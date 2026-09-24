Counterclaims In Queensland Civil Proceedings: Complete Guide

Article Summary

A counterclaim lets a defendant seek its own relief in the plaintiff’s Queensland civil proceeding. It must ordinarily be included with the defence in the approved form and served within the defence period. An existing party generally has 14 days to answer a counterclaim; a newly joined party generally has 28 days.

A defence disputes the plaintiff’s entitlement, while a counterclaim seeks a positive order for the defendant. A set-off may operate as a defence to a monetary claim and may also be counterclaimed.

In this article, our commercial litigation lawyers explain when an additional person can be joined, how to plead and answer a counterclaim, and what happens if the court separates it from the original claim.

It also covers judgment for a balance, limitation periods, and the distinction between an existing counterclaim that survives discontinuance and an attempted counterclaim filed after the original proceeding has ended.

Counterclaims in Queensland let a defendant seek its own relief in the plaintiff’s existing proceeding. Under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (UCPR), it is ordinarily included with the defence in Form 18 and served within the defence period. The plaintiff generally has 14 days to answer; a newly joined defendant to the counterclaim generally has 28 days. A counterclaim may survive judgment or discontinuance of the original claim, but it must exist before the original proceeding ends. A defendant who merely disputes liability needs a defence, while one seeking an award in its favour must consider a counterclaim. UCPR r 164(1), r 177, r 179 and r 183.

Counterclaims in Queensland can turn a straightforward debt suit into litigation over defective work, loss and a net balance. That is useful when the issues overlap. It also means the pleading must identify a real cause of action and the relief sought, not simply attach grievances to a defence.

What counterclaims in Queensland actually do

A defence answers why the plaintiff should not obtain the relief claimed. A counterclaim asks the court to grant relief to the defendant. The UCPR treats the defendant as plaintiff, and the plaintiff as defendant, for the counterclaim with necessary changes. A claim can arise even after the original claim was issued. UCPR r 175, r 176 and r 177.

Consider a builder suing for a $90,000 unpaid progress claim. The owner may deny that the sum is due under the contract. If the owner also seeks $65,000 for rectification costs, that positive claim should be pleaded as a counterclaim with its material facts, particulars and relief. If the owner proves both the debt and the rectification claim, the court may enter judgment for a balance; the arithmetic alone does not establish either claim. UCPR r 184.

Response What it seeks Main procedural point Defence Dismissal or reduction of the plaintiff’s claim Address the pleaded allegations. Set-off Reduction or extinction of the amount claimed May be relied on as a defence, whether or not counterclaimed. Counterclaim Positive relief against the plaintiff, potentially a net judgment Plead a distinct claim and remedy in the defence and counterclaim.

Counterclaim or set-off?

For counterclaims in Queensland, the distinction matters most when the plaintiff seeks early judgment. UCPR r 173(1) permits a defendant to rely on a set-off as a defence, whether or not it is also counterclaimed. A separate damages counterclaim does not automatically answer a liquidated debt claim. Its facts must amount to a defence or a legally available set-off if it is to resist judgment on the debt. If the set-off exceeds the claim, the rule permits the excess to be treated as a counterclaim and judgment given for it under r 173(2). The court also has powers under r 173(3) to separate or set aside a proposed set-off.

Suppose a landlord sues for rent while the tenant alleges the landlord failed to carry out repairs required by the lease. Whether the tenant can set repair expenditure against rent depends on the legal basis and connection between the obligations. The tenant may also need a counterclaim to obtain an affirmative damages award. Simply calling a complaint a “set-off” does not decide its effect.

How to plead counterclaims in Queensland

The starting point is UCPR r 179: the counterclaim must use the approved form, appear in the same document as the defence and be served within the same time. The Queensland Courts’ Form 18 defence and counterclaim reflects that structure. A late attempt generally requires procedural attention, including any necessary extension or leave to amend; do not assume that a freestanding counterclaim can be filed whenever it becomes convenient.

Set out the material facts supporting each cause of action, distinguish them from evidence, identify the remedy and give particulars necessary to define the issues and prevent surprise. Damages and interest need the particulars required by rr 155, 157–159. The counterclaim may incorporate identified facts pleaded in the defence, but vague wholesale incorporation can obscure what is actually alleged. Stonegate Legal’s guide to pleadings and particulars in Queensland explains the underlying pleading discipline; its guide to matters that must be specifically pleaded covers allegations that need express attention.

