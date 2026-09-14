Article Summary

The Harman undertaking prevents a person from using documents or information obtained through compulsory court processes for a purpose unrelated to the proceeding in which they were produced. In Australia, it is more accurately called the implied obligation.

It arises automatically, is owed to the court and can bind parties, solicitors, experts, insurers, company officers and others who receive the material knowing its source. It commonly covers documents disclosed under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), answers to interrogatories, subpoenaed material, affidavits and witness statements.

A recipient who wants to use protected material in another proceeding, provide it to a regulator, publish it or deploy it for a commercial purpose should first consider whether the original court’s leave is required. Breach can amount to contempt and may also attract an injunction and costs orders.

The obligation is not a confidentiality agreement between the parties. It is a substantive obligation to the court arising from compulsory production.

The permitted use is determined by the purpose for which the material was compelled, not merely by whether the proposed use feels connected to the broader dispute.

Material received into evidence is generally outside the obligation identified in Hearne v Street, although suppression orders, confidentiality orders, legislation and equitable duties may still restrict its use.

Consent from the producing party is relevant but should not be treated as a substitute for leave where the obligation is engaged.

A leave application should identify the documents, proposed use, receiving persons, reason for the use and safeguards against unnecessary prejudice.

What is the Harman undertaking in Queensland

The Harman undertaking rule is usually expressed this way: when a party is compelled by a rule, court order or comparable process to provide documents or information, the recipient may use that material only for the purpose for which it was provided unless the court gives leave or the material is received into evidence. The controlling Australian authority is Hearne v Street (2008) 235 CLR 125; [2008] HCA 36. The plurality stated the principle at [96] and identified a wide range of material to which it applies.

The older label comes from Harman v Secretary of State for the Home Department [1983] 1 AC 280. The correct spelling is Harman, not Harmon. Australian courts now tend to speak of an implied obligation rather than an undertaking. That terminology matters. No promise needs to be spoken or signed. The obligation arises by operation of law from the circumstances in which access was obtained.

Queensland’s ordinary party-disclosure process is set out in Chapter 7, Part 1 of the UCPR. Rule 210 defines disclosure for that part, while r 211 imposes the duty to disclose directly relevant documents in a party’s possession or control. Neither rule fully states the Harman obligation. The obligation exists independently at common law. Rule 224 concerns relief from the duty of disclosure; it should not be presented as the statutory source of the restriction on later use.

Why the Harman undertaking exists

Disclosure interferes with a party’s ordinary control over its own documents. A business may be required to produce internal pricing, board papers, customer communications or technical records because they are directly relevant to pleaded issues. A witness may have to provide an affidavit. A bank may be compelled by subpoena to produce account records. The justice system requires that material so the dispute can be decided fairly, but compulsory access is not a licence to exploit it elsewhere.

The implied obligation supplies the necessary boundary. It protects the administration of justice and reduces the risk that compulsory processes will be used as a form of private investigation for an unrelated objective. It also explains why a document can be highly confidential yet still be disclosable: confidentiality does not ordinarily defeat a proper forensic demand, because use remains controlled.

For the underlying disclosure duties, document categories and continuing obligations, see Stonegate Legal’s guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland.

Material covered by the Harman undertaking

The High Court’s list in Hearne v Street is deliberately broader than documents exchanged in ordinary disclosure. The question is whether the material was obtained through compulsion or a court-controlled process, not what label appears on the folder.

Material or process Why the obligation may apply Related Queensland procedure Documents inspected after disclosure Access results from the compulsory disclosure regime. UCPR ch 7 pt 1 Answers to interrogatories The answers are compelled, sworn information given for the proceeding. UCPR rr 228-238 Documents produced on subpoena Production is compelled by court process, even where the producer is not a party. UCPR ch 11 pt 4 Non-party disclosure A stranger to the proceeding produces directly relevant documents under a court-controlled procedure. UCPR ch 7 pt 3 Affidavits and court-directed witness statements The material is prepared or served for use in the proceeding under procedural compulsion. Depends on the order and procedural context Documents obtained through an Anton Piller order Access follows an exceptional compulsory search and preservation order. Court’s equitable jurisdiction Documents produced in costs assessment or arbitration The obligation can attach to comparable compulsory adjudicative processes. Depends on the governing process

Disclosure documents

The Harman undertaking says that a party who receives documents under the UCPR may review them, provide them to the litigation team, use them in interlocutory applications, test witnesses against them and tender them where admissible. Those are orthodox uses in conducting the proceeding. Sending the same documents to a competitor, using a customer list for marketing, or deploying the production to pressure someone in a separate commercial negotiation is another matter.

