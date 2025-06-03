Brown Announces Legal Assistance, Emergency Fund For International Community Members

In response to shifting immigration policies, Brown University has partnered with Green and Spiegel to provide legal support for non-U.S. citizen students, faculty, and staff traveling internationally for essential, Brown-related purposes. The initiative includes consultations and an attorney accessibility program, allowing Green and Spiegel to assist during U.S. reentry. Brown also established an International Faculty and Staff Emergency Fund, offering up to $2,000 for urgent visa-related expenses. Both resources aim to offer timely support and are available through late 2025.

