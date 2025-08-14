ARTICLE
14 August 2025

No Lawsuit, Request, Or Case Related To Financial Transactions Between Spouses

AL
ADG Legal

Contributor

ADG Legal logo
ADG Legal is a full-service law firm headquartered in Dubai, the UAE’s largest city and referred to by many as the ‘capital of the UAE’s economy’ due to its being a key financial and trading player in the region. With its high-calibre team of lawyers across its offices in the region, we deliver international quality services to our clients. ADG Legal also has offices in Abu Dhabi, Egypt (Alexandria), and the United Kingdom (the latter being a London representative office), and a bespoke network of leading firms and individuals across the globe, our clients can be confident they will receive a truly international service from our legal consultants.
Explore Firm Details
Based on Decision No. (26) of 2025 issued by the Chief of the Personal Status Court of Dubai Regarding jurisdiction over financial disputes between spouses:
United Arab Emirates Family and Matrimonial
Abdulrahman Junaid
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Based on Decision No. (26) of 2025 issued by the Chief of the Personal Status Court of Dubai Regarding jurisdiction over financial disputes between spouses:

Personal Status Courts are exclusively competent to hear financial disputes between spouses that relate to contributions toward the construction of the marital home. Any other financial disputes, such as loans, cheques, or investment of funds, do not fall within their jurisdiction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Abdulrahman Junaid
Abdulrahman Junaid
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More