Thailand Introduces New Licensing And Public Service Facilitation Framework

Thailand has enacted a comprehensive new law that fundamentally transforms how businesses interact with government agencies for licensing and public services. The Facilitation of Licensing and Public Services Consideration Act B.E. 2569 (2026) introduces groundbreaking reforms including a "super license" system, mandatory e-filing, deemed approval mechanisms, and strict timeline enforcement that promise to streamline regulatory compliance and reduce administrative burdens across all sectors.

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On July 8, 2026, Thailand enacted a new law significantly expanding the framework for government service delivery and licensing facilitation. The Facilitation of Licensing and Public Services Consideration Act B.E. 2569 (2026) (Facilitation Act 2026) replaces and expands the framework of governmental services under the Facilitation of Official Licensing Consideration Act B.E. 2558 (2015) (Facilitation Act 2015) and broadens its scope to cover public services, administrative processes, and public benefits.

The Facilitation Act 2026 aims to modernize government services by promoting e-filing, reducing administrative burdens and repeated document requests, and improving predictability. For businesses, this should ease compliance and shorten approval timelines, subject to implementing regulations and agency readiness.

Public Services Facilitation Scope

The Facilitation Act 2015 applied mainly to permissions, registrations, and notifications required before conducting activities that require licenses, certificates, permits, approvals, or registrations.

The Facilitation Act 2026 broadens this framework to include public services and other benefits, such as welfare, subsidies, and grants, provided to Thai citizens, expanding government agencies’ responsibilities beyond licensing facilitation into a wider administrative-service framework. It also introduces a broader definition of “government agency” to include central, regional, and local government bodies, state enterprises, public organizations, and other state entities.

Licensing Changes

The Facilitation Act 2026 introduces a “super license” (termed a “main license” under the act) that exempts the holder from obtaining multiple related or ancillary licenses issued by different government agencies. Obtaining a super license deems the licensee to have automatically obtained the related “sublicenses” required to conduct the relevant activities. The cabinet will designate eligible activities by royal decree.

The act also introduces an expedited licensing option, allowing applicants to pay an additional fee to fast-track their applications in urgent cases. Expedited processing must not interfere with standard application timelines. The criteria, procedures, conditions, and fees for expedited licensing will be set by ministerial regulation.

Digital Government and Document Sharing

Under the Facilitation Act 2015, government agencies could accept e-filing as an alternative to in-person filing. The Facilitation Act 2026 goes further, requiring agencies to support electronic applications, filings, and service delivery, and prohibiting them from requesting documents already held by those government agencies or accessible through the government’s data-sharing systems, except for documents designated by the cabinet by ministerial regulation. These changes may reduce repetitive document submissions, lower administrative costs, shorten preparation time, and make government dealings less paper-based.

Public Handbooks and Approval Timelines

The Facilitation Act 2026 strengthens the public handbook framework introduced under the Facilitation Act 2015. These manuals, which outline procedures, required documents, processing times, and fees for public services across government agencies, must now also include detailed information on fees and service charges, discretionary guidelines, and e-filing channels. The Facilitation Act 2026 also strengthens regulatory review by introducing effectiveness assessments, central reporting, and periodic reviews of the handbooks. For businesses, this should improve transparency, reduce legal uncertainty, and create stronger pressure on government agencies to simplify complex, outdated, or burdensome procedures.

Under the Facilitation Act 2026, government agencies must promptly review applications upon receipt and immediately notify applicants of any missing documents. Agencies must also comply with the approval timelines set out in the public handbooks.

If a decision is delayed beyond the applicable timeline, the agency must notify the applicant every 15 days of the reason for the delay. The Public Sector Development Commission, which is responsible for implementing and enforcing the Facilitation Act 2026, may review delays and report to the cabinet, holding agencies accountable to their stated timelines.

Deemed Approval

For activities or businesses considered not to pose a high risk of public hazard, danger to life and property, or harm to the public environment, failure by a government agency to provide approval within the public handbook timeline results in the applicant being deemed approved. This deemed-approval framework applies only to activities and businesses designated by the cabinet by royal decree.

Multiagency Cooperation and Streamlined Approval Processes

The Facilitation Act 2026 requires relevant government agencies to collaborate with a designated lead agency where appropriate. It also modernizes the one-stop-service concept by establishing a centralized application center model allowing applicants to apply for any license through a single point of contact. These changes should be particularly useful for projects requiring approvals from multiple regulators, such as infrastructure, energy, industrial, and real estate projects.

Outlook

The Facilitation Act 2026 represents a significant modernization of Thailand’s administrative facilitation regime. For businesses, its licensing reforms and expanded framework are expected to support more efficient government interactions, streamline application processes, and shift agency decision-making from discretion-based to objective criteria, making it easier to obtain the licenses and approvals needed to operate in Thailand.

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