Empowerment vs. Entrapment Gender Justice And The Misuse Of Legal Protections For Women In India

India’s legislative journey towards gender equality has seen commendable progress. Over the last few decades, a series of statutes and amendments were enacted to protect women from systemic oppression, dowry-related harassment, domestic abuse, and economic neglect. The aim was clear to empower women within the patriarchal structures of Indian society. These laws include Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code IPC, the Dowry Prohibition Act, Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC, and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005, among others.

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Introduction

India’s legislative journey towards gender equality has seen commendable progress. Over the last few decades, a series of statutes and amendments were enacted to protect women from systemic oppression, dowry-related harassment, domestic abuse, and economic neglect. The aim was clear to empower women within the patriarchal structures of Indian society. These laws include Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code IPC, the Dowry Prohibition Act, Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC, and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005, among others.

However, as with any law, the potential for misuse lurks behind noble intentions. Increasingly, courts, legal scholars, and civil society have expressed grave concern over the weaponization of protective legal provisions by certain individuals to harass, defame, extort, or falsely incriminate others and primarily husbands and their families.

Through this article, I have attempted to shine a spotlight on the systemic cracks that allow the misuse of law to morph into legal terrorism, thus defeating the very purpose for which such laws were enacted.

An Analysis of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860

While there are numerous women centric laws prevailing in the state that call for an analysis and a reform, in this article, I have attempted to provide a brief window into the misuse of particularly the dowry laws and cruelty laws as defined by section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860

Section 498A IPC was introduced in 1983 to protect married women from cruelty at the hands of husbands or in-laws. It criminalizes any act of physical or mental cruelty and has become a cornerstone in combating domestic violence and dowry-related abuse. It is a non-compoundable, cognizable, and non-bailable offence.

However, over the past few decades, we have seen a trend of gross misuse of this particular section of law by some notorious women, in order to coerce and extort their spouses and in-laws. Hence, what was supposed to be a shield for protecting the damsels in distress has unfortunately now turned into a sword serving a greater evil than good.

In the landmark case of Sushil Kumar Sharma v. Union of India 2005 6 SCC 2811, the Supreme Court acknowledged the serious misuse of Section 498A. It made a noting that:

The object of the provision is prevention of the dowry menace. But by misuse of the provision a new legal terrorism can be unleashed. The provision is intended to be used as a shield and not as an assassin’s weapon.

The Court, while refusing to strike down the law as unconstitutional, called for procedural safeguards and balanced enforcement, noting that the misuse of criminal law in matrimonial disputes had become alarming.

In fact, as per the research collated by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB 2 for the past decade, a significant percentage of 498A cases have ended either in acquittals or withdrawals. This not only answers the question of the gravity off the misuse of law, but further raises doubts about the veracity of the plethora of cases pending adjudication till date. In 2021 alone, out of 1,30,000 plus cases filed under 498A IPC, over 70% resulted in acquittals or were dismissed.

A growing trend is the filing of FIRs under Section 498A and the Dowry Prohibition Act as retaliatory acts, often devoid of specific allegations.

A case study into the landmark judgement of Dara Lakshmi Narayana v. State of Telangana Crl.P. No. 3691 of 2018 3 is a classic example of such cases of frivolous allegations, levied solely for the purpose of harassment and devoid of any substance. In this case, the Court quashed an FIR where the wife made generic allegations, lacking any specific instance of cruelty or dowry harassment. The Court made an important noting, confirming that:

The complaint is nothing but a counterblast… filed to wreak vengeance.

Such cases illustrate how Section 498A is misused not to seek justice, but to exert pressure during custody battles, property disputes, or divorce proceedings.

In order to curb the growing trend of filing false complaints and registration of FIRs based on these false complaints, leading to the threat of arrest of the alleged accused, the Supreme Court passed another landmark judgement in the case of Arnesh Kumar v. State of Bihar 2014 8 SCC 273 4 thereby creating history and providing a sigh of great relief to all those accused tormented by the nightmare of these wicked FIRs. the Supreme Court issued clear directions that:

No automatic arrests should be made in 498A cases. Police officers must record reasons for arrest and obtain prior approval.

This was followed by a 2017 directive in Rajesh Sharma v. State of UP 5, where the Court suggested setting up Family Welfare Committees to scrutinize complaints before any coercive action.

Though the directives have been diluted post 2018 Social Action Forum for Manav Adhikar v. Union of India 6, they underscore judicial concern about the rampant abuse of criminal provisions in matrimonial law.

Male Victimhood and Mental Cruelty The Dastane Principle

The Indian legal system has historically been reluctant to recognize men as victims in domestic settings. However, this began to change with the seminal case of Dr. N.G. Dastane v. Mrs. S. Dastane AIR 1975 SC 1534 7

The husband alleged psychological abuse, threats of suicide, public humiliation, and severe mental anguish. The Court held that:

Cruelty need not be physical. Mental agony and suffering caused by verbal abuse or emotional trauma can be equally devastating.

The Supreme Court established that mental cruelty is gender-neutral, and the impact of conduct, not merely the intent, is crucial for determining cruelty. This ruling significantly expanded the scope of legal understanding and recognized male vulnerability.

The real tragedy of misuse lies in its human consequences

Families including aged parents and minor siblings face arrest and public

False allegations destroy careers, relationships, and

Men falsely accused often suffer severe mental health issues, including depression and suicide.

Legislative Proposals for Balanced Reform

a. Mandatory Mediation

Before registering FIRs in domestic disputes except in cases of grave physical violence, mediation should be mandatory. This reduces litigation and fosters reconciliation.

b. Penalties for False FIRs and Perjury

Sections 182 and 211 IPC false information and false criminal accusations and Sections 191–193 IPC perjury must be actively applied.

c. Welfare Committees with Legal Oversight

Family Welfare Committees must include retired judges, social workers, and psychologists not merely bureaucrats, ensuring genuine complaints are distinguished from tactical complaints.

In Conclusion

It must be understood that justice is not served when the legal system enables persecution under the guise of protection. The misuse of women-centric laws threatens the credibility of genuine cases, exhausts public resources, and undermines the ideal of justice for all.

The law must evolve beyond gender presumptions and embrace a rational, compassionate, and balanced approach. Justice must never be one-sided but must be impartial, assertive, and absolute.

Footnotes

1 https://indiankanoon.org/doc/1172674/

2 https://www.ncrb.gov.in/en/crime-in-india-table-contents?page=2

3 https://indiankanoon.org/doc/93461652/

4 https://indiankanoon.org/doc/2982624/

5 https://indiankanoon.org/doc/182220573/

6 https://indiankanoon.org/doc/81618143/

7 https://indiankanoon.org/doc/198827109/

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