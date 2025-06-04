Trump's Threat To Chinese International Students Puts Academic Exchange And Tuition Dollars At Risk In Massachusetts

A new Trump administration policy threatening to revoke Chinese student visas has raised alarm in Massachusetts, where foreign-born students make up 18% of college enrollment. Immigration attorney Dan Berger warned of possible deportations, adding to uncertainty for students and institutions. Colleges like Harvard and BU fear major financial and academic impacts, while visa delays and disruptions risk damaging the U.S.'s reputation in global higher education.

READ NOW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.