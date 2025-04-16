New 'Superyacht Golden Visas' Set To Enhance The UAE's Yachting Industry

The UAE is rapidly establishing itself as a premier hub for superyacht activity. It has an attractive climate nine months of the year and a coastline that stretches from the southern and south-eastern edges of the Arabian Gulf to part of the western coasts of Gulf of Oman making it an alternative destination for winter cruising.

With a rich marine heritage that is intricately connected to the waters of the Gulf, over the last five years the governments of the emirates have invested millions into the yachting infrastructure of the region, building world class marinas, yacht clubs, as well as crew and refit facilities, to compete with the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas as a luxury yachting destination.

Given this investment, it is not perhaps surprising that Abu Dhabi and Dubai have both now announced long-term residency programmes and enhanced visa processes designed to attract superyacht owners to solidify the UAE's position as a premier yachting destination.

In December, Abu Dhabi launched the 'Golden Quay to Abu Dhabi' initiative, a collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Yas Marina.

This programme offers eligible superyacht owners the ability to secure the 10-year UAE Golden Visa and is part of Abu Dhabi's wider initiative to position itself as the 'Capital of Capital' and attract ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Eligible individuals under the Golden Quay are:

Yacht owners with vessels measuring 40 meters and above.

Key yachting industry executives, including:

CEOs and major shareholders of yacht-building companies Central yacht agents Yacht service providers Yacht insurance providers

Immediate family members of nominees are also eligible for the Golden Visa.

The Golden Quay offers a 10-year UAE residency for the applicants and their family members, with no requirement for a local sponsor or employer. Designed to integrate the superyacht sector into Abu Dhabi's investment ecosystem and fast expanding tourism industry, the Golden Quay also provides preferential berthing rates, marina investment incentives and luxury tourism perks.

Unlike traditional UAE residency visas, Golden Visa holders can remain outside the country for extended periods without losing their residency status. Applications are managed by the ADIO and Yas Marina

Announced at the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) 2025 in February, Dubai's Superyacht Golden Visa has a similar eligibility profile for yacht owners and yachting industry executives and their families. It grants a 10-year residency, allowing holders to live, work and study in the UAE without needing a sponsor or employer.

Recognising the importance of supporting yacht crews, Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) also announced a new six-month multiple-entry visa to provide yacht crew members with greater flexibility for entry and exit, facilitating smoother maritime travel and operations.

Complementing the new visa is the GDRFA's innovative Mobile Marina service. This service promises to revolutionise entry and exit procedures for yacht owners by offering instant processing of transactions, with claims of processing times under 30 seconds. This kind of technology not only makes it a very streamlined experience but also very cost effective for travel.

Originally published March 17, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.