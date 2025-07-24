USCIS Announces That FY26 H-1B Cap Has Been Met

On July 18, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that they received enough H-1B petitions to reach the congressionally mandated fiscal year (FY) 2026 H-1B cap of 85,000, including the master's cap. Accordingly, USCIS will not make a second round of selections. We expect that next year's lottery will be held in March 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.