A solicitor should test the pleading against the evidence available and the remedy that can be proved. A defective building counterclaim might require the contract terms, identified defects, the asserted breach, causation, rectification scope and a properly explained amount. The underlying documents will then affect disclosure: see disclosure of evidence in Queensland.

Can counterclaims in Queensland involve another person?

UCPR r 178(1) allows a defendant to counterclaim against another person, including an existing party, only if the plaintiff is also made a party to that counterclaim and either the other person is alleged to be liable with the plaintiff for its subject matter or the relief against that person relates to or connects with the original subject matter. The connection requirement is directed to the additional person. A counterclaim solely against the plaintiff under r 177 does not need the same factual connection with the original claim.

Where the additional person was not already a party, r 178(2)–(4) requires the defence and counterclaim and the plaintiff’s statement of claim to be served on that person within the period allowed for service on a plaintiff. The new person becomes a party on service, and the rules for starting and serving proceedings and notice of intention to defend apply with necessary changes. Check the applicable service period and any order in the actual matter rather than treating joinder as automatic on filing.

Case example: Beer v Australand

In Beer v Australand Corporation (Qld) Pty Ltd [2010] QSC 369, Australand attempted to join two individuals by counterclaim in purchasers’ proceedings. Its purported counterclaim against the plaintiffs sought declarations concerning contributory negligence. McMurdo J held that, in substance, this was a defence and not a genuine counterclaim against the plaintiffs. The counterclaim against the plaintiffs, and consequently the whole counterclaim, was struck out. The case shows why the formal inclusion of a plaintiff under r 178 cannot cure the absence of a real claim for relief against that plaintiff. The reasons also discuss limitation consequences at [7].

Answering counterclaims in Queensland

A defendant to a counterclaim can serve an answer under r 180. Unless the court orders otherwise, r 164(1)(a) gives an existing party 14 days after service of the counterclaim to file and serve it; r 164(1)(b) gives a defendant who was not a party to the original proceeding 28 days. An answer should deal with the allegations and set out the material facts of any response. It should not assume that filing a reply to the defence alone has answered the counterclaim.

The consequences of silence on counterclaims in Queensland require care. UCPR r 166 governs allegations taken to be admitted where a pleading does not specifically admit, deny or state a non-admission, subject to the rules’ qualifications. Rule 168 treats allegations in the last pleading before close as non-admitted. A plaintiff facing a monetary counterclaim should assess the answer and any separate reply to the defence promptly. The Courts’ procedural fact sheet on counterclaims and answers provides a useful filing overview.

Step Ordinary position Source Defence and counterclaim Same Form 18 document; serve within defence period UCPR r 179 Answer by existing party File and serve within 14 days of counterclaim service UCPR r 164(1)(a) Answer by new party File and serve within 28 days of counterclaim service UCPR r 164(1)(b) Trial Claim and counterclaim tried together unless excluded UCPR rr 181(3), 182

What happens to counterclaims in Queensland after filing?

Under UCPR r 181(1), the counterclaim is conducted as a claim with necessary changes. Ordinarily it is tried with the original claim under r 181(3), but r 182 lets the court exclude it at any time and give directions for its conduct. A loosely related counterclaim may therefore increase cost and delay without securing a joint trial. A pleading vulnerable under r 171 can be struck out; Stonegate Legal discusses the grounds and consequences in striking out pleadings and particulars in Queensland.

A counterclaim does not prevent a party seeking early determination of a suitable issue. The summary judgment rules, rr 291–293 apply to proceedings and must be considered against the actual defence and counterclaim. A separate damages claim will not, without more, defeat an otherwise established debt. The practical distinction is explored in Stonegate Legal’s guide to summary judgment applications in Queensland.

Judgment, discontinuance and a counterclaim already on foot

Rule 183 allows a counterclaim to continue after judgment on the original claim or after that proceeding is stayed, dismissed or discontinued. This independence protects an existing counterclaim; it does not create a right to lodge a new one after the original proceeding has ended. Rule 311(1) similarly says discontinuance does not prejudice a counterclaim already made.

