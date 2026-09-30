Charging Orders And Asset Seizure In Queensland

Article Summary

A Queensland money judgment does not transfer the debtor’s assets to the creditor or compel payment by itself. If the debt remains unpaid, the creditor must choose an enforcement procedure suited to an asset the debtor actually owns.

An enforcement warrant for seizure and sale can reach non-exempt real and personal property in which the debtor has a legal or beneficial interest. The enforcement officer may seize and sell the property, with the net proceeds applied to the judgment debt. A charging order is narrower.

It is available only from the Supreme Court and may charge specified investment property, including shares, bonds, debentures, marketable securities, annuities and interests in managed investment schemes. It prevents the debtor and, once served, the issuer or administrator from dealing with the charged property, but it does not produce an immediate sale.

Before using either remedy, a creditor should verify ownership, value, mortgages and other security interests, exemptions, likely enforcement costs and the debtor’s solvency.

Charging Orders and Asset Seizure – The Short Answer

Use seizure and sale when the debtor has identifiable, non-exempt property with enough net value to justify a forced sale.

Consider a charging order when the debtor holds a qualifying investment asset and preserving it is more useful than attempting an immediate sale.

Do not assume that possession proves ownership, that a PPSR registration settles priority, or that the debtor’s estimate of an asset’s value represents recoverable equity.

A charging order is not a general charge over the debtor’s house or all of the debtor’s assets.

If the debtor’s position is unclear, obtain financial information first through an enforcement hearing and statement of financial position.

Charging orders and asset seizure are different remedies

Both remedies arise within Queensland’s judgment-enforcement regime, but they do different work. Under s 90(2)(a) of the Civil Proceedings Act 2011 (Qld), an enforcement warrant may authorise an enforcement officer to seize and sell all non-exempt real and personal property in which the enforcement debtor has a legal or beneficial interest. Rule 828(1) of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) states the corresponding power in Chapter 19.

A charging order does not start with physical possession or an auction. It charges the debtor’s interest in one or more of the investment assets listed in UCPR r 875. Only the Supreme Court may issue an enforcement warrant containing that order: Civil Proceedings Act, s 90(4) and UCPR r 874.

Issue Seizure and sale Charging order What it does Authorises an enforcement officer to seize and sell eligible property Creates a charge over specified qualifying investment property Property covered Non-exempt real and personal property in which the debtor has a legal or beneficial interest The asset classes listed in UCPR r 875, including shares, bonds and interests in managed investment schemes Court Supreme, District or Magistrates Court, subject to jurisdiction and the enforcement rules Supreme Court only Immediate result A sale process may begin Dealings are restrained after personal service; a further enforcement step may be required Main commercial question Will a forced sale leave a meaningful surplus after prior interests and costs? Is the qualifying asset valuable, identifiable and capable of being preserved and later realised? Typical risk The asset is exempt, belongs to someone else, is heavily encumbered or will sell poorly The asset is outside r 875, has little value, is subject to superior rights or cannot readily be realised

In relation to charging orders and asset seizure, the remedies are not mutually exclusive in every case. A creditor may have more than one enforcement option. The useful question is not which remedy appears strongest on paper, but which one is likely to convert the debtor’s actual property into a proportionate recovery.

How an enforcement warrant for seizure and sale works

The creditor applies for an enforcement warrant in the court in which the money order is enforceable. The procedure is governed by UCPR rr 817–824, with the sale provisions in rr 828–837. Queensland Courts identifies the present application material, including Form 9, Form 74 and Form 75, in its official guidance on enforcement warrants.

Once issued, a seizure-and-sale warrant goes to the enforcement officer. The officer must have it when enforcing it and show it to a person claiming an interest in property proposed to be seized: UCPR r 828(2)–(3). The practical process differs between goods and land. Actual seizure is not required before real property may be sold. Advertisement under r 834 constitutes seizure of the land for the purposes of the rules: UCPR r 828(4)–(6).

Stonegate Legal’s detailed guide to a warrant for seizure and sale of property deals with the application and execution process. The broader strategic setting is explained in the guide to enforcement of a judgment in Queensland.

What property can be seized and sold?

In relation to charging orders and asset seizure, the statutory language is deliberately broad. The warrant may reach real or personal property, and the relevant interest may be legal or beneficial. Depending on the facts, that can include land, vehicles, machinery, equipment, trading stock and shares. It does not follow that every asset connected with the debtor is available.

