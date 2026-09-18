Elements Of Defamation In Queensland

Article Summary

A plaintiff alleging defamation in Queensland must prove that the defendant published matter to at least one person other than the plaintiff; the matter was about, or reasonably understood to identify, the plaintiff; it conveyed one or more defamatory imputations to the ordinary reasonable recipient; and the publication caused, or is likely to cause, serious harm to the plaintiff’s reputation. For an eligible corporation, serious harm requires serious financial loss. These elements of defamation arise from the common law together with section 10A of the Defamation Act 2005.

The plaintiff must also be entitled to sue. Most corporations cannot bring defamation proceedings under section 9, and no action lies for defamation of or by a deceased person under section 10. Before filing, the plaintiff ordinarily must give a compliant written concerns notice under section 12A and wait until the applicable offer-to-make-amends period has expired under section 12B. A claim will still fail if the defendant establishes a defence, even where every element of defamation is proved.

Question What the plaintiff must establish Typical evidence Was there publication? A third party received or comprehended the matter through an act of the defendant. Post, email, message, recording, webpage, recipient evidence, platform data. Did it identify the plaintiff? Ordinary recipients would reasonably understand the matter to refer to the plaintiff, expressly or by context. Name, image, role, location, surrounding facts, evidence from recipients with special knowledge. Was the meaning defamatory? The matter, read as a whole, conveyed an imputation tending to lower the plaintiff in ordinary reasonable people’s estimation. The complete publication, pleaded imputations, context, headlines, images, audio and relevant extrinsic facts. Was serious harm caused or likely? The actual or probable reputational effect crossed the statutory threshold; an eligible corporation must show serious financial loss. Gravity, scale and audience, republication, reactions, lost work or customers, analytics and future accessibility.

What are the elements of defamation in Queensland?

The Defamation Act 2005 does not replace the common-law action with a self-contained statutory formula. Section 6(2) of the Act preserves the general law except where the Act provides otherwise. The orthodox common-law elements of defamation remain publication, identification and defamatory meaning. Since 1 July 2021, section 10A(1) adds serious harm as an express element of the cause of action.

It helps to keep three other issues separate. Standing asks whether this plaintiff is legally capable of suing. Pre-action compliance asks whether proceedings may yet be commenced. Defences ask whether a defendant has an answer to an otherwise established claim. All matter to the outcome, but they are not interchangeable with proof of publication, identification, meaning and serious harm.

A single matter can carry several imputations, but section 8 gives the plaintiff one cause of action for that publication even if it conveys more than one defamatory imputation. Separate publications may present separate causes of action, subject to the restrictions on repeated proceedings in section 23. This distinction matters when the same accusation appears in an email, a Facebook post, and a later repost.

Element of defamation one: Publication to a third person

Publication occurs when defamatory matter is communicated to, and comprehended by, at least one person other than the plaintiff. A private message sent only to the person criticised is not publication for defamation purposes. Copying a colleague, forwarding the message, reading it aloud, posting it online or causing it to appear in search results may supply the necessary communication.

The plaintiff must connect the defendant with the act of communication. Authorship is not the only route. At common law, a person may publish by intentionally participating in the process by which the matter reaches a third party. Repetition is generally a fresh publication; introducing a rumour with “allegedly” does not neutralise the imputation.

Publication on websites and social media

For internet material, publication occurs where and when a third person downloads and comprehends it. In Dow Jones & Company Inc v Gutnick [2002] HCA 56, an article uploaded to servers in the United States was published in Victoria when it was downloaded and read there. The location of a server is therefore not the whole jurisdictional inquiry. If substantially the same matter is published across Australian jurisdictions, section 11 directs the court to the jurisdiction with which the harm as a whole has its closest connection.

In Fairfax Media Publications Pty Ltd v Voller [2021] HCA 27, media organisations operating public Facebook pages were held to be publishers of third-party comments because their conduct facilitated and encouraged the communication. That decision did not decide the availability of defences. Queensland’s law now also contains statutory exemptions for certain digital intermediaries and a digital-intermediary defence following amendments commencing on 26 December 2025, so publication and final liability must be analysed separately. Our guide to social media defamation examines the platform setting in more detail.

