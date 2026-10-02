At The Bargaining Table Pulse Survey: Enterprise Bargaining Trends In Australia

Australian employers can expect more arbitration as the industrial relations (IR) reforms make bargaining more complex, resource heavy and less productive, according to our most recent At the bargaining table pulse survey.

To get a pulse on the state of enterprise bargaining in Australia, we surveyed 65 senior industrial relations and human resources leaders, including directors and executives and asked them to share their experiences and insights more than three years after the Australian Government introduced its IR reforms.

The respondents represent almost 60 large national and international organisations across the manufacturing & engineering, education, transport, banking, oil & gas, mining, retail & hospitality, telecommunications and energy sectors.

Download survey snapshot

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Pulse survey highlights

Bargaining timelines expose employers to greater risk of arbitration

These bargaining timeframes are significant. After nine months of bargaining, and provided the current agreement has been expired for 9 months, unions and employees are able to request that the Fair Work Commission end bargaining by arbitration." Rohan Doyle, Partner

Growing employer discontent with the bargaining process

Employers have less flexibility to negotiate and are directing resources towards the risk of arbitration rather than achieving timely, productive and sustainable bargaining outcomes which could have long terms benefits for all parties." Rachel Dawson, Partner

AI conditions emerge in enterprise agreements

Concerns over multi-enterprise bargaining

Psychosocial harm is a real bargaining risk

Broader economic and geopolitical pressures, combined with misaligned expectations, leave both sides with less flexibility and make agreements harder to reach, increasing the risk of psychosocial harm.” Rachel Dawson, Partner

Impact of reforms felt through process and resource demands, not productive bargaining outcomes

Employers want better negotiation and skills training to improve prospects of reaching agreement