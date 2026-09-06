Article Summary

In Queensland civil proceedings, the ordinary method of party disclosure is to deliver a list of directly relevant documents and, when another party asks, provide copies of the non-privileged documents. Under rule 214(1), the list includes documents over which privilege is claimed, but copies of privileged documents are withheld. The usual deadline is 28 days after pleadings close; requested copies are due within 14 days. Later-located documents generally must be disclosed within 7 days.

A party may require inspection of specified originals under rule 215. Bulk production for inspection under rule 216 is an alternative only where delivery under rule 214 is not convenient because of the number, size, quantity or volume of documents, or where originals have been requested. The producing party must arrange and identify the material for convenient inspection, provide copying and viewing facilities, make a knowledgeable person available, and list the documents for which privilege is claimed under rule 217. Rule 218 is repealed. A party that fails to use an offered inspection may have to tender the reasonable cost of arranging another opportunity before inspecting under rule 219.

The rules do not reward a data dump. A defensible disclosure process identifies the documents, preserves native or original form where it matters, separates privilege claims, makes electronic material usable and records requests and deadlines. The court retains broad power under rule 223 to alter the method or scope of disclosure, particularly where proportionality and case management require it.

In this article, our commercial litigation lawyers explain this in much more detail.

Lists of Documents, Inspection and Copies at a Glance

Rule What it does Practical deadline or consequence 214 Default method: list the disclosable and privileged documents; provide requested non-privileged copies. Usually 28 days after close of pleadings; copies within 14 days; later documents within 7 days. 215 Allows a party to require inspection of specified original documents whose copies are or will be disclosed. Use where authenticity, annotations, metadata, physical condition or native form matters. 216 Allows disclosure by inspection where delivery is inconvenient because of document volume or where originals are requested. Produce at the rule 214 time and give written notice of a convenient place and time. 217 Controls how produced documents are organised, identified, viewed and copied. Material must be accessible and retrievable; facilities, assistance and a privilege list are required. 218 Repealed. No current procedural obligation. 219 Deals with a missed inspection opportunity. A further inspection may depend on tendering the reasonable cost, unless the court orders otherwise.

Source: Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), rr 214-219.

The disclosure process under rules 214–219 of the UCPR

Lists of Documents under Rule 214

The default method of disclosure

Rule 214(1) supplies the ordinary machinery for performing the duty of disclosure. The party delivers a list of the documents to which the duty relates, including documents over which privilege from disclosure is claimed. If another party requests copies, the disclosing party must deliver copies of the listed non-privileged documents.

That distinction matters. Disclosure is not completed merely by sending a folder of PDFs. The list is the index by which the parties can identify what has been disclosed, test whether gaps exist, understand the privilege claims and return to a particular item months later. Conversely, delivery of the list does not require a party to volunteer copies of every non-privileged document at the same time. The obligation to deliver copies under rule 214(1)(b) is engaged by a request.

The rule is subject to rule 216, which permits production for inspection in confined circumstances, and rule 223, under which the court may make orders about disclosure. A party should therefore check any case-management order or list practice before assuming the default timetable and method apply without modification.

What should appear in the List of Documents?

The approved Form 19 – List of Documents divides the disclosure into categories. A sound list identifies each document or coherent group with enough precision to enable the other side to understand what it is and retrieve it later. Dates, authors or custodians, recipients, document type and a short description are often useful. A description such as “miscellaneous emails” may conceal more than it reveals.

Privilege is claimed by listing the document while withholding its contents. The description must permit the document to be identified without disclosing the privileged communication itself. Claims should be made document by document or by a properly defined class; blanket labels invite dispute.

The list should also distinguish documents no longer in the party’s possession or control and, where the form requires it, explain what happened to them. That information may expose a need for a subpoena, non-party disclosure, or evidence about loss or destruction. It is not clerical detail.

Rule 214 deadlines for list of documents and copies

Trigger Time for delivery Rule Disclosure ordered before pleadings close At the time stated in the order r 214(2)(a) Summary decision application made within 28 days after pleadings close; proceeding survives Within 28 days after the application is decided r 214(2)(b) Further or amended pleading makes additional documents disclosable Within 28 days after that pleading is delivered r 214(2)(c) Document first comes into possession/control, or is located, after an applicable deadline Within 7 days after that event r 214(2)(d) All other cases Within 28 days after pleadings close r 214(2)(e) Copies requested from a list Within 14 days after the request r 214(3)

Source: UCPR r 214(2)-(3).

A solicitor should diary these as separate obligations. The list deadline does not become a rolling informal target because document review is difficult. Nor does later discovery of an email permit it to wait until the next convenient tranche: rule 214(2)(d) fixes a 7-day period.

