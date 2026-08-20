Thailand Forms Committee On Data Center Oversight

Thailand has established a new cross-ministerial committee to oversee data center operations nationwide. On August 5, 2026, the Thai cabinet approved the Prime Minister’s Office Regulation on the Data Center Business Policy Committee, which was published in the Government Gazette on August 13, 2026, and is now in effect.

The regulation reflects the government’s policy to elevate Thailand’s digital economy and promote investment in digital infrastructure and AI. The key features of the new committee are outlined below.

Definition of “Data Center”

Under the regulation, “data center” is defined as a building, premises, or structure that uses electronic equipment to provide services related to the collection, storage, processing, hosting, or transmission of data by electronic means to third parties that are not affiliates, as further determined by the Data Center Business Policy Committee.

Committee Composition

The committee will be chaired by a deputy prime minister designated by the prime minister, and will have three vice-chairs comprising the ministers of digital economy and society, interior, and energy. The committee also includes 12 ex-officio members: the permanent secretaries of finance, agriculture, natural resources, energy, interior, digital economy, industry, and commerce; the secretaries-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), Energy Regulatory Commission, National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and National Water Resources Office; and the director of the Energy Policy and Planning Office. Up to three expert members may be appointed by the prime minister for two-year terms, renewable once. The secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) serves as member and secretary, with up to two NESDC officials serving as assistant secretaries.

Powers and Duties

The committee is empowered to:

Propose policies, standards, and operational frameworks for government agencies in approving, licensing, issuing investment promotion certificates, or providing services to data center operators in Thailand;

Study, analyze, and monitor the impacts of data center operations and report findings to the cabinet;

Appoint subcommittees to carry out assigned tasks; and

Perform other tasks assigned by the cabinet or the prime minister.

The committee’s policy frameworks will concern a broad range of national interests, including clean energy usage, energy security, fair energy pricing, equitable water resource allocation, electricity- and water-use efficiency, urban planning, public safety (especially fire risks), national data sovereignty, prevention and remediation of environmental and community impact, and national carbon-neutrality targets.

Outlook for Data Center Operators

As Thailand moves toward centralized regulation of data center operations, companies currently operating or planning to establish data centers in Thailand should anticipate new compliance standards and reporting obligations across multiple regulatory domains. The regulation’s broad definition of “data center,” which covers any facility providing data collection, storage, processing, hosting, or transmission services to nonaffiliated third parties, means that a wide range of cloud service providers, colocation facilities, and other businesses may fall within the committee’s oversight.

With the regulation now in effect, data center operators and cloud service providers can expect to see forthcoming policy proposals and new compliance standards covering issues such as energy use, environmental impact, fire safety, and data sovereignty. As these are released, operators should engage early with the policy development process and assess how the regulation’s broad definition of “data center” may apply to their operations.