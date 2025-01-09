Golden Quay: Building Private Wealth And Yachting Opportunities In Abu Dhabi

The UAE continues to set new standards in luxury, innovation and opportunity, and Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of this progress. The recent launch of Golden Quay to Abu Dhabi, a joint initiative from Yas Marina, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, demonstrates the emirate's commitment to excellence.

The exclusive program is designed for private yacht owners with vessels exceeding 40 meters as well as for executives in the yachting industry such as CEOs, major shareholders of yacht-building companies, central yacht agents and related sector providers. Membership offers a bespoke gateway to personal and professional success in one of the world's most dynamic and luxurious destinations.

Unlock Abu Dhabi's 10-Year Golden Visa

The programme aligns with Abu Dhabi's vision of 'fostering growth, luxury, and global connectivity', and provides access to the 10-year Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, which unlocks Abu Dhabi's business, investment and lifestyle opportunities to individuals who relocate.

Golden Quay is the latest initiative aimed at attracting individuals and investors to the UAE. The existing Golden Visa regime, introduced five years ago, is proving to be a successful policy for those looking to relocate and work while enjoying an unparalleled quality of life.

"Relocating to Abu Dhabi can be a real springboard for success," said Nathan Taylor, Associate Director in Praxis' UAE office. "This latest initiative brings together the best elements of the region - opportunities for substantial business growth, an unmatched standard of living, and access to one of the world's most prestigious visa programs. For HNW individuals and yachting executives, the potential here is huge."

A strategic maritime hub for the global yachting elite

Golden Quay provides an exclusive gateway to one of the most luxurious and strategically positioned maritime hubs. With over 75,000 millionaires1 residing in the UAE, the region is gaining popularity.

"Abu Dhabi's waters are not only breathtaking but offer a unique blend of leisure and business opportunities," said Bruce Maltwood, Director of Yacht Services at Praxis. Having attended the recent Gulf Superyacht Summit, Bruce observed firsthand the advancements in the region.

"Golden Quay is a remarkable step forward, allowing yacht owners and industry leaders to establish deeper roots here. From state-of-the-art marinas to world-class events, the emirate looks set to become a cornerstone of the global yachting community."

Unmatched expertise: private wealth and yachting services

With offices strategically located across the globe, Praxis offers expertise in private wealth services, and in yacht ownership and yacht and crew management. This multi-jurisdictional presence and blended service offering allows us to navigate the complexities of international regulations, ensuring our clients' success both on and off the water.

Our team is well-positioned to guide clients through every stage, whether it's acquiring a Golden Visa, scaling their business ventures or managing their yacht. We understand the nuances involved and can provide tailored solutions that align with their ambitions.

A vision for the future

As a new generation of superyacht owners emerges, destinations like Abu Dhabi are reshaping the yachting landscape. The Gulf states and the Red Sea are investing in state-of-the-art facilities offering unique cultural and adventure-driven experiences to attract the superyacht market.

The yachting industry is inherently global, and Abu Dhabi's Golden Quay demonstrates its status as a destination for innovation, luxury and opportunity. At Praxis, our role is to simplify the complexities, providing a seamless experience that allows our clients to focus on what matters most - enjoying the journey.

Having established a presence in the Middle East in 2013, we are proud to be at the forefront of the growth of one of the world's most exciting regions. If you would like to find out more about how we can support your private wealth and yachting aspirations in Abu Dhabi, please contact Nathan Taylor.

Footnote

1 https://www.allsoppandallsopp.com/dubai/about-us/news-videos/1395-The-Allsopp-&-Allsopp-Dubai-Property-Market-Report-for-H1-2024!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.