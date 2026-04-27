LD Mannheim, April 20, 2026, Order, UPC_CFI_1291/2026, Anti-Anti Suit Injunction Against “Interim Licence” Application Before Chinese Court

A worldwide “Interim Licence” obtained via a foreign court’s “preservation order” constitutes a de facto Anti-Suit Injunction (ASI) regardless of its formal label (mn. 23 et seqq.)

An “Interim Licence” directed exclusively against patent holders seeking to enforce their foreign IP rights in foreign jurisdictions, including before the UPC, is in substance an ASI.

The Court based this characterisation on several key findings:

(i) the respondents’ own evidence identified the measure’s purpose as preventing injunctions abroad (mn. 25);

(ii) a worldwide “Interim Licence” is not necessary to protect the Chinese rate-setting proceedings – those proceedings are in the hands of the Chinese courts, and the main rate-setting action was expressly not challenged in the AASI, thus distinguishing the present case from the Interdigital/Amazon proceedings (UPC_CFI_936/2025);

(iii) the “Interim Licence” is designed to provide a contractual defence in every foreign forum, including the UPC, to block injunctive relief (mn. 26, 29);

(iv) non-compliance was sanctioned by severe financial penalties (such as approx. €124,000 per day) with a deterring effect on patent enforcement, similar to the “classic ASIs” of Chinese courts (mn. 29, 31, 32); and

(v) acceptance would amount to de facto enforcement of a foreign decision in the EU without recognition proceedings — violating fundamental principles of international civil procedural law (mn. 32).

The enforceability of patent rights before the UPC is a central component of the patent right itself, Art. 62 seq. UPCA, Art. 3, 4(a) and recital 3 et seqq. Enforcement Directive, Art. 47 EU-Charta (mn. 19 et seqq.)