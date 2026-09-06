Garnishee Orders In Queensland

Article Summary

A garnishee order allows a judgment creditor to recover an unpaid judgment debt by redirecting money held for, or owed to, the judgment debtor by somebody else. In Queensland, the formal procedure is an enforcement warrant for the redirection of a debt under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld). The correct warrant depends on the source of the money. A creditor may seek the one-off redirection of a debt, such as funds in a bank account or an amount owed by a customer; regular redirection of payments deposited into a financial institution; or direct deductions from the debtor’s earnings. Each procedure has its own evidentiary, filing and service requirements. Protections may also apply to wages, social security payments and deductions that would cause unreasonable hardship. This article explains how garnishee orders operate in Queensland, what money can be redirected, the forms and procedural steps involved, the obligations imposed on banks and employers, and the circumstances in which an enforcement warrant may be disputed, varied, suspended or set aside.

What is a garnishee order?

A garnishee order is familiar shorthand, but it is not the principal expression used in Queensland’s civil procedure rules. Under chapter 19 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (UCPR), the relevant process is an enforcement warrant authorising the redirection of a debt. A warrant may capture a single debt, recurring deposits into a bank account, or part of an enforcement debtor’s earnings.

The mechanism involves three parties: the enforcement creditor, who has the benefit of a money order and is seeking to enforce the debt; the enforcement debtor, who has not paid it; and a third person who owes money to, or holds money for, the debtor. Once a warrant is served and takes effect, the third person must deal with the redirected amount in accordance with the warrant rather than paying it to the debtor.

The legal effect is attachment of the debt, not seizure of a physical asset. In Hall v Richards (1961) 108 CLR 84; [1961] HCA 34, Kitto J explained that attachment gives the judgment creditor positive rights concerning the debt, including the capacity to receive payment and give the third person a valid discharge. The High Court returned to that analysis in Bruton Holdings Pty Ltd (in liq) v Commissioner of Taxation (2009) 239 CLR 346; [2009] HCA 32 at [14]. Those cases explain the underlying concept. The creditor’s actual rights in a Queensland proceeding still depend on the terms of the UCPR and the warrant issued under them.

A judgment must come first

A creditor cannot redirect a bank account or wages merely because an invoice is unpaid or a demand has expired. A judgment or other enforceable money order must come first. If another court or tribunal made the order, it may need to be filed or registered before enforcement begins.

An application for an enforcement warrant ordinarily must be made within six years after the order. Rule 799 permits the court to give leave for a later application. That six-year requirement should not be confused with the 12-year limitation period applying to an “action upon a judgment” under s 10(4) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld). A creditor who is outside the UCPR’s six-year window needs leave; the existence of the longer limitation period does not dispense with that procedural requirement.

Before choosing a warrant, the creditor should know what income or debt actually exists. If that information is missing, the UCPR enforcement-hearing procedure can require the debtor to disclose bank accounts, employment, income, assets and liabilities. Queensland Courts publishes a current guide to enforcement hearings, including the use of Form 71 (Statement of financial position). An enforcement hearing is an investigative step, not a precondition in every case.

The three forms of redirection used in Queensland

The broad label “garnishee order” conceals three materially different warrants. Selecting the wrong one can produce an ineffective application or a warrant that does not match the payment stream the creditor is trying to reach.

One-off redirection of a debt

Not a “garnishee order” as such, rules 840–846 govern the ordinary redirection of a debt in the hands of a third person. This is the closest Queensland equivalent to the traditional garnishee order. It is suited to an identifiable amount presently owed to the debtor: money in a bank account, a contract payment, commission, sale proceeds, rent or a trade receivable.

Service is decisive. Under r 842, the warrant has no effect until it is served on the third person. On service, the debt is redirected to the creditor to the extent of the amount stated in the warrant. A payment made by the third person in compliance with the warrant discharges that person’s liability to the debtor to the same extent: r 846.

When enforcing a judgment, the debt must belong to the enforcement debtor. A creditor should not assume that every payment passing through an account, trust arrangement or multi-party transaction answers that description. If the third person denies liability, r 844 permits the court to decide the issue summarily or give directions for its determination. Rule 845 also provides a process where another person claims an interest in the redirected debt. Those provisions are particularly relevant to disputed receivables and accounts involving competing ownership claims.

