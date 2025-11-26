J-1 Visa Holders: Options And Alternatives To The H-1B (Video)

Highlights

How the J-1 visa supports workforce development and global mobility goals

Structuring J-1 programs to align with client objectives and compliance requirements

Understanding the nuances of key J-1 categories: J-1 Professional Trainees J-1 Summer Work/Travel Participants J-1 Interns and Trainees in Business, Hospitality, Tourism, Management, and Related Fields



In today's competitive immigration landscape, the H-1B visa often dominates conversations around employment-based pathways. However, the J-1 Exchange Visitor Program offers a dynamic and underutilized avenue for international professionals to gain meaningful U.S. experience, build skills, and contribute to global workforce development.

This informative session is designed specifically for U.S. immigration attorneys seeking to expand their strategic toolkit for advising clients. We'll explore how the J-1 visa can serve as a high-impact option for short-term professional development, without positioning it as a mere alternative to the H-1B. Our Barnes & Thornburg attorneys are joined by Tania Carswell, Director of Program Development at J-1 Visa Exchanges for this conversation.

Discover how the J-1 visa can be integrated into a broader immigration strategy, empowering international talent to gain valuable U.S. experience, while opening doors to future opportunities. This session is not about replacing the H-1B—it's about elevating the conversation.

