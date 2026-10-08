How To Prove A Debt In Court: Documents And Evidence

Article Summary

To prove a debt in a Queensland court, a creditor must establish who agreed to pay, the terms of that obligation, what was supplied or advanced, when payment became due, and the amount still owing after payments and credits. A signed agreement can help, but purchase orders, emails, delivery records, bank transfers and a reconciled ledger may be just as important. An invoice alone will rarely prove every disputed element.

The article explains how to assemble that evidence, identify the correct defendant, calculate interest, and prepare a witness who can account for the records. It also covers pleadings, disclosure and the different evidentiary demands of default judgment, summary judgment and a defended trial. Queensland’s pleading and judgment rules govern those procedural steps; the civil documentary-evidence provision is s 92 of the Evidence Act 1977 (Qld).

To prove a debt in a Queensland court, a creditor needs evidence of the legal obligation, the correct debtor, the goods supplied or money advanced, when payment became due, and the outstanding balance. A signed contract helps, but the proof may also lie in purchase orders, emails, delivery records, bank transfers and a properly reconciled ledger. An invoice records a demand for payment; by itself, it rarely answers every disputed question.

The useful test before issuing a claim is simple: can a witness explain each entry in the amount claimed, point to a contemporary record supporting it, and deal candidly with credits, complaints and payments? If the answer is no, the evidence needs work before the pleading does.

What must a creditor prove to recover a debt?

To prove a debt, a creditor ordinarily proves the agreement or other source of liability, performance or an advance under it, the event that made payment due, and the amount remaining after payments and credits. The civil standard is the balance of probabilities. The issues change with the cause of action: a fixed contractual price, repayment of a loan, a guarantee and damages for breach are not interchangeable labels.

To prove a debt against the right defendant, start by identifying the contracting parties. A trading name is not necessarily the legal entity that agreed to pay; a director is not personally liable merely because the company ordered the work. If you rely on a guarantee, produce the actual guarantee and the transaction it covers. If a debt was assigned, establish the chain of title to the claim and the relevant notice rather than assuming possession of a collection file proves ownership.

Documents that prove a debt

Question the court must answer Useful contemporaneous evidence Who agreed to pay, and on what terms? Executed agreement, accepted quote, purchase order, credit application, guarantee, relevant emails and terms supplied at the time. What was done or advanced? Delivery dockets, job records, timesheets, completion records, bank transfer records, acceptance correspondence. When and how much became due? Payment clause, milestone approval, invoice and evidence it was sent; agreed price, variation approval and calculation. What remains unpaid? Full account ledger, receipts, remittances, credit notes, refunds and an invoice-by-invoice reconciliation.

The table is a proof map, not a claim that every debt needs every document. A simple unpaid loan may turn on the agreement, bank transfer and repayment history. A construction account with disputed variations calls for much more.

Can an invoice alone prove a debt?

To prove a debt, an invoice is useful evidence of what the creditor charged and when it requested payment. It does not, simply by being issued, prove that the defendant ordered the work, accepted the price, received conforming performance or failed to pay. A court will examine the surrounding transaction, especially if the invoice was promptly disputed.

Consider a supplier claiming $38,000 for equipment. Its invoice names “Coastal Projects”, but the purchase order came from Coastal Projects Pty Ltd, the delivery docket names a different site company, and the only bank receipt is $12,000. To prove a debt for the remaining $26,000, the supplier should identify the buyer, connect the order to the delivery, explain the receipt and address any return or credit. Suing a similarly named company because its details are easiest to find invites a defence that should have been anticipated.

Conversely, a debtor’s email saying “we received the goods and will pay the $26,000 balance next Friday” can resolve several factual issues. Preserve the full thread and attachment history. Read it with any earlier complaint or proposed adjustment before calling it an admission.

What the High Court says about written terms

In Toll (FGCT) Pty Limited v Alphapharm Pty Limited [2004] HCA 52, the High Court considered a signed contractual document containing onerous terms. An authorised officer had signed without reading it. The decision illustrates the force of signature in establishing contractual terms, subject to questions such as authority and recognised grounds for avoiding the document. For a creditor, the practical task is to produce the version actually signed and prove that the signatory could bind the debtor; a later copy of standard terms may not answer those questions.

