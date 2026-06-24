Thailand Establishes New Refund Process For Victims Of Tech Crimes

On May 14, 2026, Thailand published a ministerial regulation in the Government Gazette to prescribe measures for prevention and suppression of technology crimes.

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On May 14, 2026, Thailand published a ministerial regulation in the Government Gazette to prescribe measures for prevention and suppression of technology crimes. The regulation creates a comprehensive procedural framework for returning money and digital assets to victims of technology crimes. It will take effect 90 days after publication (in mid-August 2026), giving affected entities a limited window to prepare.

Mandatory Reporting Obligations for Financial Institutions

When a deposit account, e-money account, or digital asset wallet is frozen in connection with a technology crime, the relevant financial institution or business operator must report transaction data to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) via AMLO’s designated electronic system.

Required data elements include account numbers (sender and receiver), names, identification or passport numbers, legal entity registration numbers, phone numbers, remaining balance, damage amount, transaction reference numbers, and the bank case ID.

Institutions that already share data through the information-sharing system under the emergency decree are deemed to have satisfied this reporting obligation, creating an incentive for platform participation.

When the Royal Thai Police or the Department of Special Investigation seize or freeze assets related to technology crimes, they must provide AMLO with investigation reports, complaint evidence, money-trail data, and account statements.

Notification and Claims Process

Once the AMLO secretary-general approves verified reports of a technology crime, the account information of persons connected to the crime will be published in the Government Gazette, triggering a 90-day window for victims to file claims and for related persons to file objections. Officers will also publish details on AMLO’s electronic media and send registered mail to identified victims, which will be deemed received after 7 days domestically or 15 days internationally.

Victims have 90 days from the date the crime is published in the Government Gazette to file claims through AMLO’s electronic system. Claims must include the victim’s information, damage amount, refund channel, and supporting evidence. Related persons whose accounts have been frozen may file objections with evidence that the funds are unrelated to the crime.

The claim will be reviewed by a designated transaction committee. Dissatisfied parties may challenge the decision in civil court within 30 days. Once an order becomes final, AMLO will coordinate with police and financial institutions to lift freezes and transfer funds to victims’ designated accounts.

Next Steps

Financial institutions, e-money providers, and digital asset service providers should:

Assess their current systems and begin integrating with AMLO’s electronic reporting platform before the mid-August 2026 effective date.

Develop internal workflows to respond promptly to AMLO orders to lift freezes and transfer funds within the required 7-day timeframe.

Coordinate compliance teams to align technology-crime victim refund processes with existing AML obligations, given that the regulation leverages AMLO’s transaction committee and AML infrastructure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.