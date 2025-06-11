CURATED
11 June 2025

Trump Administration Travel Ban On 12 Countries Has Taken Effect

Gs
Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Green and Spiegel logo
Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Explore Firm Details
Dan Berger weighed in on the implications of the Trump administration's newly reinstated travel ban, which bars entry from 12 countries and imposes visa restrictions on seven more.
United States Immigration
Dan Berger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1636906a.jpg

Dan Berger weighed in on the implications of the Trump administration's newly reinstated travel ban, which bars entry from 12 countries and imposes visa restrictions on seven more. While current international students from these countries may remain in the U.S. if they hold valid visas, Berger noted that prospective students without visas and those needing to renew after extended travel could be blocked from entering. He emphasized the heightened uncertainty for students navigating the immigration system, pointing to concerns over travel, fieldwork, and studying abroad.

READ NOW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dan Berger
Dan Berger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More