The prescribed documents are Form 9 (Application), Form 74 (Statement in support) and Form 76 (Enforcement warrant—redirection of debt). The statement in support must accurately calculate the balance, interest and earlier enforcement costs. The Queensland Courts guide to one-off redirection sets out the current filing requirements.

Regular redirection through a financial institution

Not a “garnishee order” as such, rr 847–853 address a different situation: earnings are regularly deposited by a fourth person—often an employer—into an account held by a financial institution. The warrant requires the financial institution to deduct the specified amount when each regular deposit is made and pay it to the enforcement creditor. An annuity, commission, salary or wages may be dealt with in this way.

This procedure depends on a reliable stream of deposits into a known account. The creditor must provide evidence identifying the source and frequency of the deposits, as well as enough financial information to satisfy the registrar that the deduction is affordable and will not cause unreasonable hardship having regard to the debtor’s living expenses, dependants and known liabilities.

The application uses Form 9, Form 74 and Form 77 (Enforcement warrant—regular redirection). Social security and pension payments require separate care. The warrant must carry the prescribed endorsement protecting the “saved amount” under the Social Security (Administration) Act 1999 (Cth). The Queensland Courts guidance on regular redirection reproduces the required warning.

The debtor must ensure that sufficient funds remain in the account after each regular deposit to meet the deduction. The debtor must also notify the enforcement creditor if the regular payments cease, the account is closed or arrangements are made for payment in another way.

Redirection of earnings

Rules 854–865 provide for direct deductions from earnings (redirection of earnings), usually by the debtor’s employer, not a “garnishee order” as such. The registrar considers whether the debtor is employed, what the debtor earns, ordinary living expenses and liabilities, and whether the proposed deduction would impose unreasonable hardship. A transcript of an enforcement hearing and a current statement of financial position are commonly used to establish those matters.

The application requires Form 9, Form 74 and Form 78 (Enforcement warrant—redirection of earnings). The warrant must be served on both the debtor and the employer. It does not come into force until seven days after service on the employer. The employer must also receive Form 79 and Form 80; if the employment ends, Form 81 is used to notify the creditor and registrar. The procedural sequence is collected in the Queensland Courts guide to redirection of earnings.

Only the amount fixed by the warrant is deducted. The creditor does not acquire an unrestricted right to the debtor’s wages. As with regular redirection, another enforcement warrant concerning the same judgment cannot be issued while the earnings warrant remains in force.

What debts can be redirected?

A workable target is a debt that the third person presently owes, or money held for the debtor, and that can be identified with enough precision for the warrant to operate. Common examples include:

credit balances in a bank, building society or credit union account;

an amount due under a contract, including commission or a progress payment;

rent payable by a tenant to a landlord who is the enforcement debtor;

a customer’s debt to a business;

sale or settlement proceeds once they have become payable to the debtor; and

earnings or other regular payments, using the procedure appropriate to that payment stream.

A mere expectation is not necessarily a debt. Future work that may never be performed, a disputed entitlement not yet accrued, or money beneficially belonging to somebody else may not be captured. The legal character of the payment matters more than the label placed on it.

Bank accounts and timing

A one-off warrant served on a financial institution can reach money standing to the debtor’s credit. It does not guarantee recovery. An overdrawn account contains no credit balance to redirect, and a low balance produces only a partial payment. The creditor may know where the debtor banks without knowing which entity in a banking group is the account provider; the identity of the third person must be correct.

Joint accounts require particular caution. The warrant redirects a debt belonging to the enforcement debtor. It should not be presented as an automatic right to take the entire balance of every jointly operated account. The account contract, the bank’s indebtedness and any competing beneficial claim may need examination. A third person can dispute liability under r 844, and another claimant can invoke r 845.

Timing also affects priorities. Once the warrant is served, later dealings by the debtor cannot ordinarily defeat the redirection. That feature resembles the statutory garnishee considered in Clyne v Deputy Commissioner of Taxation (1981) 150 CLR 1; [1981] HCA 40, but Clyne concerned federal tax legislation. It should be used as an explanation of attachment, not as a substitute for the Queensland rules.

