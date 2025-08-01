Civil Will In The Emirate Of Abu Dhabi

A civil will is a legal act through which a foreign national expresses their wishes regarding the disposition of their assets (estate), in whole or in part, after their death, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (14) of 2021 concerning Civil Marriage and Its Effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its amendments.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has taken the initiative to implement progressive procedures aimed at enabling foreign nationals to draft and register their civil wills in a manner that ensures the future interests of the beneficiaries and prevents potential disputes. Within this framework, foreigners are granted the right to determine the distribution of their movable and immovable assets, appoint guardians for their minor children, and regulate various matters related to their estate—either in accordance with Law No. (14) of 2021 and its amendments, their national laws, or even based on their personal preferences.

The civil will has gained increasing importance in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for several key reasons, including:

Ensuring the testator's wishes are fulfilled by distributing their property and assets in the manner they deem appropriate.

Protecting minor children, as it enables parents to appoint a chosen guardian to care for and manage their affairs after death, thereby avoiding prolonged legal procedures or the appointment of unsuitable guardians.

Reducing disputes, as a clear and notarized will helps determine the fate of the estate with precision, minimizing the chances of conflicts among heirs and alleviating psychological and financial burdens associated with the absence of prior planning.

Flexibility in personal planning, allowing foreign nationals to include special provisions in their wills such as donations to charitable organizations, allocations to non-heirs, or even arrangements for funeral and burial rites.

Legal recognition of the will within the United Arab Emirates and the possibility of enforcement abroad, provided it does not conflict with the domestic laws of the respective foreign jurisdiction.

Ease of procedures, as civil wills can be executed and registered through simplified processes provided by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Accordingly, the civil will has become a modern and effective legal instrument for foreign nationals to safeguard the future of their assets and loved ones. Drafting a clear and registered will is not merely a legal formality, but a responsible step that provides peace of mind to the testator and ensures their wishes are carried out with clarity and respect after their death. The advanced procedures adopted by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department have played a key role in making the Emirate an attractive destination for foreigners to execute their civil wills with ease and legal certainty.