The mechanics of lists, inspection, and copies are separate from the restriction on use. The obligation can attach even if the recipient has an electronic copy and can technically forward it in seconds.

Subpoenas, interrogatories, and non-party disclosure

Hearne v Street expressly includes subpoenaed documents and answers to interrogatories. That is a useful warning because recipients sometimes assume the obligation concerns discovery alone. Stonegate Legal’s guides to subpoenas under the UCPR in Queensland and interrogatories in Queensland civil litigation explain how those procedures operate. Once the material is obtained, its use must still remain within the proceeding’s proper purposes.

The same reasoning applies to documents obtained from a stranger under the Queensland non-party disclosure procedure. Under r 242 a party may require non-party disclosure of directly relevant documents in the non-party’s possession or control. The fact that the producer is outside the litigation does not enlarge the recipient’s freedom to use the material.

Who is bound by the Harman undertaking

The obligation is not confined to the solicitor on the record or the named party. In Hearne v Street, the High Court explained that it may bind any person into whose hands the protected material comes where that person knows it was generated or obtained through compulsory process. The practical class can include a company’s directors and employees, in-house counsel, insurers, litigation funders, experts, consultants and journalists. Whether a particular person is bound depends on knowledge and circumstances, not job title.

That has consequences for document management. A solicitor may properly send technical documents to an expert retained in the case, but the expert should be told why the documents are supplied and that they cannot be retained or used for unrelated work. A corporate client should not place an opponent’s disclosure into a general commercial database accessible to sales, procurement or strategy teams.

Real-world example involving a technical expert

A contractor sues over defects in an industrial plant. The principal discloses confidential engineering reports about the disputed equipment. The contractor’s solicitor sends the reports to a structural engineer retained to prepare an expert opinion. That use is directed to the proceeding. If the engineer later uses the reports to advise a different client bidding against the principal, the later use is not made proper merely because the engineer first received the documents legitimately. The solicitor’s initial briefing should identify the restriction, control onward access and require secure return or deletion when the retainer ends.

What counts as use for a collateral purpose

A purpose is collateral when it falls outside the proper conduct of the proceeding for which access was compelled. The dividing line is sometimes obvious. Publication to embarrass an opponent or commercial exploitation of confidential information sits well outside ordinary litigation use. Harder cases arise when the second purpose relates to the same facts, parties, or controversy.

The safe question is not whether the proposed use seems fair or efficient. Ask whether the use is part of preparing, conducting, resolving or enforcing the proceeding in which the material was obtained. If a recipient proposes to commence another case, make a regulatory complaint, answer a demand in separate litigation, brief a different adviser or release material publicly, the need for leave should be examined before disclosure occurs.

Proposed use Likely position Practical response Briefing counsel or an expert in the same proceeding Usually within the proceeding’s proper conduct, if access is genuinely required. Limit distribution and notify the recipient of the obligation. Using a disclosed email in an interlocutory application in the same case Ordinarily permitted. Comply with any confidentiality or suppression orders. Giving documents to a regulator Potentially collateral, even where the concern appears serious. Consider statutory requirements and seek leave where necessary. Starting separate proceedings using the documents Usually requires careful analysis and commonly leave. Identify the precise documents and proposed pleading or evidentiary use. Publishing extracts online or to the media High risk unless the material is properly in open court and no other restriction applies. Do not assume filing or service makes the material public. Using commercial data in negotiations unrelated to the case Ordinarily collateral. Quarantine the material from operational teams.

Real-world example involving a regulator

A shareholder obtains internal accounting records through disclosure in a Supreme Court proceeding. The records appear to show conduct that may interest a regulator. Forwarding the production immediately can expose the shareholder and advisers to a breach allegation. The better course is to identify any mandatory reporting provision, preserve the records, notify the producing party where appropriate, and seek directions or leave from the court that compelled production. The application can then address public interest, confidentiality, prejudice and the safeguards governing the regulator’s access.