Case example: Toms v Fuller

In Toms v Fuller [2010] QCA 73, earlier proposed defences and counterclaims had been struck out, and the plaintiffs discontinued. At [34], the Court of Appeal explained that there was no counterclaim in existence before discontinuance: once the action was discontinued, it was no longer a proceeding in which the defendant could introduce one. The defendant remained free to consider a separate claim. The point is especially sharp where amendment is being contested close to discontinuance.

Balance and enforcement

Where both sides establish monetary claims and a balance favours one side, r 184 permits judgment for that balance. The court must still decide liability, quantum, interest and costs. Rule 185 deals with the narrower situation where a defendant pleads no defence but does counterclaim: the court may stay enforcement of a judgment against that defendant until the counterclaim is decided. A stay is discretionary. It is unsafe to assume that lodging counterclaims in Queensland automatically prevents enforcement.

Limitation periods and counterclaims in Queensland

The Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld) s 42 deems a set-off or counterclaim, for that Act, to be a separate action commenced on the date of the action in which it is pleaded. That is a specific statutory rule, not a general licence to overlook time limits. The underlying cause of action must be identified, and any different statutory regime or proposed additional party considered. In Beer, the court examined how s 42 might affect a counterclaim against a newly joined person. Limitation should be checked before choosing the pleading, especially when a deadline is close.

Counterclaims in Queensland are most valuable when they obtain relief the defence cannot, while allowing connected disputes to be determined coherently. For counterclaims in Queensland, the first drafting decision is therefore concrete: what order does the defendant want, against whom, on which material facts, and can that claim properly be brought in this proceeding?

Frequently asked questions about counterclaims in Queensland

What is a counterclaim in a Queensland civil proceeding?

A counterclaim is a claim by a defendant seeking an order in its own favour within an existing proceeding. For example, a defendant sued for unpaid building work might counterclaim for the cost of repairing defects. It must identify the legal basis for the claim, the material facts and the relief sought.

What is the difference between a defence and a counterclaim?

A defence explains why the plaintiff should not obtain the order it seeks. A counterclaim asks the court to make an order for the defendant, such as an award of damages. A defendant who wants compensation for its own loss should consider whether it needs to plead a counterclaim as well as a defence.

When must I file a counterclaim?

Under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), a counterclaim is ordinarily included in the same document as the defence and served within the time allowed for the defence. If that time has passed, the defendant should address the procedural requirements for filing or amending its pleading before attempting to add the claim.

Which court form is used for a defence and counterclaim?

Queensland Courts provides Form 18 — Defence and Counterclaim. The counterclaim should set out the facts supporting each claim and state the orders sought. The form does not replace the need to plead the claim with sufficient detail.

How long does a plaintiff have to answer a counterclaim?

An existing party generally has 14 days after service to file and serve an answer to a counterclaim, unless the court orders otherwise. A person who was not a party to the original proceeding generally has 28 days. The answer should respond to the allegations in the counterclaim.

Can I bring a counterclaim against someone who is not the plaintiff?

Yes, but special conditions apply. The plaintiff must also be a party to the counterclaim, and the proposed additional party’s alleged liability or the relief sought against them must have the connection required by UCPR r 178. A new party must be served with the required documents; naming them in the pleading alone does not complete service.

Is a set-off the same as a counterclaim?

No. A set-off may be relied on as a defence to reduce or answer the plaintiff’s monetary claim. A counterclaim seeks relief for the defendant. The same dispute may support both, but filing a damages counterclaim does not automatically establish a defence or set-off against the plaintiff’s claim.

Will a counterclaim be heard at the same trial as the original claim?

Ordinarily, yes. The UCPR provides for a counterclaim to be tried with the original claim, but the court can exclude it and give directions for its separate conduct. Bringing both claims in one proceeding therefore does not guarantee a single trial.

Does a counterclaim continue if the plaintiff discontinues its claim?

An existing counterclaim can continue after the original claim is discontinued, dismissed, stayed or decided. Discontinuance does not give a defendant an opportunity to introduce a new counterclaim into a proceeding that has already ended.

Does filing a counterclaim stop the plaintiff enforcing a judgment?

No. A counterclaim does not automatically prevent judgment or enforcement on the plaintiff’s claim. In the circumstances covered by UCPR r 185, the court may stay enforcement until the counterclaim is decided, but that decision is discretionary.