A hyperlink is different from republishing what lies behind it. In Google LLC v Defteros [2022] HCA 27, the High Court held that Google did not publish the defamatory newspaper article merely by displaying a search result containing a content-neutral hyperlink. The search result did not repeat the defamatory matter or encourage a defamatory inference. A link accompanied by adopting words, a defamatory snippet or other assistance may produce a different result.

Case example: Publication by a Facebook page administrator

A news organisation posts an article to its public Facebook page. Users respond beneath it with allegations about a named person. The organisation did not type those comments, but it created and administered the page and facilitated the comment stream. Under Voller, that conduct can satisfy publication at common law. For publications after the 2025 amendments, the current digital-intermediary provisions and any available defence must then be considered; proof of publication alone does not decide liability.

Real-world example: A workplace email

An employee writes an angry email accusing a manager of stealing and sends it only to that manager. However damaging the words may be, the email has not been published to a third party. If the employee copies the chief executive or the manager forwards the email to colleagues, publication arises in relation to each recipient who receives and understands it. The identity of the person responsible for each transmission, and the reason for the transmission, may affect liability and available defences.

Element of defamation two: Identification of the plaintiff

The matter must be “of and concerning” the plaintiff. Naming the plaintiff is sufficient but not necessary. A photograph, job title, nickname, address, business role or combination of details may allow recipients to identify a person who is never named.

Identification is objective. The question is whether ordinary reasonable recipients, with the knowledge they possessed, would understand the matter to refer to the plaintiff. A publisher’s intention is not decisive. Nor is it a complete answer that the publisher did not know the plaintiff existed. The law looks to the meaning conveyed to recipients.

The plaintiff must prove more than a theoretical resemblance. If the words concern a broad class, no individual member will usually be identified unless the group is small or the circumstances point to that person. Evidence from recipients may become important where identification depends on facts not apparent on the face of the publication.

Express identification and identification by context

Direct identification is usually straightforward: the post names the plaintiff or shows an unmistakable image. Contextual identification is more exacting. Suppose a post says that “the only female accounts manager at the Noosa branch” falsified invoices. People who know the branch may immediately identify the employee, even though the broader public cannot. The relevant publication to those informed recipients may identify her.

The extrinsic facts used to identify the plaintiff must be distinguished from facts said to create a special defamatory meaning. Identification asks who the matter is about. A true innuendo asks what the matter means to recipients who know additional facts. The distinction affects pleading and evidence. Our separate article on innuendo in defamation deals with that issue in depth.

Real-world example: An unnamed local business owner

A community-group post states that “the owner of the new waterfront café beside the ferry terminal” cheats staff of wages. There may be several cafés in the town, but only one answers that description. Evidence that local readers knew which café was meant can establish who the owner is. Whether the company itself can sue is a separate standing question under section 9.

Element of defamation three: Defamatory meaning

The court asks what the ordinary reasonable reader, listener or viewer would understand the publication to mean, and whether that meaning would tend to lower the plaintiff in the estimation of ordinary reasonable members of the community. The test protects reputation. Hurt feelings, offence and embarrassment are not themselves enough.

In Radio 2UE Sydney Pty Ltd v Chesterton [2009] HCA 16, the High Court confirmed that the same general test applies to personal, business and professional reputation. The question is not confined to moral character. An imputation of professional incompetence may be defamatory even if it says nothing about honesty.

The ordinary reasonable recipient is neither unusually suspicious nor naively literal. That person reads between the lines, draws reasonable implications, understands irony and considers the publication as a whole. A headline, photograph, caption, emoji, juxtaposition or audio tone can affect the imputation. A qualification buried later in the publication may fail to cure the sting created by a prominent headline.

Natural and ordinary meaning

Natural and ordinary meaning includes the literal meaning and implications an ordinary recipient may draw without proof of special external knowledge. Lawyers sometimes call such an implication a false innuendo. The label can confuse non-lawyers because the implication is not “false” in the sense of factually untrue; it means that no extrinsic facts need to be pleaded to produce the meaning.

At an early stage, the court may determine whether the matter can bear the pleaded imputation. The threshold is not whether the judge personally adopts that meaning, but whether the tribunal of fact could reasonably do so. Favell v Queensland Newspapers Pty Ltd [2005] HCA 52 and Trkulja v Google LLC [2018] HCA 25 illustrate the caution required before summarily disposing of a tenable defamatory meaning.

