Immigration Insights Episodes 3 & 4 (Podcast)

You are invited to listen to Episodes 3 and 4 of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast's Immigration Insights series titled, "The Intersection of Employment and Immigration Law in the Employee Hiring and Termination Process," and "Bank Compliance and Investment Immigration: A Discussion with Metropolitan Commercial Bank."

In the third episode, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by GT colleague and Labor & Employment Shareholder Galit Kierkut to discuss the intersection of employment and immigration law in the employee hiring and termination process. They discuss employment at will, interviewing, compensation, Form I-9 requirements & E-Verify, and terminations.

In the fourth episode, Kalmykov is joined by James Sozomenou, Co-Head of Metropolitan Commercial Bank's EB-5 Private Client Group, to discuss an overview of EB-5 and new integrity measures in the RIA. Together, they highlight how the RIA impacts services banks offer to regional centers, working with fund administrators, compliance on behalf of investors, and ways foreign nationals work with banks.

The Immigration Insights podcast series is designed to help business leaders, in-house counsel and human resources personnel, immigrant investors, and entrepreneurs navigate recent legislative, regulatory, litigation, and administrative developments in immigration law. The podcast will also highlight the intersection of immigration law with other areas of law including employment, tax, and international trade, as well as provide key takeaways for strategies and compliance. The Greenberg Traurig Global Immigration & Compliance Practice leverages the firm's breadth of experience across the United States, as well as its international offices, to provide clients with tailored strategies for achieving their immigration goals worldwide.

The podcast is available on the Greenberg Traurig website, Apple Podcasts, and the Inside Immigration Blog.

To listen to the podcast, use the link below and share with others who may be interested.

Listen

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.