Case example 1: Shannon v Park Equipment Pty Ltd [2006] QSC 284; [2008] 1 Qd R 299 The Supreme Court rejected the notion that production for inspection under rule 216 automatically carries the same general list obligation as rule 214. Atkinson J explained that, when documents are disclosed by production, originals are produced in their original form – electronically where the original is electronic and in hard copy where it is hard copy. The required list in that mode is the rule 217(3)(c) list of documents for which privilege is claimed. The case is a warning to identify the disclosure method before deciding what must be delivered and in what form.

Requests for copies under Rule 214

A request for copies should identify the entries sought by list number or another unambiguous reference. Asking for “everything relevant” creates avoidable uncertainty, particularly where a list contains privileged items, duplicates or documents already supplied.

The rules do not state that the requesting party must prepay ordinary copying costs under rule 214. In Belela Pty Ltd v Menzies Excavation Pty Ltd [2004] QSC 478; [2005] 2 Qd R 230, the Court considered the allocation of costs associated with providing disclosure and inspection. The practical position is that the disclosing party ordinarily bears the immediate work of complying, while recoverability may be addressed in the costs of the proceeding. That should not be confused with rule 219, which expressly addresses the reasonable cost of arranging a second inspection after the first opportunity was not used.

For electronic disclosure, a usable copy is more than a screenshot where searchability, attachments or metadata matter. Queensland Courts’ eTrials guidance expects scanned documents used in an electronic trial to be fully text-searchable PDFs. That guidance is not itself rule 214, but it reflects a sensible production discipline: agree naming, numbering, searchable text, pagination, metadata fields and native-file exceptions before large exchanges begin.

Inspection of Original Documents under Rule 215

Rule 215 allows a party to require production for inspection of specified original documents of which copies are, or are to be, disclosed. It is not limited to paper. An “original” email or spreadsheet may be the native electronic item with its metadata and functionality intact.

When original inspection is worth requiring

Original inspection has a real purpose where the copy cannot answer an issue about authenticity, alteration, sequence or physical characteristics. Examples include a contract with disputed wet-ink signatures; a notebook where ink, indentation or page removal matters; a spreadsheet whose formulas are absent from a PDF; or an email where header data and attachments are disputed.

The request should specify the originals. A demand for every original in a large disclosure, without explaining why, may generate disproportionate cost and dispute. If only five signed variations matter, identify those five.

Real-world example: disputed building variation

A builder discloses a scanned variation said to have been signed by the owner. The owner accepts receiving the scan but denies signing the paper. A rule 215 request can require inspection of that specified original. The inspection may reveal different ink, staple holes, annotations on the reverse or other physical features that the scan does not show. If forensic examination is contemplated, the parties should agree handling, custody and non-destructive testing rather than treating the original as an ordinary photocopy.

Disclosure by Inspection under Rule 216

When bulk inspection is available

Rule 216(1) applies in either of two situations: delivery under rule 214 is not convenient because of the number, size, quantity or volume of the documents or some of them; or a party has required production of originals under rule 215. It is an exception tied to convenience and original production, not a general election to avoid preparing useful disclosure.

Modern electronic tools affect the factual assessment. A collection may be large yet readily copied through a secure workspace. Conversely, a collection of oversized plans, fragile originals, legacy media or a live accounting database may genuinely be more convenient to inspect than deliver.

Where the rule applies, rule 216(2) requires the party to produce the documents at the applicable time in rule 214(2) or (3) and notify the other party in writing of a convenient place and time for inspection. A unilateral notice for a short window at an inaccessible place is vulnerable to challenge. Convenience is assessed in context, including volume, technology, security, location and the reasonable needs of the inspecting party.

How Documents Must Be Produced under Rule 217

Organisation, identification and retrieval

A producing party cannot satisfy rule 217(2) by opening a storeroom or exporting an unstructured drive and leaving the other side to make sense of it. Documents must be contained together and arranged so they are easily accessible and capable of convenient inspection. They must also be identified so that particular items can be retrieved later.

Rule 217(5) is deliberately flexible. Files or folders may be arranged by topic, class, category, allegation, order, sequence or another workable method. Identification can be by number, description or another method. The test is functional: can the inspecting party find, examine and later return to the document without reconstructing the producing party’s system?

Facilities, technology and practical assistance

Under rule 217(3)(a), the producing party must provide facilities, including mechanical and computerised facilities, for inspection and copying. Under rule 217(3)(b), it must make available a person who can explain the arrangement and assist with locating particular documents or classes. If asked, that person must provide the explanation and help required by rule 217(6).