The application and service process

Calculate the enforceable amount

The statement in support should identify the date and amount of the money order, all payments received, earlier enforcement costs, interest accrued to the date of the statement and the daily rate thereafter. A stale or unexplained figure invites requisition and can overstate the warrant.

Identify the correct payment stream

The creditor should match the evidence to the warrant sought. A single debt calls for Form 76. Recurring deposits into a nominated bank account call for Form 77. Direct deductions by an employer call for Form 78. Where affordability is relevant, current evidence of income, expenses, dependants and liabilities is not optional background; it goes to whether the registrar should issue the warrant on the proposed terms.

File in the proper registry

File the application where the judgment or money order was made or registered, including through QCase where available. There is presently no filing fee for an application for an enforcement warrant (garnishee order), although execution fees may apply to other kinds of enforcement. Warrants generally expire after one year unless renewed. The current overview appears in the Queensland Courts enforcement-warrants guide.

Serve every person required by the rules

A redirection warrant (garnishee order) is not self-executing merely because a registrar has signed it. The particular service rules must be followed. A one-off debt warrant takes effect on service on the third person. An earnings warrant requires service on the debtor and employer and has a seven-day lead time after employer service. Regular redirection requires service on the debtor and financial institution, together with the directions required by the warrant. Proof of service should be retained.

Obligations of the bank, employer or other third person

A person served with a warrant (garnishee order) should first verify the debtor’s identity, the nature of any debt or account, the amount caught and the date on which the warrant takes effect. If the person holds a redirected debt, they should make payment as the warrant directs. Rule 846 protects a complying third person by treating payment as a valid discharge against the debtor, even if the warrant is later set aside or the underlying order is reversed or varied.

The UCPR does not treat every mistaken dealing the same way. Rule 843 addresses a third person who, despite reasonable diligence, deals with a redirected debt in a way that satisfies it as between the third person and the debtor. The court may order that the redirected debt be reduced to the extent of that satisfaction. A third person who disputes liability to pay may raise that issue under r 844 through the notice of objection procedure.

Employers face express duties under an earnings warrant. Failure to deduct, or failure to file and serve the prescribed notice that the debtor is not or is no longer employed, can lead to contempt proceedings. The court may enter judgment against the employer in favour of the enforcement creditor. Non-compliance is therefore capable of creating direct liability, not merely an administrative inconvenience.

Can the debtor challenge the warrant?

Yes. Under r 819, an enforcement debtor or another person affected by an enforcement warrant may apply to have it set aside or to stay enforcement. The filing of that application does not itself stay the warrant. For regular redirection and redirection of earnings, rr 853 and 862 expressly permit the court to set aside, suspend or vary the warrant. The usual procedure is an application in Form 9 supported by an affidavit in Form 46. The application should identify the precise relief required and the evidence supporting it. Delay is dangerous where a one-off bank balance has already been redirected.

Possible grounds depend on the garnishee order and facts. They may include payment or miscalculation of the judgment balance, mistaken identity, invalid service, absence of a debt in the third person’s hands, a competing ownership claim, or hardship relevant to an earnings or regular-redirection warrant. A challenge to the underlying judgment is a separate question; filing an application does not itself erase the judgment or automatically suspend enforcement. Interim relief should be sought expressly where needed.

Hardship should not be overstated as a universal exemption from all garnishee enforcement. It is expressly relevant when the registrar fixes deductions from earnings or recurring deposits and when the court considers whether to vary or suspend a warrant. A one-off commercial debt does not become immune simply because payment is inconvenient.

Bankruptcy and corporate insolvency

Insolvency can change both the availability and priority of enforcement. Section 58(3) of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth) restricts remedies against the person or property of a bankrupt in respect of a provable debt without leave, and s 118 deals with proceeds of certain executions and attachments around bankruptcy. For companies, s 500 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) makes an attachment put in force after the passing of a resolution for voluntary winding up void, subject to the statutory text and the circumstances of the winding up.

The High Court’s decision in Bruton Holdings illustrates why the timing and character of an attachment matter in corporate insolvency. A creditor who learns of bankruptcy, a winding-up application, administration or liquidation should not assume that a warrant can proceed unaffected. Insolvency advice may be required before money is distributed.