In Equuscorp Pty Ltd v Glengallan Investments Pty Ltd [2004] HCA 55, the High Court considered written loan agreements said to differ from an earlier oral arrangement, and directions applying loan money through connected transactions rather than handing over cash. The borrowers were bound by the written agreements absent a pleaded basis such as mistake or rectification. The case reminds us to prove the agreed transaction and trace the advance; the absence of a simple transfer into the borrower’s own account does not, by itself, decide whether a loan was made.

How to prove a debt where the agreement was made by email or conduct

A missing signature is not automatically fatal when proving a debt. Identify the offer, acceptance, price or pricing method, parties and agreed payment trigger from the correspondence and conduct. If standard terms supply interest or recovery costs, establish when they were provided and how they became part of the agreement. Do not attach today’s website terms and assume they governed a transaction three years ago.

Suppose a business accepts a $14,000 written quote by email, requests two extra services during the job and pays the first $7,000 invoice. It then says the final invoice is too high. The original quote and part payment support the base price, but each extra service needs evidence of who requested it and the agreed or otherwise recoverable charge. A solicitor would separate the undisputed contract balance from contested variations rather than present one unexplained figure.

How to prove the unpaid balance, interest and costs

To prove a debt accurately, prepare a schedule beginning with each charge and its contractual due date, followed by every payment, credit note and adjustment. Match receipts to bank records and remittances. If you allocated a payment to a different invoice, explain why. This reconciliation often exposes an error before the defendant does. It also lets a witness familiar with the accounting system explain the actual outstanding balance.

To prove a debt that includes interest, the additional charge needs a legal basis and a transparent calculation. Identify the contractual clause or other applicable basis, the rate, when interest begins, any change in principal after part payment, and the calculation date. Do not add collection fees or solicitor-client costs to principal merely because they appear on a later demand. Their recovery depends on the contract, statute or a costs order, as applicable.

Check time at the outset. Section 10(1)(a) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld) generally provides a six-year period for an action founded on simple contract from accrual of the cause of action. When the claim accrued depends on the obligation and the date payment became due; an old invoice date is not a substitute for that analysis. Part payments or acknowledgments may raise separate statutory questions requiring close examination of dates and form.

How the evidence is used in Queensland proceedings

Plead the material facts, then prove them

Rule 149(1)(b) of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) requires a pleading to state material facts, not the evidence by which they will be proved. A statement of claim should identify the agreement, relevant terms, performance, due date, breach and calculation without reproducing the entire email chain. The documents then support those pleaded facts. Stonegate Legal’s guide to drafting and filing a statement of claim in Queensland deals with that procedural step in detail.

A creditor should also test the foreseeable response: defective work, wrong party, payment, set-off, release or a disputed variation. A defence supported by a specific complaint is materially different from a bare assertion that the invoice is “not accepted”. See the discussion of a genuine defence in debt recovery.

Disclosure and admissibility are separate questions

To prove a debt after an ordinary claim is defended, r 211(1) UCPR requires disclosure of documents in a party’s possession or control directly relevant to allegations in issue. That includes documents adverse to the creditor: a complaint, a credit note or an email admitting a shortfall in performance may matter as much as the signed contract. The Queensland disclosure of evidence guide explains the procedure and limits.

A creditor seeking to prove a debt should remember that disclosure does not automatically make a document admissible or persuasive at trial. The person who negotiated the contract or supervised delivery may need to give evidence. For entries and statements in business records, s 92(1)–(2) of the Evidence Act 1977 (Qld) supplies a route to admissibility in civil proceedings subject to its conditions, including the source of the information and whether a maker or supplier must be called. Section 93 concerns criminal proceedings; it is not the ordinary civil business-record provision. Even an admissible ledger may carry little weight if no witness can explain an unexplained adjustment.

Can a creditor prove a debt without a trial?

Route What the creditor must still establish Common trap Default judgment Proper service and the relevant default; a debt or liquidated demand that meets the rule. Treating an unquantified damages claim as a fixed debt. Summary judgment Evidence showing no real prospect of a successful defence and no need for trial. Assuming a thin denial can be ignored despite a genuine factual dispute. Defended trial Admissible evidence of liability and quantum on the balance of probabilities. Tendering an invoice bundle with no witness able to explain it.

