Marrying A Saudi Citizen: Your Rights To Residency, Work, And Business In Saudi Arabia

Legal pathways to residency, employment, and business opportunities in the Kingdom are made available by marrying a Saudi national. These rights, however, are not given to everyone and necessitate negotiating intricate commercial and immigration laws. The main legal steps that non-Saudi spouses must take in order to obtain legal residency, obtain permission to work, and start their own business under Saudi law are described in this article.

Lawful residency

Work permit

Entrepreneurship opportunities either in the name of self, partners, or both

According to law, an overseas spouse marrying into a Saudi family does not have the automatic right to citizenship or permanent residence. There is a legal procedure (Iqama) where the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) is the controlling authority for residency. Immediately following the issuance of the marriage certificate, the Saudi partner applies to the Jawazat for a Family Residency Permit (Iqama Al-Aa'ila) for the foreign spouse. The application shall:

Be accompanied by a legally-issued and duly-authenticated marriage certificate.

Satisfy the relevant ministry's requirements for security screening and health examination.

Provide proof of financial capability of the Saudi sponsor.

The Iqama legalizes staying in Saudi Arabia but does not define the right to work except upon the grant of employment authorization.

Work Permit for Non-Saudi Citizens After Marriage

Foreign individuals married to Saudi citizens can access the labor market under specific legal conditions. Initially, those holding a family-sponsored Iqama are not permitted to work. However, employment becomes legally possible by completing the following steps:

Obtaining written consent from the Saudi spouse.

Securing a valid job offer from an authorized Saudi employer.

Using the proper government channels to transfer sponsorship from the Saudi spouse to the employer.

Additional licensing is necessary for some regulated professions, including engineering, medicine, pharmacy, and law. Relevant professional organizations, like the Saudi Council of Engineers or the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, grant these licenses. Obtaining these authorizations may require credential validation and examinations.



In order to ensure complete compliance with Saudi labor and immigration law, we help our clients prepare and submit the entire array of documentation needed for professional licensing, employment authorization, and sponsorship transfers.

Starting a Business in Saudi Arabia Following a Saudi Citizen Marriage

Saudi commercial law traditionally limits direct business ownership by foreign nationals. However, legal mechanisms do exist that enable a non-Saudi husband or wife to engage in entrepreneurial activity after marrying a Saudi citizen. These options include:

Registering a Commercial Registration (CR) under the Saudi spouse's name, while the foreign partner operates the business in practice.

As required by law, forming a Limited Liability Company (LLC) with the Saudi spouse owning the majority of the shares.

Using the Ministry of Investment (MISA) to apply for an investor license, which allows business ownership subject to sector-specific approvals and capital thresholds.

Ensuring adherence to Saudi corporate governance regulations is crucial. These regulations include tax registration, Saudization requirements (which involve hiring a certain percentage of Saudi nationals), and municipal licensing.

Legal Limitations and Conditions

Despite the legal mechanisms available, the following restrictions and limitations must be taken into account:

Naturalization is not granted automatically. To be eligible, a non-Saudi spouse of a Saudi national must have lived in the Kingdom for at least five years in a row, speak Arabic fluently, and be assimilated into Saudi society.

Residency may be terminated in the event of a divorce or the death of the Saudi spouse, unless the non-Saudi spouse has children from the marriage or can provide extraordinary humanitarian justifications.

Public sector employment and military positions remain restricted to Saudi citizens, regardless of marital status.

Legal residence will, therefore, be contingent upon the continuation of a valid sponsorship and full compliance with the immigration laws. Any violation, even if accidental, could expose one to fines, deportation, and case bans from re-entry into Saudi Arabia.

The Role of Legal Counsel in Navigating Saudi Procedures

A non-Saudi spouse should seriously consider hiring legal counsel given the complexity of Saudi Arabia's legal and administrative processes. Legal counsel can:

Assist in compiling and authenticating documents for the residency application.

Advise on sponsorship transfer and employment authorization procedures.

Facilitate corporate registration and investor licensing.

Offer representation in front of Jawazat, MHRSD, and MISA, among other government agencies.

Working with a law firm reduces the possibility of unintentional legal infractions and guarantees that the procedure is carried out in accordance with Saudi law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.