Case example 2: Lleneva Pty Ltd v Elders Insurance Ltd [2008] QSC 296 A disc was produced, but the recipient lacked the means to read it. Daubney J treated rule 217(3)(a) as requiring more than physical delivery of the medium: the producing party had to ensure that the means of reading the disc were available. The point remains current even though the technology has changed. Producing encrypted archives, proprietary database exports or cloud links without credentials, software, data dictionaries or workable access may fail the same practical test.

Privilege list and preservation of arrangement

A party producing documents for inspection must provide a list of documents for which privilege is claimed under rule 217(3)(c). That is a narrower list obligation than the ordinary rule 214 list, as Shannon explains, but it remains essential: privileged documents must not simply disappear from the production without identification.

The arrangement of documents in use must not be disturbed more than necessary to achieve substantial compliance with rule 217(2). If the inspecting party requires it, the arrangement must not be disturbed at all: rule 217(4). That provision protects context. The order of a project file, correspondence bundle or notebook can itself carry evidentiary significance.

Real-world example: a legacy project database

A subcontract dispute involves 80,000 records held in a discontinued project-management platform. The producing party exports thousands of files but omits the field structure that connects RFIs, responses, attachments and approval dates. A compliant inspection plan would preserve those relationships, provide a searchable interface or mapped export, assign stable document identifiers, supply the necessary viewer and make someone available who understands the database. A flat dump may contain the data yet still prevent convenient inspection and later retrieval.

Rule 218 Is Repealed

Rule 218 is marked “Repealed”. It once dealt with procedure for disclosure by delivering copies, but was repealed by the Uniform Civil Procedure Amendment Rule (No 1) 2000. There is no present obligation to prepare a second list under rule 218 when copies are delivered. The operative copy obligations are found in rule 214, subject to rules 216 and 223.

Costs of a Missed Inspection under Rule 219

Rule 219 applies where a party does not use the opportunity to inspect documents under a rule 216 notice. Subject to rule 220, that party may not inspect unless it tenders an amount for the reasonable costs of providing another opportunity, or the court otherwise orders.

The rule is directed to wasted arrangements. Those costs might include reopening an off-site archive, restoring secure access, engaging a database operator or having a knowledgeable employee attend again. They are not an automatic penalty and must be reasonable. A prudent party seeking a second appointment should explain why the first was missed, propose dates promptly and address costs before the new inspection occurs. The producing party should identify the claimed cost rather than state an arbitrary access fee.

The opening words “Subject to rule 220” recognise that disclosure may be deferred in the circumstances addressed by rule 220. The court’s express ability to order otherwise also prevents rule 219 from being used oppressively where the first opportunity was not genuinely convenient or could not reasonably be used.

Common Problems with Lists, Inspection and Copies

Treating disclosure as a document dump

Volume is not compliance. The list or inspection structure must permit identification and retrieval, and the underlying duty remains confined to documents that meet the applicable disclosure test.

Converting every native file to PDF

PDF is useful for reading, but it may strip formulas, metadata, tracked changes, embedded objects or database relationships. Preserve and produce native form where those features matter.

Using vague privilege descriptions

A privilege claim should identify the document without revealing the advice. Overbroad labels make it difficult to assess the claim and can lead to an application.

Ignoring attachments and document families

An email without its attachment, or a response separated from the request it answers, can distort the record and make later retrieval unnecessarily difficult.

Failing to record requests and deadlines

Keep a written record of the list delivery, the copy request, any agreement about format, the inspection notice and what was collected or viewed. Rules 214 and 219 attach consequences to those events.

A Practical Solicitor’s Checklist for Rules 214-219

Confirm the pleadings have closed and calculate the applicable rule 214(2) deadline, subject to any order.

Identify the disclosure method: Form 19 list and requested copies, production for inspection, or a court-ordered variation.

Apply the disclosure test to each document; do not substitute broad collection for legal review.

Use the current Form 19 and give each document or defensible group a stable identifier and adequate description.

List privileged documents while withholding their content; check that descriptions do not waive or reveal the advice.

Record documents formerly held and what happened to them where the form requires it.

Respond to copy requests within 14 days and agree electronic format, searchability, naming and native-file exceptions.

Use rule 215 selectively where original form, metadata, signatures, formulas or physical characteristics matter.

If relying on rule 216, document why delivery is inconvenient and give written notice of a genuinely convenient inspection.

Arrange and identify produced material for access and later retrieval; provide viewers, copying facilities and knowledgeable assistance.

Preserve the arrangement during inspection and provide the rule 217(3)(c) privilege list.

If an inspection is missed, address the reason, a replacement appointment and reasonable costs under rule 219 in writing.

Continue monitoring for later-located documents and disclose them within the applicable 7-day period.

Key Sources

Queensland Disclosure and Evidence Guides

Our Queensland civil litigation disclosure series covers the principal procedures for obtaining and exchanging documentary evidence under the UCPR:

Originally published September 2, 2026.