The creditor must establish that the debtor has the relevant interest. A vehicle used by the debtor may be owned by a spouse, leased from a financier or held by another company in the same group. Equipment at business premises may be hired. Land may be registered in another person’s name, while the debtor asserts an equitable interest which would have to be proved. Ownership questions can move an apparently simple warrant into an interpleader dispute.

Exempt property is excluded by Civil Proceedings Act, s 90(2)(a). The Act’s dictionary ties “exempt property” to property that is not divisible among creditors under bankruptcy law. The principal statutory reference is s 116 of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), which protects specified categories of property and is subject to statutory conditions and value limits. A creditor should check the current federal provisions rather than work from an informal list of household goods or tools.

In what order will property be sold?

The creditor does not ordinarily dictate which asset is taken first. Under UCPR r 829(1), the enforcement officer must choose the order best suited to prompt enforcement without undue expense and, subject to that, minimise hardship to the debtor and others. A court may order a different sequence on an application made without notice: r 829(2).

That allocation of responsibility matters. A creditor can identify assets and explain why one is likely to produce a recovery, but the warrant is not a licence for the creditor to enter premises or take property personally.

How the sale takes place

Unless the court orders otherwise, property is put up for public auction as early as possible, having regard to the parties’ interests, at a place and in a manner suitable for a beneficial sale: UCPR r 832(1). The rule addresses reserve prices, bidding, and the circumstances in which a private sale may occur. If the auction does not produce a sale, the enforcement officer or creditor may apply under r 833 for an order to sell at the best price obtainable. Evidence of the sale steps and current value is then central. Stonegate Legal’s article on an order for sale at the best price obtainable examines that application.

In relation to charging orders and asset seizure, the debtor can stop the sale by paying the amount owing, interest, known enforcement costs and security for other enforcement costs at or before the sale: UCPR r 830.

Case example: a forced sale is not an ordinary market sale

In Margeorg Pty Ltd v W J and RKB Cavanagh [2009] QSC 211, a bailiff sold land under an enforcement warrant, subject to registered mortgages. The former owners argued that the sale price was unreasonable and sought to challenge the purchaser’s title. Martin J treated the familiar principle from Anderson v Liddell [1968] HCA 12; (1968) 117 CLR 36 as important: an enforcement officer must act reasonably in the interests of both creditor and debtor to obtain a fair price, but a forced sale will not necessarily achieve ordinary market value. The usual remedy for breach by the enforcement officer is damages. Setting aside a completed sale to an innocent purchaser is much more difficult, particularly without collusion or the purchaser’s involvement in the alleged irregularity.

The practical lesson runs in both directions. A creditor should not treat a forced sale as a guaranteed route to the headline market value. A debtor who says the price was low needs evidence directed to the circumstances of an execution sale, not merely an informal appraisal for a conventional sale.

Real property: equity matters more than market value

A house, investment property or commercial site may be sold under a seizure-and-sale warrant if the debtor has the required interest and the property is not exempt. Before choosing that course, the creditor should obtain a current title search and investigate:

the debtor’s registered share in the land;

registered mortgages, writs, caveats and other dealings;

mortgage payout figures, not merely original loan amounts;

rates, taxes and likely sale and enforcement expenses;

the likely price in a forced-sale setting; and

competing claims to a beneficial interest.

Real-world example: a debtor owns a property said to be worth $950,000. The registered mortgage payout is $875,000, and sale, enforcement, and holding costs are likely to consume much of the balance. A valuable-looking asset does not guarantee a useful recovery. If the figures cannot be verified or the margin is thin, an enforcement hearing may be more sensible than immediately funding a land sale.

A charging order under UCPR pt 8 is not the device used to charge ordinary real property. Nor does lodging a caveat create security where the creditor has no existing caveatable interest. A creditor considering land enforcement should keep those concepts separate.

Personal property: ownership, exemptions and PPSA priority

Vehicles, plant, machinery, equipment and inventory are obvious candidates only where the debtor owns them, and they have realisable value. A creditor should check invoices, finance documents, registration records, company records and possession arrangements. The investigation must match the asset. A PPSR search is essential for many forms of personal property, but the search result is evidence of registrations, not a final judicial determination of ownership or priority.

Section 74 of the Personal Property Securities Act 2009 (Cth) can give an execution creditor priority over an unperfected security interest if the statutory conditions are met. It does not mean every judgment creditor automatically defeats every unregistered claim. Timing matters, including when the creditor’s rights in the collateral arise and whether the security interest was perfected before then. Other PPSA priority and taking-free rules may also apply.

