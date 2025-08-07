Policy Matters Podcast - The Immigration Lens, Episode 7: What Changed? Trump's Travel Bans In 2017 And 2025

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business...

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

On this episode of the Immigration Lens, Seyfarth attorneys Dani Mayer and Leon Rodriguez will discuss the Trump administration's latest travel ban. With the travel ban now in effect for nationals of 19 countries. Tune in for the details around the travel restrictions, including impacted countries, and the scope, to plan ahead for your employment needs.

Read the full transcript of today's episode here.

