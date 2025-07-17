Determining Work Authorization For Employees On TPS And Humanitarian Parole

The Trump administration has enacted significant policy changes impacting individuals authorized to work under various immigration programs, including Temporary Protected Status (TPS),* humanitarian parole,** and the CHNV*** programs. The chart below is intended to assist employers in determining the work authorization status of employees who have presented an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under one of these programs.

Note: Several federal lawsuits are currently pending across the United States, challenging the government's decision to terminate these programs. As a result, the information provided here is subject to change based on the outcomes of these legal proceedings. This information is current as of July 10, 2025.

*Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

TPS is a humanitarian protection program that shields individuals from deportation to countries experiencing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary and temporary conditions. The U.S. government designates countries for TPS based on current conditions, and the secretary of Homeland Security has the discretion to extend or terminate such designations. While the decision to designate or terminate TPS is generally not subject to judicial review, administrative actions related to TPS may still be challenged in court. "No Further Designation" indicates that the U.S. government has concluded that the original conditions necessitating temporary protection are no longer present, thus terminating the TPS protection for individuals from a particular country.

**Humanitarian Parole

Humanitarian parole may be granted to individuals of any nationality who meet specific eligibility criteria. As of April 30, 2025, DHS began issuing email notifications of intent to revoke employment authorization within 15 days to individuals paroled into the United States following a CBP One appointment and who had previously received notice of parole termination. Until such notifications are issued, parole status may remain valid.

***CHNV Programs

CHNV refers to four country-specific humanitarian parole programs for nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, allowing eligible individuals to enter and remain in the United States for up to two years based on urgent humanitarian need or significant public benefit. The CHNV programs were terminated by the Trump administration, and this action was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in a ruling issued on May 30, 2025.

Country TPS Expiration Date TPS EAD Codes TPS-Related EADs Humanitarian Parole Notes Parole EAD Code Afghanistan July 14, 2025 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Burma (Myanmar) November 25, 2025 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Cameroon (no further designation) August 4, 2025 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Cuba N/A A(12) & C(19) N/A CHNV status terminated.



EAD is no longer valid. EAD Code C(11) El Salvador September 9, 2026 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Ethiopia December 12, 2025 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Haiti (no further designation) September 2, 2025 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Beginning June 12, 2025, DHS issued notifications officially ending the CHNV Humanitarian Parole Program.



EAD is no longer valid. EAD Code C(11) Honduras (no further designation) September 8, 2025 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Lebanon May 27, 2026 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Nepal (no further designation) August 5, 2025 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Nicaragua (no further designation) September 8, 2025 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Beginning June 12, 2025, DHS issued notifications officially ending the CHNV Humanitarian Parole Program.



EAD is no longer valid. EAD Code C(11) Somalia March 17, 2026 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) South Sudan November 3, 2025 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Sudan October 19, 2026 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Syria September 30, 2025 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11) Ukraine October 19, 2026 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. U4U Program is still valid and has not been terminated. EAD Code C(11) Venezuela (no further designation) 2023 TPS designation ended on April 7, 2025, but see exception under "TPS-related EADs" column.



2021 TPS designation will end on September 10, 2025. A(12) & C(19) TPS beneficiaries who received their EADs by February 5, 2025, with an expiration of October 2, 2026, will retain their status and valid EADs while the case National TPS Alliance v. Noem1 is pending. Beginning June 12, 2025, DHS issued notifications officially ending the CHNV Humanitarian Parole Program.



EAD is no longer valid. EAD Code C(11) Yemen March 3, 2026 A(12) & C(19) EAD expires when TPS ends. Parole terminated if notification received from DHS. EAD Code C(11)

Footnote

1 National TPS Alliance, et al., v. Kristi Noem et al., No. 3:25-cv-01766 (N.D. Cal. Mar. 31, 2025).

