.

Can I rely on financial hardship

Hardship alone does not usually defeat liability. It may be relevant to negotiation, installments, enforcement procedure or insolvency options. It should not be confused with a defence in debt recovery.

What if I have already paid part of the debt

Plead the payments precisely and produce the records. Part payment may reduce the balance and can also affect limitation under s 35(3) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld). Its legal effect depends on timing and context.

Can a Defence in Debt Recovery include a claim against the creditor

Yes. Depending on the facts, the defendant may plead a set-off under r 173 and a counterclaim under r 177. The cross-claim must itself disclose a cause of action and be supported by material facts and evidence.

Does filing a Defence in Debt Recovery stop summary judgment

Not by itself. If the defence has no real prospect of success and there is no need for a trial, the plaintiff may obtain summary judgment under r 292. The court looks at the substance and supporting evidence, not merely whether a defence form has been filed.

What if default judgment has already been entered

The court may set aside or amend default judgment under r 290 of the UCPR on terms it considers appropriate. Prompt action, an adequate explanation, a demonstrated defence on the merits and the consequences for both sides are commonly important to the application. The exact analysis depends on the circumstances.

Should the defence include every document and every conversation

No. The pleading states material facts, not all the evidence, as r 149(1) makes clear. The evidence must still be collected and preserved because it will be needed to prove the pleaded case and may be required quickly on an interlocutory application.

Can the parties settle after a Defence in Debt Recovery is filed

Yes. Filing a defence preserves the defendant’s position; it does not prevent negotiation or mediation. A settlement should state clearly what is being paid or released, when the proceeding will be discontinued, how costs are treated, and what happens if an instalment is missed.