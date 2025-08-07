Policy Matters Podcast - The Immigration Lens, Episode 7: What Changed? Trump's Travel Bans In 2017 And 2025

With more than 975 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive
impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies
significantly affect the climate for business innovation and
growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and
potentially spread across jurisdictions.
Each installment of the Policy Matters
Podcast will provide timely updates regarding
potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have
on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the
competitive marketplace.
On this episode of the Immigration Lens, Seyfarth
attorneys Dani
Mayer and Leon
Rodriguez will discuss the Trump
administration's latest travel ban. With the travel ban now
in effect for nationals of 19 countries. Tune in for the details
around the travel restrictions, including impacted countries, and
the scope, to plan ahead for your employment needs.