Under rr 282 and 283 UCPR (r 283), proof of service and the character of the claim matter when seeking default judgment for a debt or liquidated demand. The absence of a defence does not turn an uncertain damages assessment into a fixed sum. The firm’s guide to default judgment where no defence has been filed explains the application.

To prove a debt without a defended trial, a creditor may consider summary judgment. If a defence is filed, r 292(1) UCPR permits summary judgment for a plaintiff where the defendant has no real prospect of successfully defending all or part of the claim and there is no need for a trial. Good documents can make that route viable, but a real dispute about authority, delivery, defects or the amount may require testing at trial. The guide to summary judgment in debt recovery examines that threshold.

A practical file check before trying to prove a debt

Before issuing proceedings, place the contract or formation emails beside the invoice schedule. Verify the defendant’s legal identity, each due date, actual supply or advance, every receipt and credit, the interest basis and the witness who can speak to each contested event. Preserve native emails and accounting exports as well as PDFs. Check the limitation position and whether the claimed amount is a debt, a contractual entitlement requiring calculation, or damages needing assessment.

If a key record is missing, find out whether the point can be proved by another contemporaneous document or a witness with direct knowledge. If it cannot, narrow the claim or obtain the evidence before filing. A clean account and a credible witness usually do more to prove a debt than a larger bundle of unexplained invoices.

Frequently asked questions about proving a debt in court

What does a creditor need to prove a debt in court?

A creditor must prove that the defendant was legally obliged to pay, that the creditor supplied the goods, performed the services or advanced the money, that payment became due, and the amount still unpaid. The evidence should connect each part of the claim to the correct debtor and account for every payment and credit.

Is an unpaid invoice enough to prove a debt?

Usually not. An invoice shows what the creditor charged, but it may not prove that the debtor ordered the work, agreed to the price, received what was promised or failed to pay. A contract, purchase order, delivery record, correspondence and reconciled account can supply the missing evidence.

Can I prove a debt without a signed contract?

Yes. An agreement may be established through an accepted quote, emails, purchase orders, part payment and the parties’ conduct. The evidence must still identify who agreed to pay, the relevant terms, what was supplied and when payment became due. A missing signature makes that factual analysis more important.

What documents should I collect before suing for an unpaid debt?

Collect the agreement or formation emails, quotes, orders, invoices, delivery or work records, bank receipts, remittances, credit notes and a complete account ledger. Include complaints and correspondence that may support the debtor’s position. A solicitor needs to assess those records before deciding what amount can properly be claimed.

How do I prove the exact amount owing?

Prepare an invoice-by-invoice calculation showing each charge, due date, payment, credit and adjustment. Match payments to bank records and remittances, and explain any disputed allocation. If claiming interest, show its legal basis, rate, start date and calculation. The figure sought in court should reconcile with the underlying records.

Can I sue a company director for a company’s debt?

A director is not personally liable merely because they placed an order or managed the company. Personal liability requires a separate legal basis, such as a valid personal guarantee or an agreement made by the director in their own capacity. Check the contracting entity and the wording and scope of any guarantee before naming the defendant.

Can business records be used as evidence of a debt?

Yes, but producing a ledger or invoice does not automatically prove its contents. Section 92 of the Evidence Act 1977 (Qld) provides for admission of certain documentary statements in civil proceedings, subject to conditions about the source of the information and witnesses. The court may still give a record limited weight if unexplained entries or adjustments cannot be justified.

What happens if the debtor disputes the invoice?

The creditor must address the substance of the dispute. A complaint about defective work, an unauthorised variation, payment or the identity of the contracting party may affect liability or the amount recoverable. Preserve the complete correspondence and distinguish the amount that can be clearly proved from any genuinely contested charge.

Can I obtain judgment if the debtor ignores the court claim?

A creditor may seek default judgment if the defendant has been properly served and is in procedural default. The creditor must comply with the applicable rules and establish an amount that can properly be entered as a debt or liquidated demand. Filing a claim or waiting for the response period to expire does not itself produce judgment.

Can a creditor obtain judgment without a full trial if the debt is disputed?

Sometimes. Under r 292 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), a plaintiff may obtain summary judgment where the defendant has no real prospect of successfully defending all or part of the claim and there is no need for a trial. A genuine factual dispute about the agreement, performance or amount may require the case to proceed to trial.