True innuendo and special knowledge

A true innuendo arises where the matter becomes defamatory only when read with extrinsic facts known to particular recipients. If a newsletter innocently records that a married executive spent a weekend at a named resort, the statement may acquire a defamatory meaning for recipients who know that the named companion was not the executive’s spouse. The plaintiff must plead the material facts and prove publication to recipients who had the relevant knowledge. The detailed evidentiary consequences are explained in innuendo in defamation.

Case example Search results and criminal association

In Trkulja, Google search results displayed the plaintiff’s image alongside images of people associated with Melbourne’s criminal underworld and produced autocomplete text linking his name with criminality. The High Court held that the material could convey defamatory imputations. The Court did not finally decide what meaning was conveyed at trial; it held that the claim should not have been summarily dismissed on the basis that no reasonable user could draw the pleaded connection.

The lesson is forensic. Meaning comes from the entire communication the recipient sees, not from isolated words selected by the publisher. A technically accurate statement can still convey a defamatory imputation through presentation or juxtaposition. Conversely, a harsh statement may not be defamatory if the complete context makes clear that no discreditable conduct is alleged.

Element four: Serious harm to reputation

Under section 10A(1), the plaintiff must prove that publication has caused, or is likely to cause, serious harm to reputation. This is an element of defamation, not merely a damages consideration. The judicial officer determines it, and section 10A(4) permits the issue to be decided before trial. If the court does not find serious harm, it may dismiss the proceeding.

Serious harm is a factual threshold. The gravity of the imputation matters, but grave words do not automatically prove serious reputational harm. The court may consider the extent of publication, the standing and relationship of recipients, the credibility of the allegation, repetition, duration online, evidence of changed attitudes, actual consequences and the probability of future dissemination. A small publication can cause serious harm if it reaches the people whose views matter to the plaintiff’s work or standing.

Distress is not a substitute for reputational harm. A plaintiff may be deeply upset by an accusation that nobody believed. Conversely, serious harm may be inferred where a credible accusation of grave misconduct has circulated among employers, clients or a close community, even if recipients are reluctant to give direct evidence. The evidence should focus on what recipients thought or were likely to think, rather than only how the plaintiff felt.

For an excluded corporation entitled to sue, section 10A(2) requires serious financial loss caused or likely to be caused by the reputational harm. The corporation should identify evidence such as lost contracts, canceled bookings, reduced revenue, customer communications or a sound basis for likely future loss. Stonegate Legal’s article on the serious harm threshold addresses the authorities and evidence in more detail.

Who can bring a defamation claim in Queensland?

An individual may sue if the four elements of defamation are established. Section 9(1) prevents a corporation from suing unless it is an excluded corporation. Broadly, an excluded corporation is a non-profit body or a corporation employing fewer than 10 persons that is not related to another corporation. The statutory definitions and the method of counting employees need to be applied to the actual structure of the business. An individual associated with an ineligible corporation may still sue if the matter also defames that individual: section 9(5).

Under section 10, no cause of action can be asserted, continued or enforced for defamation of a deceased person, or against a person who has died after publishing the matter. Partnerships, unincorporated associations and public bodies can raise separate questions. Our guide to eligible corporations and other plaintiffs explains the standing rules.

The concerns notice comes before proceedings

A plaintiff who can prove the elements of defamation cannot ordinarily file immediately. Section 12B(1) prohibits commencement unless the proposed plaintiff has given the proposed defendant a concerns notice, the imputations to be relied upon were particularised in that notice, and the applicable offer-to-make-amends period has elapsed. Limited leave is available under section 12B(3).

A compliant notice under section 12A(1) must be in writing, identify where the matter can be accessed, state the imputations said to be carried, describe the serious harm caused or likely, and, for an excluded corporation, describe the serious financial loss. A copy of the matter should be provided if practicable. A defective notice may prompt a further-particulars notice and, if adequate particulars are not supplied within the statutory period, the notice may be treated as not having been given.

The usual offer-to-make-amends period is 28 days after the concerns notice, subject to the special rule where further particulars are provided after 14 days: section 14(2). The imputations should therefore be settled with the same care as a pleading. Stonegate Legal’s concerns notice guide explains the formal requirements and strategic consequences.

