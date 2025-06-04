CURATED
4 June 2025

Trump's Threat To Chinese International Students Puts Academic Exchange And Tuition Dollars At Risk In Massachusetts

A new Trump administration policy threatening to revoke Chinese student visas has raised alarm in Massachusetts, where foreign-born students make up 18% of college enrollment
A new Trump administration policy threatening to revoke Chinese student visas has raised alarm in Massachusetts, where foreign-born students make up 18% of college enrollment. Immigration attorney Dan Berger warned of possible deportations, adding to uncertainty for students and institutions. Colleges like Harvard and BU fear major financial and academic impacts, while visa delays and disruptions risk damaging the U.S.'s reputation in global higher education.