Real-world example: a civil-construction company operates an excavator at its yard. The judgment debtor is the company, but the excavator is leased from a financier and the lessor has perfected its interest. The asset may be central to the debtor’s business and physically present at its premises, yet the judgment creditor may have no saleable equity. Seizing first and investigating later risks cost, delay and a third-party claim.

Shares can be seized or charged

Shares illustrate why the statutory distinction should not be oversimplified. They are personal property and may be available under a warrant for seizure and sale. They are also expressly listed as property capable of being charged under UCPR r 875(e).

In Allen v CGI Holdings Pty Ltd (No 1) [2021] QDC 238, the District Court rejected the proposition that shares could be dealt with only by a Supreme Court charging order. Porter QC DCJ held that the existence of the specific charging-order procedure did not remove shares from the broad seizure-and-sale power in r 828. The decision also exposes the practical difficulty: shares in a proprietary company may be hard to value and sell, and the company’s constitution and the incidents of the shares can affect what a purchaser actually receives.

The choice between sale and charge therefore depends on the shareholding. Listed securities with a visible market are different from a minority interest in a private company subject to transfer restrictions and a shareholders’ agreement.

How a Queensland charging order works

Chapter 19 pt 8 of the UCPR applies only in the Supreme Court. Under r 875, the Court may issue an enforcement warrant charging all or part of the debtor’s legal or equitable interest in:

annuities;

debentures;

stocks;

bonds;

shares;

marketable securities;

an interest in a managed investment scheme; and

units of shares or marketable securities.

That list defines the remedy’s reach. It should not be described as a general statutory charge over any property selected by the creditor.

Service gives the charging order practical effect

Personal service is fundamental. Under UCPR r 876(1), the warrant must be personally served on a person before it has effect on that person. Once served, it gives the creditor the same remedies as if the debtor had created the charge in the creditor’s favour: r 876(2).

The debtor must not sell, transfer or otherwise deal with the charged property after service: r 877(1). The Court may set aside or restrain a contravening dealing, subject to the protection in r 877(2) for a genuine purchaser or chargee without notice. The issuer or administrator is also restrained after service. If it deals with the property despite r 878(1), it may become liable to the creditor for the lesser of the value dealt with and the order debt: r 878(2).

A charge is security, not immediate payment

The charging order preserves the asset and gives the creditor proprietary remedies; it does not itself complete a sale or transfer the investment to the creditor. The creditor cannot commence proceedings to obtain a remedy against particular charged property until the warrant has been served on both the debtor and the person who issued or administers the property, and three months have passed from the later service: UCPR r 876(3). An application to enforce the charge must be made in the proceeding in which the warrant was issued: r 879.

That waiting period is easy to misstate. It does not delay the restraint on dealings after effective service. It delays proceedings to obtain a remedy against the charged property.

Partnership interests require separate treatment

Partnership property is not simply the personal property of each partner. Under s 26(1) of the Partnership Act 1891 (Qld), an enforcement warrant cannot issue against partnership property except on a judgment against the firm. For a partner’s separate judgment debt, the court may charge that partner’s interest in the partnership property and profits, appoint a receiver over the partner’s share of profits or other money, and give consequential directions: s 26(2). UCPR r 880 governs service of the application on the debtor and partners.

The distinction can be decisive. A judgment against one partner is not authority to seize a truck, bank account or stock belonging to the firm.

Choosing between seizure, a charging order and another warrant

Asset or information Usually worth considering Main checks before applying Land with substantial equity Seizure and sale Title, payout figures, other dealings, valuation, sale costs and occupation Unencumbered vehicle or machinery Seizure and sale Ownership, PPSR, exemption, condition, location and forced-sale value Listed shares or managed-fund interest Charging order or seizure and sale Exact holding, issuer or administrator, market value, prior rights and service details Shares in a proprietary company Charging order or seizure and sale, assessed carefully Constitution, transfer restrictions, shareholders’ agreement, minority discount and sale market Money owed to the debtor or a bank balance Redirection of debt Identity of third-party debtor, amount due and statutory exclusions Regular earnings Redirection of earnings Employment, protected amount and proportionality No reliable asset information Enforcement hearing first Financial statement, records, examination topics and third-party information

A bank account or trade receivable is usually addressed by redirection, not by describing it loosely as an asset to be seized. Stonegate Legal’s guide to an enforcement warrant explains the procedure for redirecting debts.

