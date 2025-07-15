Department Of Homeland Security Ends Temporary Protected Status For Honduras And Nicaragua

Highlights

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security ends the Temporary Protected Status designation for Honduras and Nicaragua.

Temporary Protected Status designations and corresponding employment authorization documents are set to expire on September 8, 2025.

Employers should review I-9 records to identify impacted employees and take appropriate action.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations for Honduras and Nicaragua. While the designations were initially set to expire July 5, 2025, the termination date was extended to September 8, 2025. Corresponding employment authorization documents (EADs) will remain valid through that date.

According to DHS's formal notices — Termination of the Designation of Honduras for Temporary Protected Status and Termination of the Designation of Nicaragua for Temporary Protected Status — conditions in these countries no longer meet the eligibility to continue TPS status for their nationals.

What Employers Need to Know

Employers should review I-9 records to identify employees who presented Honduran or Nicaraguan TPS-based EADs (Category A12 or C19 with one of those nations listed as the country of birth). Employers should then notify these employees about this termination and encourage them to seek legal advice to explore potential options regarding their immigration status and employment authorization. Unless something changes (e.g., court intervention), organizations will need to re-verify these employees on or before their EAD expiration by completing Supplement B of Form I-9 with a valid, current work authorization document. Employers should refrain from requesting specific document(s). For updates and additional guidance, visit the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website.

