Article Summary Queensland’s Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 r 150 requires certain matters to be pleaded expressly, including breach of contract or trust, every type of damage claimed, limitation defences, duress, estoppel, fraud, illegality, interest, malice, misrepresentation, states of mind, negligence, payment, performance, release, undue influence, voluntary assumption of risk, waiver, incapacity and specified will allegations. The list is not exhaustive. A party must also plead the facts from which any such matter is to be inferred. A defence or later pleading must identify matters said to defeat the opponent’s case, make a transaction void or voidable, avoid surprise, or raise a new factual question. Failure can expose a pleading to strike-out or amendment and can prevent evidence or cross-examination outside the pleaded case. The short answer: if an allegation changes the legal character of the case, depends on an inference about a person’s mind, introduces a new answer to the opponent’s case, or affects the kind or calculation of relief, it should be stated directly and supported by the material facts that make it arguable. In this article, our commercial litigation lawyers explain in more detail.

What does “specifically pleaded” mean?

Matters That Must Be Specifically Pleaded in Queensland – A pleading is not a witness statement and should not recite all of the evidence. Under r 149(1), it must contain a brief statement of the material facts relied upon, identify any statute relied upon and state any matter which might otherwise take another party by surprise. Stonegate Legal’s complete guide to pleadings and particulars in Queensland explains the distinction between material facts, evidence and particulars in more detail.

Specific pleading requires more than a label. ‘The defendant acted fraudulently’, ‘the contract was breached’ or ‘the plaintiff is estopped’ usually states a conclusion. The pleading must expose the material factual route to that conclusion. The opponent should be able to understand the case to meet, decide what must be admitted or denied, give disclosure on the issues and prepare evidence without encountering a different case at trial.

Rule 150 therefore works as both a checklist and a discipline. First plead the material facts which establish the cause of action or defence. Then review the pleading against r 150 and ask whether every listed matter, and every fact supporting a necessary inference, has been stated expressly.

The matters that must be specifically pleaded under UCPR rule 150

The full list appears in r 150(1)(a)–(x). The groupings below are editorial only; they do not alter the rule.

Category Matters expressly identified by r 150(1) Drafting focus Contract and equitable answers Breach of contract or trust; duress; estoppel; illegality; payment; performance; part performance; release; undue influence; waiver; wilful default Identify the transaction, obligation or representation, the conduct relied upon and its legal effect. Fault and state of mind Fraud; malice or ill will; misrepresentation; motive, intention or other condition of mind, including knowledge or notice; negligence or contributory negligence State who knew, intended, represented or did what, and plead the facts supporting the inference. Loss and monetary relief Every type of damage, including special and exemplary damages; interest, including rate and method of calculation Plead each head of damage and a proper causal pathway. Put the calculation of interest in issue expressly. Defences affecting liability Limitation defence; voluntary assumption of risk; want of capacity, including mental disorder or disability Identify the factual basis and the consequence said to follow. Wills and formal requirements A testator did not know and approve the will; a will was not properly made Specify the challenged act, circumstance or formal defect. Additional requirements Anything an approved form or practice direction requires to be specifically pleaded Check the applicable form and practice direction, not r 150 in isolation.

Breach of contract and the danger of pleading conclusions

A contractual pleading ordinarily identifies the parties, the agreement and consideration, the material terms, the particular breach, causation and resulting loss. The requirement in r 150(1)(a) to plead breach specifically means that a pleader should not leave the defendant to work out which obligation was allegedly broken. The procedural task is to translate the substantive elements into material factual allegations.

A statement such as ‘the builder breached the contract by failing to complete the works’ may conceal the real dispute. Was the pleaded term an express completion date, an obligation to proceed diligently, or an implied term? Was time extended? What act or omission constituted breach? A sound pleading identifies the relied-upon term and the facts said to amount to its breach, without setting out the evidence by which those facts will later be proved.