Case example: Hearne v Street

Hearne v Street arose from litigation concerning Luna Park in Sydney. Affidavits served by local residents in the proceeding were provided to a journalist and used in newspaper articles. The High Court treated the relevant obligation as a substantive legal obligation owed to the court, capable of binding people beyond the litigant that first received the documents.

The decision is frequently cited for two propositions. First, the obligation arises from compulsory production for the purposes of justice, not from an agreement between opposing parties. Secondly, the range of protected material is broad: inspected discovery, interrogatory answers, subpoenaed documents, costs material, arbitration production, Anton Piller material, court-directed witness statements and affidavits were among the examples listed at [96].

The facts also expose a recurring mistake. Service of an affidavit does not, by itself, make the affidavit available for unrestricted publication. Filing, service, reading in open court and admission into evidence are distinct events. A solicitor dealing with media interest must establish exactly what occurred and check for any suppression, confidentiality or statutory restriction before advising that material can be released.

Case example: Tri Star Petroleum

In Tri-Star Petroleum Company v Australia Pacific LNG Pty Limited [2017] QSC 136, the Supreme Court of Queensland considered the implied obligation in a dispute involving access to material connected with petroleum joint venture litigation. Jackson J explained at [46]-[47] that the Australian doctrine is better described as an implied obligation: it is substantive, owed to the court and arises by operation of law from the circumstances in which the material was generated or received.

That formulation is particularly useful in commercial litigation. It prevents attention from drifting to whether anyone gave an express promise. A recipient cannot answer a complaint by saying that no undertaking was requested when the documents were produced. The real questions are how access was obtained, what purpose justified that access and what the recipient then did with the material.

The Queensland Court of Appeal has since referred to the doctrine in R v Alvarez [2024] QCA 109. Alvarez also illustrates that the implied obligation must be analysed alongside any inconsistent statutory regime. The common-law obligation does not override legislation that authorises or requires a different use. That does not justify acting on an assumed statutory permission; the provision and its interaction with the obligation must be identified.

When the Harman undertaking no longer restricts use

Material received into evidence

The formulation in Hearne v Street contains an important qualification: the recipient cannot use the material for another purpose without leave unless it is received into evidence. Once evidence is given in open court, the policy of open justice generally changes the analysis.

This is not a blanket rule that every document in a court file may be republished. A document can be filed or served without being read or admitted. Evidence may be received subject to a confidentiality order, suppression order or restricted-access regime. Statutory secrecy, legal professional privilege, privacy obligations, copyright and equitable duties of confidence may also remain relevant. The status of the particular document must be checked rather than inferred from the stage the case has reached.

Consent and waiver

Because the obligation is owed to the court, an informal agreement between the parties is not necessarily the end of the matter. Consent from the producing party can be powerful and may make a leave application straightforward, but the recipient should not treat private consent as automatically discharging a court obligation. Where the proposed use is material, irreversible or public, obtaining an order is the sounder course.

Applying for leave to use protected material

The application is made to the court whose compulsory process produced the material. The applicant must show special circumstances making it just to release or modify the obligation. ‘Special’ does not mean rare or extraordinary, but leave is discretionary and the applicant must put forward a concrete case. The often-cited Australian discussion is Springfield Nominees Pty Ltd v Bridgelands Securities Ltd (1992) 38 FCR 217.

A useful application identifies the documents with precision. It says who will receive them, the exact use proposed, why that use is needed, whether the producing party objects, and what prejudice or confidentiality concerns arise. If the proposed recipient is a regulator or a party to related proceedings, the court will want more than a broad statement that disclosure would be convenient.

Factors relevant to leave

the nature of the proposed use and its connection with the proceeding in which the material was obtained

whether the documents contain personal, commercially sensitive or confidential information

the circumstances in which production was compelled and any assurances or protective orders then made

whether the producing party consents or will suffer forensic or commercial prejudice

the public interest in the proposed use, including the investigation of possible wrongdoing

whether the information is already public or could be obtained lawfully from another source

whether limited disclosure, redaction, confidentiality undertakings or access restrictions can reduce prejudice

The list is not a formula. Weight depends on the proposed use and the documents. A tightly confined request to use three documents in identified related proceedings is easier to assess than a request for general freedom to use an entire electronic production.

