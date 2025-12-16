Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Programmes: A Complete Guide

Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Programmes offer long-term or permanent residence to investors, professionals, and exceptional individuals without the need for local sponsorship...

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

Article Insights

The Sovereign Group are most popular: within International Law, Energy and Natural Resources and Law Department Performance topic(s)

in Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Programmes offer long-term or permanent residence to investors, professionals, and exceptional individuals without the need for local sponsorship. Introduced as part of Vision 2030, these initiatives are designed to attract global talent, investment, and innovation.

Since the start of 2025, Sovereign PPG Saudi Arabia has recorded an 83.4% increase in leads and interest in the Saudi Premium Residency Visa compared with 2024 enquiries. This surge signals that many high-net-worth individuals are moving into the region, not just focusing on the UAE and Dubai.

Increasingly, individuals are looking beyond the UAE's Golden Visa scheme. Those who can afford the Saudi Premium Residency long-term investment route are using it as a strategic entry into the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is opening its doors wider than ever, welcoming global talent, investors, and innovators. As part of Vision 2030, the Kingdom has launched a suite of Premium Residency programmes designed to attract those who wish to live, invest, and grow in one of the world's fastest-transforming economies. These programmes are more than visas: they represent a strategic initiative to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for innovation, investment, and prosperity.

Real Estate Owner Residency

Created for property investors, this programme offers family residency, business rights, visa-free travel, and real estate ownership. Applicants must invest at least SAR 4 million in a developed, mortgage-free residential property, with residency tied to ownership or usufruct.

Special Talent Residency

Tailored for professionals in leadership, healthcare, science, and research, this option provides wide-ranging benefits, including family residency, Nitaqat exemption, and business rights. Applicants must meet qualification and salary requirements, hold contracts with approved entities, and receive employer recommendations.

Gifted Residency

Focused on exceptional individuals in sport, culture, and the arts, this pathway recognises global and regional achievers. Eligibility is based on ministry endorsement, awards, or significant achievements.

Investor Residency

Granting direct permanent residency, this programme supports investors who commit at least SAR 7 million, hold a valid investment license, and create a minimum of ten jobs within two years. Benefits include business rights, property ownership, and exemptions from certain fees.

Entrepreneur Residency

Designed for start-up founders and innovators, this residency has two categories:

Investment of SAR 400,000 with a 20% ownership stake.

Investment of SAR 15 million with a 10% ownership stake and the creation of twenty jobs within two years.

Entrepreneurs may also nominate key staff for the Special Talent Residency.

Limited and Unlimited Duration Premium Residencies

Offering maximum flexibility, these residencies are available to individuals able to demonstrate financial capability. Fees begin at SAR 100,000 per year (up to five years), while permanent residency can be secured with a one-time fee of SAR 800,000.

Collectively, these programmes are powerful instruments for building a knowledge based, globally competitive economy. Each is tailored to meet the needs of investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, and creative talents, offering not just a place to live, but a meaningful stake in the Kingdom's future. Sovereign PPG are able to support you with an eligibility assessment and help you submit the visa application for your PRP. Get in touch with our team today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.