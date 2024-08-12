Middle East - The Latest News On Mobility And Travel Considerations

At a Glance

Update August 7, 2024: There are cancelled flights through the region due to worsening tensions. Travelers should check with their airlines before travel.

There are cancelled flights through the region due to worsening tensions. Travelers should check with their airlines before travel. Update April 15, 2024: Air travel within the Middle East and to and from Israel is mostly normal following airspace restrictions over the weekend. Some airlines are operating on a limited basis and travelers should expect delays.

Air travel within the Middle East and to and from Israel is mostly normal following airspace restrictions over the weekend. Some airlines are operating on a limited basis and travelers should expect delays. This alert will now serve as the main space for up-to-date information on the mobility and travel situation in Israel, the Palestinian Territories and surrounding countries. Please check this page frequently.

This alert will now serve as the main space for up-to-date information on the mobility and travel situation in Israel, the Palestinian Territories and surrounding countries. Please check this page frequently for updates.

Airport and travel disruptions

Travel within the Middle East

Update April 15, 2024: Air travel within the Middle East region has returned to normal following brief airspace restrictions in Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon on April 14. However, travelers may still experience delays and cancellations as flight schedules are stabilized.

Travel to/from Israel

Update August 7, 2024: Several airlines have canceled or suspended flights to Israel. Travelers should check with their airline before travel.

Update April 15, 2024 : Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport resumed operations at 07:30 local time on April 14, 2024 after a brief shutdown due to security concerns. However, travelers should expect delays and cancellations as airlines stabilize their flight schedules.

: Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport resumed operations at 07:30 local time on April 14, 2024 after a brief shutdown due to security concerns. However, travelers should expect delays and cancellations as airlines stabilize their flight schedules. Travel to Israel has been significantly impacted due to the conflict. Most non-Israeli airline services to and from Israel have been canceled. However, a limited number of flights are still operational, primarily facilitated by Israeli Airlines (EL AL, Sun Dor and Arkia). Certain airlines are also progressively resuming flights in 2024. Individuals seeking to travel to or from Israel should plan their itineraries well in advance, and should expect delays and cancellations.

For Israeli nationals wishing to depart Israel whose passports have expired, the Ministry of Interior desk on the 2 nd floor of Ben Gurion Airport Terminal 3 may be able to issue an emergency passport if the individual is booked on a flight within 48 hours.

floor of Ben Gurion Airport Terminal 3 may be able to issue an emergency passport if the individual is booked on a flight within 48 hours. The period during which Israeli citizens can leave and enter the borders of Israel using a foreign passport has been extended until December 31, 2024.

East Jerusalem Palestinians who are residents of Israel (even if they do not have Israeli citizenship) can travel freely within Israel but would need an exit permit for international travel through Ben Gurion Airport.

UPDATE DECEMBER 12, 2023: Israel has resumed accepting 'U.S. Tourist Approval' applications for dual nationals holding U.S. and Palestinian citizenship, meaning that such dual nationals can now apply for a B-2 visa in Israel, and, if granted, would be able to travel between Israel and the West Bank. Applications for U.S. Tourist Approval can be made via the Al-Munassiq app, or at the Allenby Bridge border crossing (as part of any three-month B-2 visa application).

Israel has resumed accepting 'U.S. Tourist Approval' applications for dual nationals holding U.S. and Palestinian citizenship, meaning that such dual nationals can now apply for a B-2 visa in Israel, and, if granted, would be able to travel between Israel and the West Bank. Applications for U.S. Tourist Approval can be made via the Al-Munassiq app, or at the Allenby Bridge border crossing (as part of any three-month B-2 visa application). UPDATE NOVEMBER 21, 2023: The U.S. Embassy in Israel has published that U.S. citizens with Palestinian passports/identification cards cannot at this time request to enter Israel visa-free for visits up to 90 days for business, tourism or transit. The Embassy further noted that any unexpired B-2 permits issued prior to October 7, 2023 are no longer valid for such U.S. citizens.

