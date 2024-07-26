Electronic Travel Authorization System Forthcoming

At a Glance

Update July 25, 2024: The Israeli Ministry of Interior announced that this system will become mandatory in January 2025 instead of August 2024, as previously announced.

The Israeli Ministry of Interior will require all visa-exempt nationals to have a valid Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA-IL), "Marom ETA-IL", obtained through the electronic portal, beginning August 1, 2024. The system will open for applications on July 1, 2024.

All foreign nationals who are currently eligible for a visa exemption to Israel and who are traveling for short-term visits to Israel for tourism, business and other non-work/non-medical purposes, will need to use and obtain approval from the ETA-IL system prior to traveling to Israel.

The new system will add an additional step for visa-exempt nationals seeking to enter Israel for the above-listed activities.

The situation

A closer look

Eligibility. As of August 1, 2024, all visa-exempt nationals will be required to use the ETA-IL system prior to arrival when entering for short-term visits for tourism, business and other non-work/non-medical purposes. Foreign nationals seeking a B-2 business or tourist visa will need to apply for an ETA.

Validity. The ETA-IL approval will allow multiple entries and is valid for up to two years (or until the expiration of the foreign national's passport, whichever is sooner) for stays of up to 90 days per visit. The approval may be revoked by the authorities due to immigration and security reasons. In such cases, the individual will be updated by email.

Process. In order to obtain an ETA-IL approval, foreign nationals will need to submit an application online at least 72 hours prior to entering Israel. They will receive a decision on the application immediately upon submission.

Fee. The ETA-IL application fee costs NIS 25. However, during the pilot period of the program, expected to last until July 31, 2024, the application process will be free to encourage use and feedback.

Border discretion. An approval via the ETA-IL system will not guarantee entry into Israel; border officials still maintain discretion to deny entry to the country.

An approval via the ETA-IL system will not guarantee entry into Israel; border officials still maintain discretion to deny entry to the country. Denied applications. If an application is denied, the individual should contact the information center instead of resubmitting the same application. The individual will have the opportunity to review and correct any errors in the application prior to its submission.

Impact

Background

The ETA-IL system is intended to add an extra screening procedure for foreign nationals traveling to Israel prior to arrival at the border in order to bolster national security.

Looking ahead

Future policy. It is anticipated that border control will become more stringent in Israel, with a heightened focus on accurately categorizing travel purposes such as tourism, business and work. This will likely result in the denial of entry to individuals attempting to enter Israel as business visitors while intending to work in the country.

Implementation date delays possible. It is possible that the implementation date of the ETA system could be postponed. We will provide relevant updates as they are available.

