Thailand Requiring Quarterly Progress Reporting For BOI-Promoted Companies

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has significantly revised its post-approval compliance framework for projects that receive investment promotion incentives, replacing the previous semiannual reporting...

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Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has significantly revised its post-approval compliance framework for projects that receive investment promotion incentives, replacing the previous semiannual reporting system for project progress with a new quarterly reporting regime. The initial report is due by July 30, 2026, covering the second-quarter reporting period of April to June 2026.

The new requirements—implemented through BOI Announcement No. 8/2569 and Office of the BOI Notification No. Por. 8/2569, both of which became effective on March 30, 2026—apply both to newly promoted projects and to existing promoted projects that remain in the implementation stage.

Background

Under the previous reporting framework, BOI-promoted companies that had not yet commenced full operations were generally required to submit reports on project progress to the BOI twice a year (February and July) through the BOI’s e-Monitoring system. By adopting a quarterly reporting regime, the BOI seeks to strengthen monitoring and evaluation of investment progress and project implementation.

Reporting Requirements

Under the new regulations, BOI-promoted companies must submit project progress reports on a quarterly basis during the implementation phase of a promoted project. The reporting periods and submission deadlines are:

Q1 (January–March): April 30

Q2 (April–June): July 30

Q3 (July–September): October 30

Q4 (October–December): January 30 of the following year

The quarterly reporting obligation runs from the date the BOI promotion certificate is issued until the BOI grants approval for commencement of full operations.

For newly promoted projects, no quarterly report is required for the quarter in which the BOI promotion certificate is issued—the first reporting obligation arises in the immediately following reporting period.

All project progress reports must be submitted electronically through the BOI’s e-Monitoring system. The existing annual reporting requirement also remains in effect, requiring promoted companies to submit an annual operating results report through the e-Monitoring system by July 31 of each year, regardless of whether the promoted project has fully commenced operations.

Existing BOI-Promoted Projects

The new reporting requirements apply to all BOI-promoted companies that have not yet obtained approval for commencement of operations, including projects that received promotion certificates prior to the issuance of the new regulations.

Any conditions in existing BOI promotion certificates that refer to the previous February and July reporting schedule are automatically superseded by the new quarterly reporting requirements. No amendment to the promotion certificate is required.

Compliance Outlook

Failure to comply with the quarterly reporting requirements may result in suspension of promotion privileges. Where a promoted company fails to submit reports for two consecutive quarters without reasonable cause, the BOI may consider revoking the promotion certificate.

BOI-promoted companies should review their internal compliance procedures and reporting timelines to ensure readiness for the new requirements and to avoid any disruption to their investment promotion privileges.

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