A Guide To Saudi Work Visas

As Saudi Arabia diversifies its economy under Vision 2030, the demand for skilled international professionals has surged. For businesses aiming to tap into this talent pool and employ foreign professionals, understanding the country's work visa system is essential.

Saudi Arabia offers a range of visa categories to suit various employment needs:

Employment Visa (Iqama): this is the primary visa required for long-term work in Saudi Arabia. It grants the right to live and work in the country for a period of one to two years, depending on the employment contract. Employer sponsorship is required, and the visa is renewed annually to match the terms of the employment contract.

Business Visit Visa: this visa is suitable for short business trips, such as visits to attend meetings or conferences. It is valid for up to 90 days but does not permit full-time employment.

Temporary Work Visa: this visa is suitable for short-term projects and permits multiple entries within a 12-month period. It is valid for up to 90 days and allows employers to sponsor foreign workers on a project basis.

Premium Residency (Saudi Green Card): launched in 2019, the Saudi Premium Residency programme allows expatriates to live, work and own property in Saudi Arabia without a sponsor. It offers two distinct options – permanent residency for a one-time fee or renewable residency for an annual fee.

Eligibility and requirements for Saudi Work Visas

For companies looking to employ foreign professionals on a long-term basis, the Employment Visa (Iqama) is the primary route. It involves the following key requirements:

Sponsorship – Only a registered Saudi employer can initiate the work visa application on behalf of the foreign employee.

Employment Contract – a signed contract between the registered Saudi employer and the employee is required, setting out the terms of employment. This must be certified by relevant Saudi authorities.

Educational and professional qualifications – certified copies of academic and professional credentials must be submitted and authenticated by the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission.

Medical examination – a licensed physician must provide a report confirming the absence of contagious diseases, necessary for visa approval.

Police clearance – a recent police report certifying a clear criminal record.

Application process for a Saudi Work Visa

The process involves collaboration between the employer and employee and the following steps:

Employer Registration – the first step is for the Saudi employer to register with the Ministry of Interior and open an immigration file. This step formally establishes the employer's ability to sponsor foreign employees. Applying for the Work Visa – once registration is complete, the employer must submit a Work Visa application to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD). This application should include all necessary supporting documents to ensure that the Ministry has everything needed for swift review. Receiving Visa authorisation – When the HRSD approves the application, it will notify the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will issue a Visa Authorisation Number to allow the prospective employee to move forward with the application. This typically takes around two weeks. Employee's Application Submission – using the Visa Authorisation Number, the prospective employee is then required to submit a visa application to the Saudi embassy or consulate in their home country, together with any required documents to complete their file. Issuance of the Work Visa – providing that all the required documentation is in order, the embassy will issue the visa, typically within one to three weeks. At this point, the employee is officially approved to enter Saudi Arabia and begin their work journey. Entering and Applying for the Iqama – the final step is for the employer to apply for a residence permit (Iqama) within 90 days of the employee's arrival in Saudi Arabia. The Iqama serves as the primary ID in Saudi Arabia and is essential for daily activities, from opening a bank account to verifying legal status.

To ensure a smooth process, employers should keep thorough up-to-date records of all visa-related documents and monitor visa and Iqama expiration dates to avoid costly lapses. For employees who need to travel outside Saudi Arabia, securing an Exit/Re-Entry Permit from the Ministry of Interior in advance –typically a one-week process – is essential for avoiding any disruptions.

Costs of the Saudi Work Visa

The cost of a Saudi work visa can vary based on several factors, including the type of employment, the length of stay and the employee's nationality. In general, Saudi employers are expected to cover the costs associated with their employees' work visas and residence permits.

The fees vary depending on the company's national workforce percentage:

Companies employing 50% or more Saudi nationals – the total cost of a Work Visa and Residence Permit will be around SAR7,200 (c. USD2,000), which includes:

Iqama (Residence Permit) SAR750 Work Permit SAR6,000 Medical Insurance SAR 450

Companies employing 50% or more non-Saudi nationals – the total cost of a Work Visa and Residence Permit will be around SAR8,400 because the Work Visa fee increases to SAR7,200, while Iqama and medical insurance fees remain the same.

How can Sovereign PPG help?

With extensive knowledge of the Saudi market and strong connections with local authorities, Sovereign PPG can streamline the Work Visa and Iqama application process, ensuring compliance with all labour and immigration requirements. Whether you need assistance with obtaining Work Visas, managing employee sponsorship or handling immigration approvals for your team in Saudi Arabia, we are here to help.

Originally published March 11, 2025

