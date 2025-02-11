Malta Residency Routes For UK Citizens

Permanent Residence Rights for British nationals in the European Union

Following Brexit, many British nationals are looking for ways to maintain their connection with Europe. Malta, with a rich tapestry of cultural influences, delicious Mediterranean cuisine, and a variety of recreational activities stands out as a desirable choice for British nationals looking to experience life in a beautiful, thriving community.

For UK citizens, the island of Malta provides several remarkable opportunities, from residency options post-Brexit, to potential business ventures and retirement plans. The English-speaking population, alongside a welcoming atmosphere, ensures that UK nationals can easily adapt to life in Malta. Additionally, the country's strategic location serves as a gateway to explore other European destinations.

UK nationals are no longer automatically entitled to live and work in Malta. However, they are still permitted to enter the country without a visa for short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period. For stays exceeding this duration, UK citizens must apply for a residence permit or another relevant visa.

This article describes Maltese Residence opportunities available for British Citizens:

Malta Permanent Residence Programme for UK Citizens

The Malta Permanent Residence option (MPRP) is designed to attract non-EU nationals, including UK citizens and provides a route to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle while benefiting from Malta's strategic location within the European Union. With well-defined investment obligations, that are only required upon application approval, the MPRP stands as an appealing option for those looking to establish Permanent Residency in this vibrant and historically rich country.

MPRP Financial Requirements for UK citizens

Malta Permanent Residency has 3 main financial requirements:

1. One time non-refundable fee

Pay a one-time non-refundable fee to the Government of:

€110,000 if renting a property OR €80,000 if purchasing a property, AND



2. Rent or Buy a Qualifying Property

Rent a qualifying property for €14,000 per year OR Purchase a qualifying property for at least €375,000

The qualifying property is to be held by the applicant for at least five years, AND

3. Donation

Donate at least €2,000 to a local registered philanthropic, cultural, sport, scientific, animal welfare or artistic NGO.

Additionally, the applicant needs to show capital assets in excess of €500,000 out of which a minimum of €150,000 must be financial assets. Alternatively, the applicant may declare that he is in possession of not less than €650,000 out of which a minimum of €75,000 shall be in the form of financial assets.

MPRP Benefits for UK citizens

When obtaining residency under the MPRP, the applicants gain from:

o Permanent Residency for life – with no expiry

o Right to reside and settle permanently in Malta

o All the family can apply together – in one application

o Permanent Residence status effective on approval

o Visa Free Travel across the Schengen Zone

o No minimum physical stay in Malta is required

Malta Global Residence Programme for UK citizen

Many UK citizens have been attracted by the benefits of the Malta Global Residence Programme (GRP). Launched to promote the country as a favourable destination for expatriates, the GRP offers a pathway to live in Malta while enjoying a high quality of life, pleasant weather and lovely beaches.

GRP Financial Requirements for UK citizens

In order to qualify, the applicant must fulfil the GRP requirements below, ONLY upon application approval:

1. One time non refundable scheme

Pay a one-time non-refundable fee to the Government of €6,000, AND

2. Rent or Buy a Qualifying Property

Rent a property for:

€8,750per year if the property is Gozo or South of Malta

€9,600per year if the property is in Central/North Malta, OR

Purchase a property for at least:

€220,000 if the property is Gozo or South of Malta

€275,000 if the property is in Central/North Malta, AND

3. Tax

Pay 15% tax in Malta on any foreign income remitted to Malta

Pay 35% tax in Malta on any locally generated income in Malta

Pay an annual minimum tax of €15,000 in Malta , AND

Declare that the applicant has not spent more than 183 days in another one country during each calendar year

GRP Benefits for UK citizen

When being granted the Special Tax Status and Residency card via the GRP, the applicants benefit from:

A Special Tax Status immediately on approval

A competitive tax regime with a flat tax rate of 15% on any foreign income remitted to Malta

No tax due in Malta on foreign income not remitted to Malta

Include up to four generations all together in one application

Include children up to the age of 25 in their parent's application

Include dependant brothers, sisters, parents and grandparents of both the main applicant and spouse

Investment is only required after approval

Schengen Area Visa Free Travel

Penetrate Malta's affordable real estate market.

Residence Application Timeline

Most residence programmes in Malta follow a similar processing timeline as outlined below:

1. Determine Eligibility: Review the specific requirements for the residency option that best suits the applicant's needs and complete preliminary Due Diligence checks on the applicants.

2. Prepare Documentation: Collect necessary documents, such as proof of income, personal identification documents and health insurance coverage.

3. Submit Application: Applications for GRP and MPRP can only be submitted through an Authorised Registered Mandatory or a Licensed Agent. It is therefore binding to engage a local legal advisor familiar with the process.

4. Await Approval: Processing times vary, but applicants should prepare for a wait of 7-12 months, depending on the chosen programme.

Evaluating Malta Residence Programmes as a UK National

When evaluating all the options, it is important to take into consideration the main topics listed below in order to make an informed decision:

Cost : Residency programmes can involve significant costs, including application fees, property investments, and additional contributions. The applicants are encouraged to establish their family budget for this project and work out the total cost of the chosen route accordingly.

: Residency programmes can involve significant costs, including application fees, property investments, and additional contributions. The applicants are encouraged to establish their family budget for this project and work out the total cost of the chosen route accordingly. Legal Obligations : It is important to stay informed about local laws and regulations, especially regarding taxation and residency requirements. Interested applicants are invited to consult a trusted advisor and proceed in alignment with an expert proposal.

: It is important to stay informed about local laws and regulations, especially regarding taxation and residency requirements. Interested applicants are invited to consult a trusted advisor and proceed in alignment with an expert proposal. Family Inclusion: Maltese residency programmes allow for family members such as dependant kids, parents and grandparents to be included in the same application, making it easier for families to relocate together.

Our Residence Services for UK Nationals

Malta remains an attractive option for UK citizens post-Brexit, offering a variety of residency pathways tailored to different needs. Whether you're looking for temporary residence, permanent settlement, or a place to retire, Malta provides a stable and welcoming environment with numerous benefits. With its warm climate, rich culture, and strategic location, Malta could be the ideal destination for your next chapter.

Originally Published 11 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.