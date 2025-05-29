Golden Visa Expansion In The UAE: 10-Year Residency For Yacht

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have expanded the Golden Visa program, now offering 10-year residency to yacht owners and skilled professionals, including nurses, content creators, gaming experts, and educators. The update reflects the UAE's ambition to attract talent and investment by tapping into its growing tourism, marine, and innovation-focused sectors.

UAE Golden Visa: Expanded Opportunities for Foreign Investors

Introduced in 2019, the UAE's Golden Visa was created to offer long-term residency to investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals. As of May 2025, the program has broadened to cover more categories, now including luxury yacht owners, maritime industry leaders, and professionals such as nurses, educators, digital creators, and gaming specialists.

Key benefits include:

No local sponsor required

Full family sponsorship

No personal income, inheritance, or capital gains taxes

Business-friendly processes for banking and property ownership

Residency unaffected by long periods abroad

The UAE continues to draw global attention as a destination for personal and professional growth.

Now, let's take a look athow the Golden Visa Program of the UAE can benefit foreign investors.

The Golden Quay: A Yacht-Investor Residency Program

In Abu Dhabi, the newly launched "Golden Quay" is a collaborative initiative by ADIO, DCT, and Yas Marina. It offers 10-year visas to owners of yachts over 40 metres, as well as key figures in the yachting industry. Eligible applicants include:

Owners ofYacht (measures 40 meters+)

Executives and major shareholders in yacht manufacturing

Central yacht brokers and service providers

Executives from yacht insurance and maintenance firms

Immediate family members of the primary visa holder

In addition to the visa, applicants may benefit from exclusive marina rates and other incentives tailored to the industry.

The Golden Quay Visa

The Golden Quay connects the yachting community with Abu Dhabi's long-term tourism and investment goals. It offers 10-year residency visas, along with attractive marina rates, financial incentives, and access to premium waterfront services.

Dubai's Superyacht Golden Visa

Dubai has launched a similar offering, announced at the 2025 Dubai International Boat Show. The Superyacht Golden Visa is designed for yacht owners and key executives in the marine industry, strengthening Dubai's reputation as a top global yachting hub. It puts the emirate in direct comparison with destinations like Monaco and the French Riviera.

Strengthening Tourism and the Marine Economy

Beyond its luxury appeal, the UAE is endeavouring to scale its marine economy, which is valued at over $1.2 billion. The expanded visa scheme supports growth in real estate, high-end tourism, and waterfront infrastructure. It also aligns with Vision 2030, which aims to welcome 100,000 skilled professionals over the next five years. Dubai alone attracted nearly 10 million visitors in 2024 and is home to over 15,000 active startups.

Golden Visa for New Categories of Professionals

Apart from yacht owners, five professional categories are now eligible:

Nurses with 15+ years of experience

Educators in schools and universities

Digital creators such as influencers and podcasters

E-sports and gaming experts

Key contributors in the yachting industry

All enjoy the same benefits—stability, tax relief, family sponsorship, and smoother business processes. These options give UAE a clear edge over other nations with restrictive visa frameworks.

Golden Visa for Skilled Professionals

Teachers and educators

Dubai offers a 10-year Golden Visa to exceptional private education professionals.

Eligible roles span early childhood, school, and university levels.

Family sponsorship is allowed; Ras Al Khaimah has launched a similar visa scheme.

New creative and digital categories

Digital creators, influencers, and filmmakers can apply under the creative track.

Launched at the 1 Billion Followers Summit, it is managed by Creators HQ.

No local sponsor is required; applications are accepted online.

Eligible Gaming and e-sports professionals

Golden Visas are now available to gaming and e-sports professionals in Dubai.

Part of the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 (DPG33), applicants must be 25+.

Accreditation from Dubai Culture is a must for eligibility.

Why the Dubai Golden Visa Is Worth Considering

If you're an investor, entrepreneur, or skilled professional planning a move to the UAE, theGolden Visaoffers a long-term residency route backed by tax-friendly policies and strong infrastructure. Yacht owners and specialists from various sectors are now eligible under the expanded program. Speak to a trusted consultant likeIMC Groupto guide you through the process. It's a practical choice for those looking to grow their presence in the region or settle down with better lifestyle benefits.