Case example 1: Pipeworks Australia v Betcop

Pipeworks Australia v Betcop Pty Ltd as trustee for the Watts Family Trust [2015] QSC 284 concerned a statement of claim alleging that defendants had performed identified acts ‘in breach of the Share Sale Agreement’. Burns J held that the particulars did not identify the contractual obligations allegedly broken. At [56], the Court treated the paragraph as heavy with legal conclusion but deficient in the material facts needed to identify the breach and prevent surprise. It was struck out with leave to replead.

The point is not that contractual pleadings must become lengthy. Precision often shortens them. Identifying the clause, the act or omission, and the respects in which it failed to comply is more useful than pages of correspondence followed by a rolled-up allegation of breach.

Fraud, misrepresentation and states of mind

Rule 150(1)(f) requires fraud to be specifically pleaded; r 150(1)(j) does the same for misrepresentation; and r 150(1)(k) covers motive, intention and other conditions of mind, including knowledge and notice. Those requirements matter because the bare occurrence of an event rarely proves what a person knew or intended.

A misrepresentation case should identify the representation, its maker, when and how it was made, its falsity and the material reliance and loss alleged. Where deceit is alleged, the relevant knowledge or reckless indifference must also be pleaded with its factual foundation. Stonegate Legal’s guide to deceit and fraudulent misrepresentation addresses the substantive distinction. The pleading must still do the procedural work required by r 150.

Facts supporting an inference must also be pleaded

Rule 150(2) is easily overlooked. If fraud, knowledge, intention or another r 150(1) matter is inferred rather than directly proved, the material facts supporting that inference must themselves be pleaded. It is not enough to allege that a company ‘knew’ a representation was false and leave the identity of the relevant human decision-maker, communications and surrounding events to evidence.

Hypothetical example: a supplier alleges that a company ordered goods while intending not to pay. Pleading the intention alone satisfies neither the forensic purpose of the rule nor r 150(2). Material facts might include that the identified director placed the order, knew the company’s account had been frozen, had already resolved to cease trading, and directed delivery to another entity. Emails and bank records proving those allegations are evidence; they generally do not belong in the pleading.

Case example 2: Baldwin v Icon Energy

Baldwin v Icon Energy Ltd [2018] QSC 233 demonstrates the trial consequence. The plaintiffs alleged deceitful intention and pleaded particular facts as the basis for the inference. When they sought to rely at trial on evidence going beyond those pleaded foundations, Bond J upheld an objection. At [150]–[151], the Court held that regard should be confined to the evidence referenced by the pleaded inferential case. The judgment also observed that an allegation about a company’s state of mind requires identification of the person or persons whose state of mind is said to be attributable to the company.

That is a practical warning against treating particulars of knowledge as a task for later. If the inferential pathway is missing, a party may discover during trial that relevant evidence cannot be used for the purpose for which it was assembled.

Damages and interest must be specifically pleaded

Rule 150(1)(b) requires every type of damage claimed to be specifically pleaded, including special and exemplary damages. Rule 155(1)–(4) separately requires the nature and amount of damages, prescribed details for general damages, each type and head of general damage, and any assessment matter which might cause surprise. Stonegate Legal’s guide to damages in Queensland commercial litigation provides the substantive setting for those heads of loss.

A recurring defect is to plead wrongful conduct, list losses and join the two with ‘by reason of’. That may work in a simple case. In a complex commercial claim, the pleading should state the material facts establishing the causal path. If loss depends on a counterfactual—what would have occurred had the impugned conduct not happened—that scenario must be pleaded and particularised.

Rule 150(1)(h) also requires a claim for interest to state the rate and method of calculation. For a debt or liquidated demand, r 150(3)(a)–(e) requires the statement of claim to include particulars of the debt, interest particulars required by r 159, issue costs, the statement about payment ending the proceeding, and the additional cost of default judgment. Those requirements sit within the broader process addressed in Stonegate Legal’s guide to drafting and filing a statement of claim in Queensland.

Hypothetical example: a distributor claims $480,000 in lost profits after a supply agreement ends. It should not merely plead the figure. The pleading may need to identify the lost sales said to have occurred, the period, the gross margin or other pleaded basis of calculation, expenses saved, and the counterfactual that the agreement would otherwise have continued. The supporting accounts and expert modelling are evidence. The factual hypothesis giving those documents relevance belongs in the pleading.