Proof and pleading of the elements of defamation

Defamation cases are often won or lost in the definition of the publication and the imputations, not in broad assertions that the material was false or offensive. A plaintiff should preserve the whole communication, its date, URL or message path, audience, surrounding posts and available analytics. Screenshots should show context and should be backed by native or independently verifiable material where possible.

Issue to plead and prove Common weakness Practical response Publication A screenshot exists, but no recipient or act of communication is identified. Identify at least one third-party recipient and preserve transmission, access or platform evidence. Identification The plaintiff assumes everyone knew who was meant. Particularise the words, images and external facts by which recipients identified the plaintiff. Meaning The pleading paraphrases criticism without formulating precise imputations. Plead each distinct defamatory meaning in clear factual terms and tie it to the complete publication. Serious harm The evidence concerns embarrassment and anxiety only. Address reputational impact, audience, gravity, credibility, consequences, repetition and likely future reach. Standing and procedure The claimant is a corporation or proceedings are filed before a valid concerns notice matures. Check sections 9, 10, 12A and 12B before filing and resolve limitation timing early.

The pleading must identify the matter complained of and the imputations said to arise. It should distinguish natural and ordinary meanings from true innuendos and plead any extrinsic facts relied upon. Serious harm should be supported by material facts, not the bare recital of section 10A. An imputation is a proposition conveyed about the plaintiff; it is not a quotation, an emotional reaction or a characterisation such as “highly defamatory”.

Evidence should be collected before deletion requests cause material to disappear. That does not mean the plaintiff should amplify the publication. Wide republication by the plaintiff may complicate causation and damages. Preserve discreetly, identify recipients, and record actual reactions and loss. Where an anonymous poster must be identified, section 23A now identifies considerations relevant to preliminary discovery concerning posters of digital matter.

Defences remain a separate question

Proving every element of defamation establishes a prima facie cause of action. It does not guarantee judgment. The Act provides defences including justification, contextual truth, publication of public documents, fair reports of proceedings of public concern, publication on an issue of public interest, qualified privilege, honest opinion, innocent dissemination and publication involving digital intermediaries. Each has its own elements and evidentiary burden.

Truth is not an element of defamation that the plaintiff must disprove at the outset. Substantial truth is a defence for the defendant to establish. Likewise, malice is not ordinarily an element of the plaintiff’s cause of action, although it may defeat some defences or affect damages. Keeping those burdens separate prevents a claim or response from becoming needlessly confused.

Time limits and early action

Defamation claims have a short limitation period. Section 10AA of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 generally sets a one-year limitation period from publication, with a discretionary extension that cannot extend it beyond three years. The statutory mechanism for concerns notices can affect the calculation. Anyone considering a claim should identify each publication date early rather than treating an online post as though time has not started because it remains accessible. The requirements for an extension of the limitation period are addressed separately.

Prompt action also protects evidence. Recipients forget what they saw, posts change, accounts disappear, and analytics are lost. On the defence side, an early correction, takedown or properly framed offer to make amends may materially affect the dispute and costs even where liability remains contested.

A practical assessment of a proposed claim

Preserve the complete publication and metadata. Capture the surrounding thread, account details, date, URL, recipients, images and any later edits or republications.

Identify each publisher. Separate the original author from page administrators, republishers, employers, media organisations and digital intermediaries.

Formulate the imputations. State the factual accusations an ordinary reasonable recipient would understand, including any true innuendo supported by external facts.

Identify the plaintiff and standing. Record how recipients knew who was meant and confirm that any corporate plaintiff is entitled to sue under section 9.

Build serious-harm evidence. Focus on reputational effect, audience, gravity, credibility, actual consequences and likely future reach.

Test likely defences before sending the concerns notice. Evidence of truth, opinion, privilege or public interest can change the sensible strategy.

Set the limitation date and pre-action timetable. Allow for a compliant concerns notice and the offer-to-make-amends period before filing.

Key points about the elements of defamation in Queensland

The legal test is compact, but its application is evidence-heavy. Publication requires communication to somebody else. Identification may arise without a name. The court determines defamatory meaning objectively from the whole matter and its context. Serious harm requires proof of actual or probable reputational impact, not only offence or distress. Standing, a complaint, notice, limitation, and defenses must then be addressed before a viable claim becomes a viable proceeding.