Choosing between redirection and other enforcement methods

Method Useful when Commercial strength Main limitation One-off redirection A known bank balance or presently payable debt exists Can produce payment without selling assets Only captures an existing, identifiable debt Regular redirection Known recurring deposits enter a specified account Creates a continuing payment stream Hardship evidence and exclusivity restrictions apply Earnings redirection The debtor has stable employment Direct deductions administered by employer Seven-day lead time; protected living capacity; ends with employment Enforcement hearing Assets and income are unknown Obtains sworn financial information Investigative only; adds a procedural step Seizure and sale The debtor owns saleable property Reaches capital assets rather than cash flow Execution cost, exemptions, ownership and equity issues

Common errors that undermine recovery

The most expensive mistakes are usually factual rather than exotic points of law. Creditors apply against the wrong bank entity, rely on old employment information, fail to distinguish a one-off debt from recurring earnings, or submit a balance that does not reconcile judgment interest and payments. A perfectly drafted warrant cannot redirect a debt that does not exist.

Another error is treating the warrant as effective from filing. For ordinary redirection, attachment occurs on service on the third person. Delay between issue and service gives the debtor time to draw down an account or receive the payment. On the debtor’s side, assuming that a challenge can wait until after payment may make effective interim relief harder to obtain.

Third persons should not improvise. If liability or ownership is genuinely disputed, the UCPR supplies a process for the court to determine it. Paying the debtor despite a warrant, or paying the creditor despite a credible third-party claim, can both create avoidable litigation.

Frequently asked questions

Can a creditor take money from a Queensland bank account without judgment?

Ordinarily, no. A civil enforcement warrant depends on a judgment or registered money order. Separate statutory regimes, including tax recovery, operate under their own legislation.

Does a warrant capture everything in the account?

Not necessarily. It operates against the debt owed by the financial institution to the enforcement debtor, up to the warrant amount. The available credit balance, account ownership, protected social-security amounts and competing claims may affect recovery.

Can wages be redirected?

Yes. A creditor may seek an enforcement warrant for the redirection of earnings under rr 854–867. The registrar considers earnings, living expenses, liabilities and unreasonable hardship, and the warrant takes effect seven days after service on the employer. The registrar considers earnings, living expenses, liabilities and unreasonable hardship, and the warrant takes effect seven days after service on the employer.

What if the debtor changes jobs?

The employer must notify the creditor and registrar using the prescribed form. The existing employer cannot redirect earnings it no longer owes. The creditor may need fresh information and a further application.

Can a customer be required to pay the creditor instead of the debtor’s business?

Yes, if the customer owes an identifiable debt to the judgment debtor and the warrant is properly issued and served. A disputed or contingent claim may require determination under r 844.

What if the bank or employer says it owes nothing?

The third person may dispute liability. Under r 844 the court may decide the question summarily or give directions for a fuller determination.

Can another person claim the money?

Yes. Rule 845 provides a procedure for a person claiming an interest in the redirected debt. The claim should be supported by evidence of the legal or beneficial interest asserted.

How long does the creditor have to apply?

An enforcement warrant (garnishee order) ordinarily must be sought within six years after the order. Leave is required after that period. A warrant generally remains in force for one year unless renewed.

Can the warrant be stopped for hardship?

Hardship is directly relevant to deductions from earnings and regular deposits, and may support an application to vary, suspend or set aside a warrant. It is not a blanket exemption for every one-off debt.

Does bankruptcy automatically resolve the issue?

No. Bankruptcy or corporate insolvency can stay, restrict or invalidate enforcement depending on timing and the governing statute. Advice should be obtained before the creditor or third person distributes money.

The practical position

A redirection warrant (garnishee order) is most effective when the creditor has current, specific information: the correct employer, the correct account provider, or a debt that is about to become payable. The procedural work is then relatively contained. Without that information, an enforcement hearing is often the better first step.

For debtors and third persons, speed matters for a different reason. The legal effect turns on service and the particular form of warrant. The first task is to identify what has been redirected, when the warrant took effect and whether urgent interim orders are required—not to rely on the broad label “garnishee order”.

Originally published August 27, 2026.