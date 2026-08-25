Special Intensive Revision And Constitutional Electoral Integrity In India

An analysis of the constitutional validity of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, examining Article 324, Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, procedural safeguards and the Supreme Court’s decision in Association for Democratic Reforms v. ECI.

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Introduction

The preparation of accurate electoral rolls is central to the legitimacy of representative government. An election may be conducted through an otherwise fair process, but the result can still be questioned if eligible citizens are excluded or ineligible persons remain on the rolls. The Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was introduced against this background.

The constitutional controversy concerned whether the Election Commission could conduct an intensive revision of electoral rolls through a procedure different from ordinary periodic revision. Petitioners argued that the exercise exceeded the statutory framework, imposed an excessive burden on voters and risked disenfranchisement. The Election Commission defended SIR as part of its constitutional responsibility to maintain accurate and reliable electoral rolls.

In Association for Democratic Reforms v. Election Commission of India, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the SIR process. The decision, reported as 2026 SCC OnLine SC 990, held that SIR does not directly conflict with the Representation of the People Act 1950 or the Registration of Electors Rules 1960 and does not undermine the constitutional requirement of free and fair elections. The Court held that the exercise is traceable to Section 21(3) of the RP Act read with Article 324 of the Constitution and is directed towards the purpose protected by Part XV.

The judgment therefore establishes that electoral-roll revision is not merely an administrative exercise. It is a constitutional instrument for preserving the integrity of elections, subject to legality, proportionality and procedural fairness.

Constitutional and Statutory Basis

Article 324 of the Constitution vests the superintendence, direction and control of elections in the Election Commission. This power covers the conduct of elections and the preparation of electoral rolls. It enables the Commission to respond to circumstances that may threaten the accuracy or completeness of the rolls.

Article 325 establishes the principle of one general electoral roll for every territorial constituency and prohibits exclusion on grounds only of religion, race, caste or sex. Article 326 provides for elections based on adult suffrage, subject to constitutional and statutory qualifications.

The Representation of the People Act 1950 gives statutory structure to these constitutional obligations. Section 21(3) authorises the Commission to direct a special revision of an electoral roll at any time, for reasons to be recorded and in the manner it considers appropriate. This provision is distinct from the ordinary cycle of revision. It recognises that circumstances may arise requiring a more detailed or exceptional verification exercise.

The Registration of Electors Rules 1960 provide procedural machinery for preparing and revising electoral rolls. The existence of those Rules does not eliminate the Commission’s power under Section 21(3). The Supreme Court treated the statutory and constitutional provisions as complementary: the RP Act supplies the specific authority for special revision, while Article 324 supports the Commission’s wider constitutional responsibility.

What Is Special Intensive Revision?

A special intensive revision involves a more detailed verification of electoral records than an ordinary summary revision. It may require enumeration, verification of existing entries, submission of forms or documents and an opportunity to object to proposed exclusions or additions.

The purpose is to identify duplicate, shifted, deceased or otherwise ineligible entries while ensuring that eligible citizens remain included. The process is not intended to determine citizenship in the general constitutional sense. It determines eligibility for inclusion in the electoral roll under the applicable election laws.

The distinction is important because removal from an electoral roll does not itself decide whether a person is a citizen or whether the person may exercise rights outside the electoral process. The immediate legal consequence is electoral: the person may be unable to vote unless the entry is restored or the person is otherwise included.

The SIR process therefore creates a procedural responsibility for both the Commission and affected citizens. The Commission must provide clear notice, accessible forms, reasonable opportunities to respond and transparent reasons for exclusion. Citizens must provide the information necessary to establish eligibility within the prescribed process.

The Supreme Court’s Reasoning

The Supreme Court rejected the argument that SIR was invalid merely because it differed from ordinary revision. Section 21(3) expressly authorises a special revision “at any time” and permits the Commission to determine the manner in which it should be conducted, provided reasons are recorded.

The Court held that the SIR exercise advances rather than undermines free and fair elections. Accurate rolls help ensure that eligible voters can participate and that electoral processes are not distorted by duplicate, fictitious or otherwise ineligible entries.

The Court also applied proportionality analysis. It examined whether the exercise pursued a legitimate purpose, whether the measures had a rational connection with that purpose, whether less restrictive means were available and whether the overall balance between electoral integrity and the burden on voters was fair. The Court concluded that the measures satisfied these requirements.

The judgment does not give the Election Commission unrestricted power. Article 324 is broad but not above the Constitution. Administrative action remains subject to legality, non-arbitrariness, equality and procedural fairness. The Commission must exercise its discretion for a genuine electoral purpose and cannot use SIR as a disguised mechanism for arbitrary exclusion.

Free and Fair Elections

Free and fair elections require more than the absence of physical coercion or ballot manipulation. The electorate must be accurately identified, eligible citizens must have a meaningful opportunity to vote and the electoral roll must not be distorted by systematic irregularity.

An inaccurate roll may produce two forms of harm. The first is wrongful inclusion, which may allow ineligible or duplicate entries to affect the electoral process. The second is wrongful exclusion, which prevents eligible citizens from participating. Both threaten electoral legitimacy.

