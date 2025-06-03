CURATED
3 June 2025

Brown Announces Legal Assistance, Emergency Fund For International Community Members

Gs
Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Green and Spiegel logo
Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Explore Firm Details
In response to shifting immigration policies, Brown University has partnered with Green and Spiegel to provide legal support for non-U.S. citizen students, faculty...
United States Immigration
Dan Berger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In response to shifting immigration policies, Brown University has partnered with Green and Spiegel to provide legal support for non-U.S. citizen students, faculty, and staff traveling internationally for essential, Brown-related purposes. The initiative includes consultations and an attorney accessibility program, allowing Green and Spiegel to assist during U.S. reentry. Brown also established an International Faculty and Staff Emergency Fund, offering up to $2,000 for urgent visa-related expenses. Both resources aim to offer timely support and are available through late 2025.

READ NOW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dan Berger
Dan Berger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More