Defences and later pleadings under rule 150(4)

Rule 150(4)(a)–(d) requires a defence or later pleading to state specifically any matter said to make the opponent’s claim or defence not maintainable, show a transaction is void or voidable, avoid surprise, or raise a factual question not arising from a previous pleading. The practical drafting approach in Stonegate Legal’s guide to drafting a defence and reply should therefore be applied issue by issue, not as a sequence of unexplained denials.

A defendant relying on limitation should identify the defence and the material dates. A party alleging payment should plead when, by whom and in what amount payment was made. A plea of release should identify the release and the facts giving it effect. If illegality, duress or fraud is raised for the first time in a defence, a reply may be required because the defence introduces a new factual basis on which the claim is said to fail.

There is no need to repeat facts already pleaded merely for the sake of repetition. The textbook’s example is a straightforward disagreement where one party says the contract is X and the other says it is Y. Rule 150(4) is concerned with a genuinely new answer, not the reproduction of an existing case.

What can happen if a matter is not specifically pleaded?

Stage Likely procedural issue Practical consequence Before trial The opponent seeks particulars, objects to the pleading or applies under r 171 Order to amend, strike-out of paragraphs, costs and delay. Disclosure and interlocutory steps The issue is not defined by the pleading Relevant documents or interrogatories may not be pursued on the unpleaded case. Evidence Evidence is tendered to prove an unpleaded matter or inference Objection may be upheld; evidence may be unusable for that purpose. Cross-examination Questions pursue a positive case not disclosed by the pleading The cross-examiner may be confined to the pleaded issues. Trial or appeal A new legal or factual basis emerges too late Court may reject the case because of surprise or prejudice, even if the point had some evidentiary support.

Under r 171(1), the Court may strike out all or part of a pleading that discloses no reasonable cause of action or defence, has a tendency to prejudice or delay the fair trial, is unnecessary or scandalous, or is otherwise an abuse of process. Stonegate Legal’s guide to striking out pleadings and particulars in Queensland examines that procedure. Defects are often met with leave to replead, but that does not make the exercise harmless: amendments consume time, attract costs and can disrupt the litigation timetable.

Pleadings also frame later procedural work. Documents are disclosed because they are directly relevant to an allegation in issue, not simply because they might tell an interesting story. The relationship between defined issues and document production is explained in Stonegate Legal’s guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland. An omitted allegation can therefore distort the case well before trial.

A practical review of matters that must be specifically pleaded

Before filing, read the pleading once for legal sufficiency and then again for procedural candour. The second review should ask:

Does each cause of action or defence identify the material facts which make every element arguable?

Has every matter listed in r 150(1) that forms part of the case been stated expressly?

For knowledge, intention, fraud, malice or another inference, are the supporting material facts pleaded as r 150(2) requires?

Are each head of damage, the causal pathway, any counterfactual and the interest calculation properly identified?

Does the defence or reply introduce a matter within r 150(4), and if so, is it stated directly?

Would the opponent understand the case to meet without reconstructing it from annexures, disclosure or correspondence?

Has the pleading kept evidence out while retaining the material facts that give the evidence relevance?

The best test is concrete: if counsel opened the case tomorrow, would the factual route advanced at trial match the pleading? Rule 150 is designed to make the answer yes.

Frequently Asked Questions About Matters That Must Be Specifically Pleaded

What does it mean for a matter to be specifically pleaded?

A matter is specifically pleaded when it is stated expressly in the pleading and supported by the material facts relied upon. It is usually insufficient to plead only a legal conclusion, such as saying that a defendant acted fraudulently, breached a contract or is estopped from denying something. The pleading should identify the factual basis of the allegation so that the opposing party understands the case it must answer.

Which matters must be specifically pleaded under the UCPR?