The Court’s reasoning treats SIR as a mechanism for addressing the first risk while requiring safeguards against the second. The constitutional objective is not simply to reduce the number of electors. It is to produce a reliable roll that reflects the lawful electorate.

This requires the Commission to apply standards consistently. Similar citizens should not be treated differently because of location, language, social status or political affiliation. Documentation requirements must also be realistic, especially for persons who lack old records, have migrated, live in informal settlements or face barriers in accessing government offices.

Procedural Safeguards

The validity of SIR depends significantly on procedure. The Election Commission must communicate the purpose and consequences of the exercise in clear language. Citizens must know what information is required, how to submit it and where to challenge an adverse decision.

The draft and final rolls should be published in an accessible form. Individuals should receive notice where their names are proposed for deletion and should have a meaningful opportunity to object. Reasons for rejection or deletion should be recorded and capable of review.

The Court’s decision should not be interpreted as approving silent or automatic exclusion. A power to conduct special revision carries a corresponding duty to use fair procedures. The greater the burden placed upon citizens, the stronger the need for assistance, transparency and review.

The Commission should also make reasonable accommodation for elderly persons, persons with disabilities, migrant workers and citizens who cannot easily access digital systems. A formal opportunity to respond is insufficient if the process is practically inaccessible.

Relationship with Citizenship

One of the most sensitive issues in SIR is the use of documents and verification standards that may appear connected with citizenship. The Supreme Court recognised that electoral-roll eligibility and citizenship determination are related but distinct legal questions.

The Commission may verify whether a person satisfies the conditions for inclusion on the electoral roll. That exercise does not give it authority to make a general declaration of citizenship or to decide immigration status beyond the scope of election administration.

This distinction protects institutional boundaries. Electoral authorities administer the rolls; other statutory bodies may determine citizenship or immigration questions under their respective laws. A person’s exclusion from the roll must therefore be justified by the statutory requirements for electoral registration, not by an unstructured suspicion about identity or origin.

Jurisprudence on it

The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognised the constitutional importance of electoral integrity and the broad role of the Election Commission. In Mohinder Singh Gill v. Chief Election Commissioner, the Court held that Article 324 operates in areas where legislation is silent, provided the Commission acts within constitutional limits.

In A C Jose v. Sivan Pillai, the Court explained that the Commission may exercise its constitutional powers where the law does not occupy the field, but cannot disregard statutory provisions or act contrary to them. This principle is directly relevant to SIR. Article 324 supplements the statutory framework; it does not authorise the Commission to override the RP Act or the Rules.

In Lakshmi Charan Sen v. AKM Hassan Uzzaman, the Court recognised the importance of electoral rolls and held that election processes should not be lightly interrupted because of disputes concerning their preparation. The decision also reflects the need to balance individual grievances with the constitutional requirement that elections proceed.

These precedents support the approach in Association for Democratic Reforms: The Commission has broad powers, but those powers are exercised within a framework of statutory purpose, constitutional rights and procedural fairness.

Critical Implications

The judgment provides legal certainty to the Election Commission by confirming that Section 21(3) authorises special revision. It also confirms that a different procedure is not unconstitutional merely because it is more intensive than ordinary revision.

At the same time, the decision shifts practical responsibility towards implementation. The constitutional validity of SIR at the level of statutory power does not guarantee that every individual deletion will be lawful. Each decision must still follow the required procedure and remain supported by reasons and evidence.

The judgment may also influence future challenges to electoral administration. Courts are likely to distinguish between a challenge to the existence of the Commission’s power and a challenge to the manner in which that power was exercised in a particular case. The first question has been answered in favour of the ECI. The second remains open where arbitrariness, discrimination, inadequate notice or denial of a hearing is shown.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s decision in Association for Democratic Reforms v. Election Commission of India confirms that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is constitutionally valid. SIR is traceable to Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act 1950 read with Article 324 of the Constitution. It does not conflict with the RP Act or the Registration of Electors Rules and is intended to advance the constitutional objective of free and fair elections.

The judgment recognises that accurate electoral rolls are essential to democracy. It also makes clear that the ECI’s broad power is not unlimited. SIR must be conducted for a legitimate electoral purpose, through proportionate measures and with adequate safeguards against wrongful exclusion.

The enduring constitutional balance is therefore between electoral integrity and individual participation. A clean and accurate roll is necessary for free elections, but the process of achieving it must itself remain transparent, accessible, non-arbitrary and fair.

References

Association for Democratic Reforms v. Election Commission of India, 2026 SCC OnLine SC 990. Constitution of India, 1950, Article 324. Constitution of India, 1950, Article 325. Constitution of India, 1950, Article 326. Representation of the People Act, 1950, Section 21(3). Mohinder Singh Gill v. Chief Election Commissioner, (1978) 1 SCC 405. A C Jose v. Sivan Pillai, (1984) 2 SCC 656. Lakshmi Charan Sen v. AKM Hassan Uzzaman, (1985) 4 SCC 689. Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Representation of the People Act, 1950, Section(s) 19-23. Supreme Court Observer, ‘Challenge to the ECI’s Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar’ (28 May 2026) (https://www.scobserver.in/reports/challenge-to-the-ecis-revision-of-electoral-rolls-in-bihar-judgement-summary/)

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