Travel from the West Bank

In general, Palestinian Authority passport holders seeking to exit the West Bank must cross through one of the land borders with Israel and Jordan (and depending on which area in the West Bank, may need authorization to travel either from the Palestinian Authority or the Israel Coordinator of Government Affairs).

Palestinian Authority passport holders who are U.S. citizens are able to exit the West Bank via Israel (including flying out from Ben Gurion airport).

Travel from Gaza

The Rafah border into Egypt has opened in a limited capacity. Any right of stay in Egypt currently appears to be very limited, with individuals required to show a visa or ticket to an onward destination. The situation is volatile and is subject to change.

Travel to/from Lebanon

Update August 7, 2024: Several airlines have canceled or suspended flights to Beirut. Travelers should check with their airline before travel.

Immigration authority closures

Lebanon: Consular posts are currently operating normally, though the situation remains fluid.

Consular posts are currently operating normally, though the situation remains fluid. Israel:

The operating hours for Israel's Ministry of Interior regional offices change on a daily basis, including intermittent closures. The Work Permit Unit does not currently allow in-person visits but will generally respond to email and telephone communications. Ministry of Interior announcements should be reviewed regularly prior to any proposed travel to Israel.

Information on the operating hours of Israel's Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) are published in English here.

Work visa changes in Israel

UPDATE DECEMBER 19, 2023: Amid labor shortages due to the conflict, the Ministry of Interior has opened a quota of 2,817 spots for individuals to apply as skilled workers in the industrial sector (non-expert). These visas will be valid for a one-year period, with a possible extension up to five years and three months. Applications can be submitted until December 31, 2023.

UPDATE NOVEMBER 11, 2023: Foreign expert B-1 work visas holders (expert sector) extensions. The Population and Immigration Authority had previously indicated that all visas with an expiration date prior to November 9, 2023 were automatically adjusted to at least November 9, 2023 (this included work visas). At this stage, however, the Israeli government has not announced any further automatic visa extension for foreign nationals working in the foreign expert sector; nor has it published any official guidelines on this subject.

Although the situation may change, employers and employees should assume that no further automatic visa extension will occur, and affected individuals seeking to extend their work visas should start the extension process as soon as possible to ensure they retain continues valid immigration status in Israel. Affected foreign nationals should seek guidance from Fragomen.

UPDATE OCTOBER 31, 2023: Non-B-1 work visa extensions. The Population and Immigration Authority has indicated that the expiration date for most visas – other than B-1 work visas in the "foreign expert" category – set to expire before February 8, 2024 will automatically be extended to at least February 8, 2024.

In addition, the Authority has extended work permits for all foreign workers in Israel in the domestic caregiving and agriculture sectors whose work permits were set to expire between October 7, 2023, and January 7, 2024, by three months from the expiration date of each permit. Upon the conclusion of these specified periods and if there are no further notifications by the Authority, visas should be extended following the standard extension process through the appropriate government channels.

Visa waivers

The Israeli government is now granting a "Special Waiver" for consular processing to foreign nationals under specific conditions. Applicants for a "Special Waiver" must demonstrate that they either (a) were already in Israel under a B-1 work visa and left due to the Israel-Hamas war, or (b) that the Israeli consulate in their country of residence is not granting appointments due to security concerns. Typically, once a B-1 Foreign Expert's work permit application is approved, they must obtain a single-entry visa at an Israeli consulate before traveling to Israel. Instead, the Ministry of Interior is now accepting applications for a "Special Waiver" in the above-mentioned circumstances. If the "Special Waiver" is approved, the applicant will be able to enter at any time during the validity of their work permit. However, these individuals must still apply for a mandatory work visa after arriving in Israel.

Transit countries

Under its 'Special National Plan ESTIA' regime, Cyprus is allowing emergency transit through its territories for foreign nationals seeking to evacuate from Israel or the Palestinian Territories. This arrangement includes the provision of special return flights and temporary accommodation and is being conducted in consultation with the embassies of 26 other countries. Israeli nationals and Palestinian Territory residents cannot rely on this emergency transit mechanism.