Rule 150(1) of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) identifies matters including:

breach of contract or trust;

every type of damage claimed;

limitation defences;

duress, estoppel and undue influence;

fraud and misrepresentation;

illegality;

interest;

malice or ill will;

knowledge, notice, intention and other states of mind;

negligence and contributory negligence;

payment, performance and part performance;

release, waiver and voluntary assumption of risk;

want of capacity;

certain challenges concerning wills; and

wilful default.

The list is not exhaustive. Other matters must also be pleaded specifically where their omission could take another party by surprise.

Is it enough to plead that a contract was breached?

No. A pleading should identify the contractual term relied upon, the act or omission said to constitute the breach and the material facts establishing the breach.

A general allegation that a party acted “in breach of the contract” may amount to no more than a legal conclusion. It may leave the defendant unable to identify which obligation was allegedly broken or what case must be answered.

What must be pleaded when fraud or dishonesty is alleged?

The pleading must identify the alleged fraudulent conduct and the material facts supporting the allegation. Depending on the claim, this may include the representation made, its maker, when and how it was communicated, why it was false, what the representor knew or intended, the claimant’s reliance and the resulting loss.

Fraud should not be pleaded as a bare assertion. Where fraudulent intention or knowledge is inferred from surrounding circumstances, the facts supporting that inference must also be specifically pleaded under r 150(2).

Must the facts supporting an inference of knowledge or intention be pleaded?

Yes. It is not enough merely to allege that a person “knew”, “intended” or “was aware” of something. Rule 150(2) requires the material facts from which that state of mind is to be inferred to be specifically pleaded.

Where a company is alleged to have had a particular state of mind, the pleading should ordinarily identify the relevant natural person or persons whose knowledge or intention is said to be attributable to the company.

Do all types of damages need to be specifically pleaded?

Yes. Rule 150(1)(b) requires every type of damage claimed to be specifically pleaded, including special and exemplary damages.

Rule 155 also requires the pleading to address the nature and amount of the damages, the different heads of damage and relevant matters affecting their assessment. A claimant should plead the material facts connecting the alleged wrongdoing to each claimed loss, rather than relying only on a phrase such as “by reason of the defendant’s conduct”.

Must a counterfactual case be pleaded in a damages claim?

Yes, where the alleged loss depends upon what would have happened if the wrongful conduct had not occurred. The pleading should identify the material facts forming that counterfactual scenario.

For example, a claim for lost profits may depend upon an allegation that a contract would have continued, particular sales would have occurred and specified expenses would have been incurred or avoided. The underlying financial records and expert calculations are evidence, but the factual hypothesis giving them relevance should be pleaded.

What must be specifically pleaded in a defence or reply?

Under r 150(4), a defence or later pleading must specifically identify a matter that:

makes the opposing party’s claim or defence not maintainable;

shows that a transaction is void or voidable;

might otherwise take the opposing party by surprise; or

raises a factual question not arising from an earlier pleading.

This may require the express pleading of matters such as limitation, payment, release, illegality, duress, fraud or waiver. A reply may be required where a defence introduces a new matter that the plaintiff must answer.

What happens if a required matter is not specifically pleaded?

The opposing party may seek further particulars, object to evidence, apply to strike out the defective allegation or require the pleading to be amended. The Court may also prevent the party from advancing evidence, cross-examination or submissions outside its pleaded case.

Under r 171, all or part of a pleading may be struck out where it discloses no reasonable cause of action or defence, may prejudice or delay a fair trial, is unnecessary or scandalous, or is otherwise an abuse of process.

How can a pleading be checked for compliance with rule 150?

The pleading should be reviewed against the following questions:

Does it plead the material facts establishing every element of the claim or defence?

Has every relevant matter listed in r 150(1) been stated expressly?

Are the facts supporting any inference of fraud, knowledge, intention or malice pleaded?

Does it identify every head of damage and the material facts establishing causation?

Is any counterfactual case clearly stated?

Does the defence or reply introduce a matter that must be pleaded under r 150(4)?

Could the opposing party understand the case without reconstructing it from correspondence, annexures or disclosed documents?

A useful final test is whether the case intended to be advanced at trial follows the same factual route disclosed by the pleading.