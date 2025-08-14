No Lawsuit, Request, Or Case Related To Financial Transactions Between Spouses

Based on Decision No. (26) of 2025 issued by the Chief of the Personal Status Court of Dubai Regarding jurisdiction over financial disputes between spouses:

Personal Status Courts are exclusively competent to hear financial disputes between spouses that relate to contributions toward the construction of the marital home. Any other financial disputes, such as loans, cheques, or investment of funds, do not fall within their jurisdiction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.