Consequences of breaching the Harman undertaking

A deliberate breach with knowledge of the obligation can constitute contempt of court. Depending on the circumstances, the producing party may also seek an injunction restraining threatened or continuing use, delivery up or deletion of copies, costs and other case-management orders. A breach by a solicitor can create professional-conduct and negligence exposure as well as procedural consequences for the client.

The response should be immediate and evidence-based. Stop further distribution, identify every recipient, preserve the transmission record, secure return or deletion where appropriate, and obtain advice about notification and an application for directions or retrospective leave. Quietly deleting the sent email does not cure the problem and may destroy evidence needed to explain what occurred.

Harman undertaking and legal professional privilege

Privilege and the Harman obligation answer different questions. Legal professional privilege may permit a party to resist producing a confidential lawyer-client communication in the first place. The implied obligation controls what a recipient may do with material produced through compulsory process. A document can be non-privileged yet protected against collateral use, or privileged material can be produced inadvertently and engage additional duties. Stonegate Legal’s guide to legal professional privilege in Queensland civil litigation deals with the disclosure-stage analysis.

Managing Harman undertaking risk during litigation

Most breaches are preventable. The difficulty is that modern disclosure arrives as portable data rather than boxes in a solicitor’s office. A link can be forwarded to a board, insurer or external adviser without anyone pausing to distinguish the litigation purpose from the organisation’s wider interests.

Mark productions and advice folders to identify the proceeding and restriction on use.

Keep an access list for sensitive productions and remove access when a person’s role ends.

Give experts, counsel and consultants written notice of the obligation when providing material.

Separate an opponent’s production from ordinary business records and operational databases.

Before supplying material to another lawyer, regulator, insurer or related entity, record the legal basis for that use.

At finalisation, deal expressly with retention, return, deletion and any continuing need for access.

Disputes about the adequacy or limits of production should be dealt with through the UCPR and court orders, not by finding an extraneous use for material already obtained. Stonegate Legal’s guide to further disclosure and non-disclosure in Queensland explains the court’s powers under r 223 and r 225.

Frequently asked questions about the Harman undertaking

Is it Harman or Harmon undertaking

Harman is correct. The name comes from Harman v Secretary of State for the Home Department. Australian courts increasingly use the term implied obligation.

Does the Harman undertaking apply only to disclosure

No. Hearne v Street identifies interrogatory answers, subpoenaed documents, court-directed witness statements, affidavits and material obtained through other compulsory processes.

Can disclosed documents be used in another court case

Not automatically. Use in separate proceedings may be collateral even if the disputes concern related facts. Consider an application to the court that compelled production.

Can I give disclosed documents to police or a regulator

The answer depends on the statutory framework and the proposed use. A statutory duty or authority may affect the obligation, but voluntary referral can require leave. Obtain advice before transmitting the material.

Does confidentiality prevent a document being disclosed

Usually not by itself. Relevance, possession or control, privilege and the applicable rules determine whether production is required. Confidentiality can support protective orders and remains relevant to any request for collateral use.

Does the obligation end when the proceeding ends

Not merely because the case settles, is discontinued or reaches judgment. The obligation can continue unless the court releases it, the material is received into evidence or another recognised qualification applies.

Can the producing party consent to another use

Consent is relevant, but the obligation is owed to the court. For a significant collateral use, an order granting leave is safer than relying only on private consent.

What should I do after an accidental breach

Stop distribution, identify recipients, preserve evidence of what occurred and obtain urgent advice about containment, notification and directions from the court.

Practical point for Queensland litigants

A document obtained because a court process compelled its production should be treated as litigation material until its status and permitted use are clear. Before using it elsewhere, identify the source of compulsion, the purpose of production, whether it was received into evidence, any continuing court orders and any legislation governing the proposed disclosure. If the answer remains uncertain, seek leave before the use occurs. That is usually cheaper and more controllable than defending a contempt application after the document has left the litigation team.