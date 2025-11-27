December 2025 Visa Bulletin Shows No Advancement In Dates For Filing For Most Employment-Based Immigrant Visa Categories

USCIS will continue to accept adjustment of status filings based on the Dates for Filing chart in the December 2025 Visa Bulletin.

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

The U.S. Department of State's December 2025 Visa Bulletin shows some advancement from the November 2025 Visa Bulletin in the final action dates, while the dates for filing show no changes, with the exception of the fourth preference category for certain religious workers and the fifth preference unreserved category. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it would continue to accept employment-based adjustment of status filings based on the Dates for Filing chart in December.

Quick Hits

USCIS will continue to accept adjustment of status filings based on the Dates for Filing chart in the December 2025 Visa Bulletin.

The December 2025 Visa Bulletin shows some advancement from last month's bulletin for employment-based categories for the final action dates.

All employment-based categories for dates for filing remain unchanged, except for fourth preference for Certain Religious Workers and fifth preference unreserved.

The final action dates for several categories advance slightly in the December 2025 Visa Bulletin:

EB-1: All countries remain current in December except for China, which advances by one month to January 22, 2023, and India, which advances by one month to March 15, 2022.

EB-2: All countries advance by two months to February 1, 2024, except for China, which advances by two months to June 1, 2021, and India, which advances by six weeks to May 15, 2013.

EB-3: All countries advanced by two weeks to April 15, 2023, except for China, which advances by one month to April 1, 2021, and India, which also advances by one month to September 22, 2013.

Certain Religious Workers: All countries changed from unauthorized to September 1, 2020.

EB-5: All countries remain current in December, except for China, which advances seven months to July 15, 2016, and India, which advances by five months to July 1, 2021.

Final Action Dates for Employment-Based Visa Applications

Employment- Based All Chargeability

Areas Except

Those Listed CHINA-

mainland

born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st C 22JAN23 15MAR22 C C 2nd 01FEB24 01JUN21 15MAY13 01FEB24 01FEB24 3rd 15APR23 01APR21 22SEP13 15APR23 15APR23 Other Workers 01AUG21 08DEC17 22SEP13 01AUG21 01AUG21 4th 01SEP20 01SEP20 01SEP20 01SEP20 01SEP20 Certain Religious Workers 01SEP20 01SEP20 01SEP20 01SEP20 01SEP20 5th Unreserved

(including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU) C 15JUL16 01JUL21 C C 5th Set Aside:

Rural (20%, including NR, RR) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

High Unemployment (10%, including NH, RH) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

Infrastructure (2%, including RI) C C C C C

Source: U.S. Department of State, December 2025 Visa Bulletin, Final Action Dates Chart

The December 2025 Visa Bulletin shows no change from last month's bulletin for employment-based categories for Dates for Filing, except for Certain Religious Workers, which changed for all countries from unauthorized to February 15, 2021, and the EB-5 unreserved category for China, which advanced by three weeks to July 22, 2016.

Dates for Filing of Employment-Based Visa Applications

Employment- Based All Chargeability

Areas Except

Those Listed CHINA-

mainland

born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st C 15MAY23 15APR23 C C 2nd 15JUL24 01DEC21 01DEC13 15JUL24 15JUL24 3rd 01JUL23 01JAN22 15AUG14 01JUL23 01JUL23 Other Workers 01DEC21 01OCT18 15AUG14 01DEC21 01DEC21 4th 15FEB21 15FEB21 15FEB21 15FEB21 15FEB21 Certain Religious Workers 15FEB21 15FEB21 15FEB21 15FEB21 15FEB21 5th Unreserved

(including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU) C 22JUL16 01APR22 C C 5th Set Aside:

Rural (20%, including NR, RR) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

High Unemployment (10%, including NH, RH) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

Infrastructure (2%, including RI) C C C C C

Source: U.S. Department of State, December 2025 Visa Bulletin, Dates for Filing Chart

Key Takeaways

Applicants who became eligible to file their adjustment requests in November 2025 under the Dates for Filing Chart will have at least another month to submit their applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.