Attestation Costs In Ghana: Save Money With This Insider's Price Guide!

Going through the attestation process is essential if you plan to use your official documents for local bureaucratic processes or even abroad. However, the costs involved may be tedious to navigate, since they vary depending on the documents involved. Fortunately, this insider guide will touch on the typical costs and money-saving tips to get your documents attested without suffocating your finances.

How the attestation process works

It's worth noting that getting a document attestation in Ghana involves a series of steps. For starters, your document is notarized by a recognized Notary Public, and certified by the Judicial Service. The final step is when it is attested by the Legal and Consular Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, documents meant for overseas use may require additional steps, such as further legalisation by the respective embassy or consulate. Each step may incur separate fees, so understanding the overall process can help you prepare financially.

Understanding attestation costs

Attestation fees can differ depending on where and how the services are provided to you, so keep this in mind. For instance, you may be expected to pay £30 per document if you're dealing with the Ghana High Commission in the UK. Likewise, the Ghana High Commission in Malta lists a fee of €30 per certification. However, you may pay more for more complex or commercial documents like board resolutions or power of attorney papers, as well as additional fees for pick-up, drop-off, or expedited processing.

Insider money-saving tips worth considering

Here's how to reduce costs when going through the document attestation process in Ghana:

Conduct a thorough research

It's important to research the fee structure of whatever embassy you're using. As stated earlier, fees may differ based on where you are; For instance, while a document attestation fee might be as low as £30 in the UK or €30 in Malta, local fees in Ghana may be different. So determine how much you need so you can prepare accordingly.

Consider consolidating your documents

If you're working with multiple documents, consider submitting them together. Some service providers offer multi-document discounts or bundled pricing, which can save you money in the long run, so keep this in mind.

Keep extras at a minimum

Although add-on services may be convenient, the costs can quickly add up. Therefore, you can consider keeping them to the minimum if possible. For instance, instead of paying for express services, start your processes early so you can pay the standard fees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.