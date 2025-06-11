Trump Administration Travel Ban On 12 Countries Has Taken Effect

Dan Berger weighed in on the implications of the Trump administration's newly reinstated travel ban, which bars entry from 12 countries and imposes visa restrictions on seven more. While current international students from these countries may remain in the U.S. if they hold valid visas, Berger noted that prospective students without visas and those needing to renew after extended travel could be blocked from entering. He emphasized the heightened uncertainty for students navigating the immigration system, pointing to concerns over travel, fieldwork, and studying abroad.