Frequently Asked Questions About Defamation in Queensland

What are the elements of defamation in Queensland?

A plaintiff must establish that:

the defendant published the matter to at least one person other than the plaintiff; the matter identified, or was reasonably understood to identify, the plaintiff; the matter conveyed one or more defamatory imputations; and the publication caused, or is likely to cause, serious harm to the plaintiff’s reputation.

For an eligible corporation, serious harm requires proof of serious financial loss. Establishing these elements of defamation creates a prima facie claim, but the defendant may still rely on a statutory or common-law defence.

What amounts to publication in a defamation claim?

Publication occurs when defamatory matter is communicated to and understood by at least one person other than the plaintiff. It can occur through a social-media post, email, text message, letter, conversation, video, review, website or other form of communication.

Authorship is not essential. A person may be treated as a publisher if they intentionally participate in the process by which the matter is communicated. Reposting, forwarding or repeating an allegation may constitute a separate publication.

Can a private message be defamatory?

A private message sent only to the person criticised will not ordinarily satisfy the publication element of defamation because no third party receives it. The words may be insulting or threatening, but they have not been published for the purposes of defamation.

Publication may occur if the sender copies another person into the message, posts it in a group chat or otherwise communicates it to a third party. It may also occur if someone later forwards the message, although responsibility for that further publication will depend on the circumstances.

Can someone be defamed without being named?

Yes. The question is whether ordinary reasonable recipients would understand the publication to refer to the plaintiff.

Identification may arise from a photograph, job title, nickname, address, business role, location or combination of surrounding details. For example, a post referring to “the only female accounts manager at the Noosa branch” may identify that employee to colleagues even though it does not use her name.

What makes a statement defamatory?

A statement is defamatory if the meaning it conveys would tend to lower the plaintiff in the estimation of ordinary reasonable members of the community.

The publication is considered as a whole. Headlines, photographs, captions, emojis, tone, context and the juxtaposition of words or images can affect its meaning. The test concerns damage to reputation, rather than whether the plaintiff felt insulted, embarrassed or distressed.

What is a defamatory imputation?

A defamatory imputation is the factual accusation or meaning conveyed about the plaintiff. It is not necessarily limited to the publication’s literal words.

For example, a publication may not expressly say that a person is dishonest, but its wording and presentation may imply that the person stole money or falsified records. A plaintiff must formulate the alleged imputations clearly and connect them to the complete publication.

What is the serious-harm requirement in Queensland defamation law?

Section 10A of the Defamation Act 2005 requires a plaintiff to prove that the publication has caused, or is likely to cause, serious harm to their reputation.

The court may consider the gravity and credibility of the allegation, the size and nature of the audience, the relationship between the plaintiff and the recipients, republication, online accessibility, actual consequences and the likelihood of future dissemination. Personal distress alone does not establish serious reputational harm.

Can a company sue for defamation in Queensland?

Most corporations cannot sue for defamation. Under section 9 of the Defamation Act 2005, a corporation generally must be an “excluded corporation”. Broadly, this includes a non-profit corporation or a corporation employing fewer than 10 people that is not related to another corporation.

An eligible corporation must also prove that the publication caused, or is likely to cause, serious financial loss. A director, employee or other individual associated with an ineligible corporation may still have a personal claim if the publication also defames that individual.

Is a concerns notice required before commencing defamation proceedings?

Ordinarily, yes. Before commencing proceedings, the proposed plaintiff must give the proposed defendant a compliant written concerns notice and allow the applicable offer-to-make-amends period to expire.

The notice must identify the publication, specify where it can be accessed, particularise the defamatory imputations and explain the serious harm caused or likely to be caused. An eligible corporation must also identify the alleged serious financial loss. A defective notice may delay proceedings or be treated as though it was never given.

How long do I have to commence a defamation claim in Queensland?

The general limitation period is one year from the date of publication. A court may extend that period if the statutory requirements are satisfied, but the extended period cannot exceed three years from publication.

The continued availability of an online post does not necessarily restart the limitation period each day. Each publication and republication must be examined separately. A prospective plaintiff should preserve the evidence, identify the relevant publication dates and obtain advice promptly.