A disciplined pre-enforcement investigation

The quality of the investigation usually matters more than the apparent severity of the remedy. Before applying, a creditor should ordinarily:

Calculate the unpaid judgment, interest and recoverable enforcement costs. Confirm that the order has been filed or registered and is enforceable in the selected court. Identify each asset with enough precision for the proposed warrant and service steps. Verify legal and beneficial ownership. Search the title, PPSR and ASIC records relevant to that asset. Obtain payout or priority information where possible. Estimate forced-sale value, execution fees, storage, advertising, legal costs and likely delay. Consider whether bankruptcy or corporate insolvency will interrupt enforcement or change priorities. Compare seizure or charging with redirection, instalments, a receiver and insolvency processes.

For a corporate debtor, a creditor’s statutory demand belongs to insolvency law, not Chapter 19 property enforcement. It is not a substitute label for an enforcement warrant and should not be used where a genuine dispute or offsetting claim remains.

Time limits and the life of an enforcement warrant

An enforcement creditor may start enforcement without leave within six years after the money order was made. Leave is required after six years, and also where there has been a change in the creditor or debtor by assignment, death or otherwise: UCPR r 799(1)–(2). The evidence required on a leave application is identified in r 799(4).

That procedural six-year period should not be confused with the limitation period for an action on a judgment. Section 10(4) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld) provides a 12-year period for an action on a judgment. They answer different questions.

An enforcement warrant ordinarily ends one year after issue unless it specifies an earlier date: Civil Proceedings Act, s 91. It may be renewed on an application made before it ends, for no more than one year at a time: UCPR r 821. A creditor should not allow investigations or sale arrangements to drift until the warrant is about to expire.

Common errors with charging orders and asset seizure

Treating possession as proof of ownership

Control and use are clues, not conclusions. Enforcement against property belonging to a financier, spouse, trust or related company can produce an interpleader claim and adverse costs.

Confusing gross value with recoverable equity

The relevant figure is what remains after superior interests and the expenses of enforcement and sale. A high-value property can still be a poor enforcement target.

Treating a charging order as a universal asset freeze

The order is confined to the assets listed in r 875. A freezing order is a different interlocutory remedy with different requirements and purposes.

Assuming a PPSR search answers every priority question

Registration is important, but legal priority can depend on attachment, perfection, timing, collateral classification and specific statutory rules. The search is the beginning of the analysis.

Ignoring the economics of a forced sale

Advertising, storage, valuation, execution fees and legal costs can erode the recovery. Illiquid assets and minority shareholdings may attract steep discounts.

Using insolvency language as though it were enforcement procedure

Bankruptcy notices and statutory demands have distinct statutory purposes and consequences. They should be assessed separately from warrants under the UCPR.

Frequently asked questions about charging orders and asset seizure

Can a judgment creditor seize a debtor’s house in Queensland?

Potentially. A seizure-and-sale warrant can extend to real property in which the debtor has a legal or beneficial interest. The creditor should first establish the debtor’s interest, prior mortgages and other dealings, likely forced-sale value and net equity. The process is not automatic merely because judgment has been entered.

Can financed assets be seized?

The debtor’s interest may be capable of enforcement, but the financier’s ownership or security can leave little or nothing to realise. The finance documents, PPSR registrations and payout position must be checked before the creditor assumes there is saleable equity.

Can shares be seized rather than charged?

Yes. Allen v CGI Holdings Pty Ltd (No 1) confirms that shares may fall within the broad seizure-and-sale power in r 828 even though they are also capable of being charged under r 875. The commercially preferable method depends on the type, value and transferability of the shares.

Does a charging order immediately transfer the asset?

No. It creates a charge and restrains dealings after effective service. If payment is not made, the creditor may need to apply in the same proceeding to enforce the charge, subject to the three-month restriction in r 876(3).

Does the debtor receive notice of a charging order?

The warrant must be personally served before it has effect on that person. To obtain a later remedy against the charged property, the creditor must have served both the debtor and the issuer or administrator and then wait three months from the later service.

How long does a Queensland enforcement warrant last?

Ordinarily one year from issue, unless the warrant states an earlier end date. An application to renew must be made before expiry.

Should a creditor investigate first or apply for a warrant immediately?

Investigate first unless reliable, current information already identifies the asset, ownership, competing interests and likely equity. An enforcement hearing is often the most proportionate next step where the debtor’s position is uncertain.

What if the debtor has no assets worth enforcing against?

A warrant cannot manufacture value. The creditor should compare the cost of further investigation and enforcement with the likely return, consider whether a redirection remedy is available, and separately assess insolvency options where the statutory requirements are met.